Botanical Hop Extract Stimulates Satiety Hormones Without Muscle Wasting

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The Trial and What It Measured

A six-month clinical trial reports that a gut-targeted bitter hop extract, marketed as a natural GLP-1 supplement and the active ingredient in Calocurb , produced more fat loss than a placebo while participants’ estimated muscle mass held steady.

Researchers at the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research ran a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study in 150 adults with overweight or obesity, aged 18 to 45, with body mass index values between 25 and 35 kg/m². One hundred twenty-eight participants completed the program [4].

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The active group took 500 mg daily of Amarasate, an extract of New Zealand bitter hops delivered in a delayed-release capsule built to reach the small intestine intact. Both groups attended monthly one-hour lifestyle-advice seminars covering diet and exercise.

The study tracked body weight, appetite, and body composition, measuring fat mass, muscle mass, and visceral fat, the metabolically active tissue around the internal organs, by bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), a method that estimates tissue composition by passing a low electrical current through the body.

Quick Take & Core Data:

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How Endogenous Hormone Release Differs from Synthetic GLP-1 Drugs

The study centers on a difference between endogenous GLP-1 stimulation, the body’s own secretion of glucagon-like peptide-1 from intestinal cells, and prescription receptor agonists. Synthetic GLP-1 medications introduce peptide mimics that hold targeted receptors at continuous, elevated activation. The hop extract instead prompts the gut to release its own peptides on a pattern closer to normal digestion.

“The field of obesity research is changing rapidly, but much of the conversation has understandably centered on pharmaceutical GLP-1 receptor agonists,” said Dr. Edward Walker, Senior Scientist at the New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy Science. “Rather than pharmacologically activating one receptor with sustained supraphysiological stimulation, as you do with a semaglutide, Amarasate activates bitter taste receptors present throughout the gastrointestinal tract.”

Dr. Edward Walker, Senior Scientist at the New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy Science. (Calocurb)

Earlier work by the same group showed the extract raises blood levels of three satiety hormones, chemical messengers the digestive tract releases to signal fullness. That prior study found the simultaneous rise in GLP-1, cholecystokinin, and peptide YY tracked normal post-meal signaling [1]. The 24-week trial did not remeasure hormone levels; it tested whether that mechanism translates into weight and body-composition change [4].

That endogenous route is different from newer synthetic multi-receptor drugs such as retatrutide , which engage several hormone receptors directly with sustained pharmacological activation rather than prompting the gut to release its own hormones.

How the Extract Spared Muscle While Cutting Fat

Protecting lean muscle, the non-fat tissue central to metabolic health, is a recurring problem in weight loss. Rapid weight loss on synthetic single-receptor agonists often draws a meaningful share of that loss from skeletal muscle. In this trial, the weight lost in the extract group came from fat, with no drop in estimated muscle mass by BIA [4].

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Researchers link the muscle result to the multi-hormone response set off by intestinal bitter taste receptors, protein sensors that line the gut wall.

(Calocurb)

“Increasing these hormones may help people lose fat rather than muscle during weight loss,” Walker said. “There is evidence that PYY plays a role in skeletal muscle biology and that CCK influences fat metabolism. Together, these hormones may help create conditions that favor fat loss while preserving lean tissue.”

The extract group also showed a larger drop in visceral fat, with about 3.5 times the reduction in estimated visceral fat area seen in placebo [4]. The authors note this muscle-preservation finding rests on estimated, not directly measured, body composition data [4].

Tolerability and Side Effects

The extract was generally well tolerated, though gastrointestinal effects appeared early. Some participants reported nausea, diarrhea, or cramping, and these ratings spiked at the four-week mark before easing back toward baseline. One person on the extract and one on placebo withdrew because of side effects, and a small number of extract users cut their dose over tolerability [4].

The trial used a three-week dose-escalation schedule, raising the daily amount in steps to the full 500 mg, which the authors used to limit early gut symptoms [4]. Readers weighing an over-the-counter option should note that the study screened out people with existing gastrointestinal disease.

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The extract is sold as a dietary supplement, a category that does not require FDA approval before reaching the market, unlike a prescription GLP-1 drug [5]. That regulatory gap is itself a source of the safety and quality-control questions that surround supplements and peptide products more broadly.

The Research Gap the Study Fills

Earlier trials of gut bitter-receptor activation measured short-term hunger suppression and single-meal food intake, not months of use. That left open whether the same mechanism could produce lasting, clinically meaningful weight and body-composition change [1, 3].

“Until now, there has been relatively little evidence showing that activating gastrointestinal bitter taste receptors in the small intestine can translate into clinically meaningful weight loss and body composition changes,” Walker said. “This study fills that gap, indicating up to six times more fat loss than participants on placebo.”

(Calocurb)

The findings carry real limits. Body composition was estimated by BIA rather than measured by DEXA.

The trial enrolled only people with overweight or obesity and no obesity-related illnesses. Health status was partly self-reported, and food intake came from self-kept diet diaries. Those constraints narrow how far the results extend to higher-risk patients. None of the cited studies followed participants after they stopped taking the extract, so it is not known whether the appetite or weight effects persist once someone discontinues use.

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Behavioral Changes and Reduced Food Intake

The trial builds on earlier studies of how the extract changes eating. In an acute study, delayed-release delivery to the gut cut energy intake at test meals by about 18% in healthy-weight men [1]. In a 24-hour water-only fast, the extract reduced hunger ratings by more than 10% [3]. A later fasting study in women found significant reductions in appetite and food cravings [2].

The 24-week trial showed those effects held over months. Compared with placebo, the extract group ate less: daily energy intake was about 748 kJ lower at week 12 and 545 kJ lower at week 24, and reductions in hunger and cravings reached significance at multiple points across the study [4].

“Participants often describe simply feeling more in control around food and having less food noise,” Walker said. “Rather than constantly thinking about their next meal or fighting cravings, they report being able to stop eating when satisfied.”

That reported drop in food noise tracks with peptide YY’s known role: the hormone reduces food intake and extends fullness after a meal, and combined with cholecystokinin and GLP-1, reinforces the body’s normal post-meal signaling. Separate from hormone signaling, other researchers are studying gut bacteria as another route to sustained weight management.

Closing Thoughts

The trial gives a non-prescription weight-management option a controlled, six-month evidence base. By prompting the gut to release its own GLP-1, CCK, and PYY, the hop extract produced fat loss without muscle loss over 24 weeks, as measured by body-composition scans.

The body-composition results rest on BIA estimates in a screened, relatively healthy group, so the finding needs confirmation with gold-standard measurement and broader populations before it can be generalized.

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Learn more about Calocurb here.

References

[1] Walker, E. G., Lo, K. R., Pahl, M. C., Shin, H. S., Lang, C., Wohlers, M. W., Poppitt, S. D., Sutton, K. H., & Ingram, J. R. (2022). An extract of hops (Humulus lupulus L.) modulates gut peptide hormone secretion and reduces energy intake in healthy-weight men: A randomized, crossover clinical trial. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 115(3), 925–940. https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/nqab418

[2] Walker, E., Lo, K., & Gopal, P. (2024). Gastrointestinal delivery of bitter hop extract reduces appetite and food cravings in healthy adult women undergoing acute fasting. Obesity Pillars, 11, Article 100117. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.obpill.2024.100117

[3] Walker, E., Lo, K., Tham, S., Pahl, M., Lomiwes, D., Cooney, J., Wohlers, M., & Gopal, P. (2019). New Zealand bitter hops extract reduces hunger during a 24 h water only fast. Nutrients, 11(11), Article 2754. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu11112754

[4] Walker, E., Lo, K., Smirk, I., Spence, M. R., Dinnan, H., Martell, S., & Lomiwes, D. (2026). Bitter hop nutraceutical stimulates fat mass loss while preserving muscle mass in a cohort of individuals with overweight or obesity receiving diet and exercise advice. Obesity Pillars, 19, Article 100299. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.obpill.2026.100299

[5] U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (n.d.). Dietary supplements. https://www.fda.gov/food/dietary-supplements