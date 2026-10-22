Medicare Advantage Rule Limits Reversal of Approved Hospital Stays

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What Medicare Advantage Observation Status Means for a Hospital Bill

Observation status means the hospital bills a patient’s care as outpatient services, not as an inpatient admission [ 1, 2]. In Medicare Advantage, the private-plan version of Medicare, that label can change what a patient owes.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) wrote in its final rule that the difference in cost-sharing “could be higher or lower” for an enrollee, depending on the plan’s terms, the length of the stay and the services provided [1].

CMS wrote that Medicare law requires 3 consecutive inpatient hospital days before it covers skilled nursing facility care. In 2025 it said it understood that most, if not all, Medicare Advantage plans waived that requirement, and that plans are not required to keep waiving it. Where a plan does not waive it, CMS said, an adverse decision on inpatient coverage could leave an enrollee without those 3 inpatient days [1].

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CMS estimated 60,000 inpatient-to-observation downgrades a year in Medicare Advantage [1]. The estimate comes from risk-adjustment data on Condition Code 44, the code Traditional Medicare uses for that change, which CMS believes plans also use.

What the 2026 Rule Changed for Approved Stays

CMS finalized two changes that bear on this problem in rule CMS-4208-F, published April 15, 2025: a limit on reopening approved inpatient admissions, and a clarified definition of which plan decisions carry notice and appeal rights. The regulations took effect June 3, 2025, and apply to coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2026 [1].

Reopening is how a plan revises a decision it already made. Before the change, new and material evidence could establish “good cause” to reopen a determination for up to 4 years [1].

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The central text is a new paragraph in 42 CFR 422.616, the regulation on reopening a plan’s decisions. If a plan approved an inpatient admission under Medicare’s inpatient admission rules at 42 CFR 412.3(d)(1) and (d)(3), clinical information it obtained after that approval cannot count as new and material evidence for reopening the decision. In CMS’s account, some plans had rescinded or overridden an approval after obtaining and reviewing more medical documentation [1].

For admissions approved under 42 CFR 412.3(d)(1) and (d)(3), two grounds for reopening remain. The regulations name reliable evidence of fraud or similar fault, and CMS kept reopening available for an obvious error that the evidence the plan used shows on its face [1].

CMS gave examples: an admitting physician’s incorrect chart entry that the plan relied on could support an obvious-error reopening, and evidence that pertinent clinical information was intentionally withheld to secure approval could support a reopening. CMS wrote that the need to reopen for obvious error “should be a rare occurrence” given the breadth of clinical documentation a plan considers when deciding on an admission [1].

A related change extends an older limit on prior authorizations. Under 42 CFR 422.138(c), a plan that approved care through prior authorization or a pre-service decision may not later deny coverage for lack of medical necessity. The rule adds concurrent decisions, which a plan makes during the enrollee’s inpatient or outpatient care, to a limit that CMS said applies to all covered items and services [1].

The new-evidence limit in 42 CFR 422.616 applies only to approved inpatient admissions under 412.3(d)(1) and (d)(3): the two-midnight expectation and the case-by-case exception for shorter stays. For other services, and for admissions for inpatient-only procedures under 412.3(d)(2), CMS said a plan keeps its ability to reopen an approval for good cause [1].

When the Plan Never Approved the Admission

By its wording, the limit applies only where a plan approved the admission. CMS described a common pattern in which a hospital admits a patient as an inpatient and sends the plan a Notice of Admission that, in most circumstances, does not request approval [1].

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In CMS’s account, the plan then reviews the records on its own and, if it decides the stay does not meet inpatient criteria, may approve outpatient observation or suggest that the hospital bill the whole stay as outpatient. CMS wrote that in many circumstances plans did not tell the enrollee. Many times, the agency said, the enrollee did not know about the change until required to pay the outpatient deductible and cost-sharing [1].

The rule’s other change targets that gap. CMS wrote that it has historically read the definition of an organization determination, the plan’s formal coverage decision that triggers written notice and appeal rights, to include a plan’s decision to reduce an enrollee’s level of care in the same facility, and that some plans mistakenly believed decisions made during care fell outside it [1].

A revised definition at 42 CFR 422.566(b)(3) makes a plan’s refusal to provide or pay for a service, including its type or level, an organization determination whether it comes before, during or after the care [1]. An organization determination carries written notice with the reasons for the denial and the right to appeal.

A decision made after discharge but before the hospital submits a claim counts as a payment decision with the same notice and appeal rights [1]. CMS wrote that an adverse decision of that kind on inpatient hospital services typically results in the plan instructing the hospital to submit an outpatient claim, which changes the cost-sharing the enrollee owes. Plans must also notify the enrollee’s physician or provider, as appropriate, and a failure to give timely notice is itself an appealable adverse decision [1].

The rule left some things unchanged. CMS said it did not propose changing the existing model notices, such as the Integrated Denial Notice, the standardized denial form (CMS-10003-NDMCP), and that current decision timeframes strike the appropriate balance [1]. CMS said it expects most pre-service and concurrent inpatient reviews to meet the standard for an expedited decision, though it did not intend all concurrent and retrospective reviews to be expedited [1].

Where the Rule Stops: The Two-Midnight Policy

The “two-midnight rule” names two different things. One is a presumption that Traditional Medicare contractors apply when choosing which inpatient claims to review. The other is the admission criteria at 42 CFR 412.3, which include a two-midnight benchmark, the expectation that hospital care will cross two midnights [1].

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Under those criteria, an admission decision turns on the admitting physician’s expectation at the time of admission, supported by the medical record [1].

Research Gap: CMS Gives No Count of Reversals or Appeals

The main limit on the evidence is that the final rule gives no count of how often plans reverse approved stays or how often enrollees win these appeals. CMS wrote that it was aware some plans reopened approved admissions, and the reopening section of the preamble describes the practice without a count [1].

In its regulatory impact analysis, CMS listed what it could not estimate: the share of enrollees already getting written notice, the share who appeal, the share of appealed downgrades a plan reverses, and the share of upheld decisions that the Independent Review Entity, an outside reviewer that receives a plan’s upheld denials, reverses [1, 3].

The 60,000 figure is also an estimate. It rests on plans’ use of one billing code, and it counts downgrades from inpatient to outpatient care, not only reopened approvals [1].

Notices and Where to Appeal

A stay before Jan. 1, 2026 predates the rule’s application date. For a later stay, whether the plan approved the inpatient admission, and when, determines which protection applies, because the reopening limit turns on that approval [1].

A plan’s denial notice must state the specific reasons and the right to appeal [1].

Medicare.gov says an enrollee has 65 days from the date on the plan’s initial denial notice to file a reconsideration with the plan, and a doctor can file on the enrollee’s behalf [3]. Medicare.gov says a plan that upholds its denial must forward the case to an Independent Review Entity [3].

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Medicare.gov says a plan must decide a fast appeal within 72 hours when waiting could seriously jeopardize life, health or the ability to regain maximum function [3]. For the later stages of appeal, Medicare.gov lists 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) [3].

Closing Thoughts

For an admission a plan approved, the plan cannot reopen that approval on clinical information it obtained afterward. Fraud, similar fault and obvious error remain grounds for reopening, and the rule applies to coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

The reopening limit covers admissions a plan approved, so its text does not reach an admission the plan never approved. The protection is written notice of the plan’s decision and a right to appeal it.

The final rule does not say how often the notice-and-appeal route works. CMS’s regulatory impact analysis lists the share of enrollees who appeal and the share of appealed downgrades a plan reverses among the figures it could not estimate, and the preamble gives no count of reopened approvals.

References

[1] Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (2025, April 15). Medicare and Medicaid programs; Contract year 2026 policy and technical changes to the Medicare Advantage program, Medicare prescription drug benefit program, Medicare cost plan program, and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Federal Register, 90(71), 15792–15921. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/04/15/2025-06008/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-contract-year-2026-policy-and-technical-changes-to-the-medicare

[2] Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (2016, December 8). Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice (MOON) [Fact sheet]. https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/medicare-outpatient-observation-notice-moon

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