Blood Test Changed the Diagnosis for 1 in 4 Memory Patients

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Clinical Accuracy of the Biomarker

The p-tau217 blood test detects Alzheimer’s pathology years before memory symptoms appear. Researchers evaluated a commercially available immunoassay across three observational cohorts in Canada, the United States, and Spain, covering 786 participants with a mean age of 66.3 years.

The mechanism is straightforward. As amyloid plaques accumulate, neurons phosphorylate the tau protein at position 217, and a measurable fraction of that modified protein crosses into the blood. The concentration tracks the pathology rather than the symptoms.

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The assay identified elevated amyloid beta with an area under the curve of 0.92 to 0.96, and elevated tau pathology at 0.93 to 0.97 [1]. An area under the curve near 1.0 means the blood draw separates patients with and without the pathology almost perfectly.

That performance was comparable with cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers, which require a lumbar puncture. The cutoffs held across all three cohorts, which matters for a test intended for ordinary clinics rather than research centers.

Longitudinal values rose year over year only in amyloid-positive participants, and rose fastest in those who were also tau-positive [1]. The signal tracks disease progression, not just its presence.

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Long-Term Predictive Value in Older Women

The prognostic evidence comes from the Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study, which followed 2,766 women recruited between 1996 and 1999 and assessed them for up to 25 years. All were aged 65 to 79 and cognitively unimpaired when their baseline blood was drawn.

Every 1-standard-deviation increase in p-tau217 was associated with a 2.43-fold higher hazard of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia, and a 3.17-fold higher hazard for dementia specifically [2]. Of the 2,766 women, 1,311 went on to develop one of those outcomes.

The association was stronger in women older than 70 and in carriers of the APOE ε4 risk variant [2]. Combining p-tau217 with age produced an area under the curve of 72.0% in White women and 70.4% in Black women.

The cohort was entirely female, so the findings do not extend to men without further study.

Diagnostic Confidence in General Neurology

A Madrid team tested what happens when the assay enters an ordinary clinic. Neurologists at Hospital Clínico San Carlos recorded a working diagnosis and a confidence score from 0 to 10 for 200 consecutive new patients, then repeated both after seeing the p-tau217 result. Patients came from general neurology consultations referred by primary care and from a specialized memory unit.

The result changed the diagnostic category for 51 of 200 patients, or 25.5% [3]. Mean diagnostic confidence rose from 6.90 to 8.49.

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The accuracy gain was larger than the confidence gain suggests. Measured against each patient’s final diagnosis, the pre-test diagnosis held up in 75.5% of cases. The post-test diagnosis held up in 94.5% [3]. Most of the corrected cases involved subjective cognitive complaints or mild cognitive impairment, where behavioral symptoms overlap with depression, sleep disorders, and other neurodegenerative disease.

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Triage Strategies and Sequential Testing

The practical use is triage rather than replacement. Applying a three-range threshold for amyloid positivity, with an intermediate band that gets referred onward, reduced confirmatory testing by approximately 80% [1].

Health systems reserve amyloid PET, which costs thousands of dollars and requires specialist infrastructure, for the intermediate and borderline results. Patients with clearly high or clearly low blood values get an answer from a blood draw.

Research Gap

The evidence has a demographic hole. In the Women’s Health Initiative cohort, p-tau217 was not associated with incident mild cognitive impairment in Black women, and the interaction by race was statistically significant [2]. The authors note that race, age, APOE ε4 status, and hormone therapy use all need to be accounted for before p-tau217 results are read the same way in every patient.

None of the three studies was a randomized trial of the test itself. They measured accuracy, prediction, and clinician behavior, not whether earlier diagnosis improves how patients actually do.

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Closing Thoughts

The p-tau217 blood test gives clinicians an accurate, accessible way to detect Alzheimer’s pathology and to decide who needs advanced imaging. The evidence supports it as a first screening step in patients with cognitive symptoms. It does not yet support reading the result identically across every demographic group.

References

[1] Ashton, N. J., Brum, W. S., Di Molfetta, G., Benedet, A. L., Arslan, B., Jonaitis, E., Langhough, R. E., Cody, K., Wilson, R., Carlsson, C. M., Vanmechelen, E., Montoliu-Gaya, L., Lantero-Rodriguez, J., Rahmouni, N., Tissot, C., Stevenson, J., Servaes, S., Therriault, J., Pascoal, T., Lleó, A., Alcolea, D., Fortea, J., Rosa-Neto, P., Johnson, S., Jeromin, A., Blennow, K., & Zetterberg, H. (2024). Diagnostic accuracy of a plasma phosphorylated tau 217 immunoassay for Alzheimer disease pathology. JAMA Neurology, 81(3), 255–263. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaneurol.2023.5319

[2] Shadyab, A. H., Zhang, B., LaCroix, A. Z., Mielke, M. M., Resnick, S. M., Nguyen, S., Ferrucci, L., Libermann, T. A., Ngo, L., Casanova, R., Reiner, A. P., Li, D., Nievergelt, C. M., Maihofer, A. X., Manson, J. E., & McEvoy, L. K. (2026). Plasma phosphorylated tau 217 and incident mild cognitive impairment and dementia in older women. JAMA Network Open, 9(3), e261295. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.1295