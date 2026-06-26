High-Volume Surgical Pathways Aim to Cure Avoidable Blindness by 2035

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Moving Beyond Isolated Surgical Delivery

Cataracts remain the leading cause of vision loss globally, though the condition is highly treatable with a 10-minute surgery costing approximately $70.

Cure Blindness Project and The Fred Hollows Foundation have launched a strategic partnership to eliminate avoidable blindness in Rwanda and Laos by 2035. The initiative combines immediate clinical intervention with long-term health system planning.

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Core Data:

The standard cataract extraction requires 10 minutes and costs roughly $70.

The strategic partnership sets an eradication target for avoidable vision loss in Rwanda and Laos by 2035.

The National Eye Health Strategic Plan in Laos aims to expand coordinated clinical support across 17 provinces.

K-T Overbey, Chief Executive Officer of Cure Blindness Project, noted that existing medical technology is insufficient without a distribution network. “The catalyst was a combination of urgency and readiness,” Overbey said. “The world does not lack a medical solution for cataract blindness; what too many communities still lack is the eye health system to deliver that solution reliably and equitably.”

The collaboration integrates Cure Blindness Project’s high-volume surgical capabilities with The Fred Hollows Foundation’s policy advocacy framework. “This partnership is intentionally different from the traditional model in which NGOs work in parallel, compete for resources, or solve one part of the problem without changing the system around it,” Overbey said. “If we want to end avoidable blindness, we must move from isolated service delivery to coordinated, country-led systems change.”

K-T Overbey, Chief Executive Officer of Cure Blindness Project (Cure Blindness Project)

Addressing Invisible Barriers to Care

Reaching underserved populations requires resolving logistical constraints that prevent patients from accessing established clinics. Geographic distance, financial limitations, and absent screening protocols routinely block rural populations from receiving care.

“The most stubborn barriers are often invisible until you are close to the community,” Overbey said. “A patient may not know their cataract is treatable; a local clinic may not have a clear referral pathway; a hospital may lack trained staff, equipment, or consistent surgical capacity; and a family may not be able to absorb the cost of travel or time away from work.”

Overcoming these constraints requires specialized medical units and a consistent supply of trained personnel. Overbey indicated the joint effort intends to deliver immediate treatment while establishing permanent regional capacity. “The model is not ‘one organization plus another’; it is delivery plus durability,” she said.

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“The partnership aims to restore sight now while also building the workforce, facilities, referral pathways, investment plans, and public-sector ownership needed to make eye care permanently accessible.”

Cape Coast Teaching Hospital operating arena (FHF funds contributed to the hospital’s completion and opening in March 2026). (Cure Blindness Project)

Setting Eradication Targets in Rwanda and Laos

The 2035 eradication goals prioritize nations demonstrating immediate readiness for systemic intervention. Overbey outlined the selection criteria guiding the initial rollout. “Rwanda and Laos were selected for this more ambitious, time-bound effort because there is strong government engagement, a clear cataract backlog, and an opportunity to align surgical delivery, workforce development, equipment, data, and policy support around national eye health plans,” she said.

Securing formal government alignment remains foundational for the first 36 months of the initiative. Ministries of Health in both countries are actively shaping clinical guidelines and authorizing residency expansions.

“Cementing formal government commitment through memoranda of understanding and continued engagement with Ministries of Health is foundational,” Overbey said. “These commitments signal that this initiative is a shared national priority, not a program being delivered from the outside.”

Measuring Generational Outcomes

To establish an epidemiological baseline, the partner organizations will conduct a nationwide Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness survey in Rwanda in 2026. Population-level statistics dictate future resource allocation and confirm the efficacy of the localized surgical models. “Without good evidence, you can’t demonstrate impact or make the case for sustained investment,” Overbey said.

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Reversing high rates of visual impairment directly impacts regional economic stability. “Poverty is both a cause and a consequence of visual impairment: people living in poverty are less likely to have access to timely eye care, and untreated vision loss can push families deeper into poverty by limiting work, education, mobility, and independence,” Overbey said. Restoring vision allows adults to reenter the workforce and enables child caregivers to return to academic environments.

“The goal is not only to give sight back one person at a time, but to change the everyday expectation that blindness from cataract is inevitable simply because of where someone lives,” Overbey said.

An Ethiopian Patient (spring 2026 surgical outreach funded by partnership). (Cure Blindness Project)

Closing Thoughts

Resolving the global cataract backlog relies on integrating primary preventative measures and high-volume surgical pathways into localized health systems. Securing adequate capital remains the primary obstacle to sustained clinical training and facility modernization. “The biggest risk is the ability to obtain the funding required to match the scale of the problem,” Overbey said.

By combining exact epidemiological data with government planning, the strategic partnership aims to secure the permanent investments required to eliminate preventable vision loss globally.

For more information, please visit The Fred Hollows Foundation and Cure Blindness Project.