Is Semaglutide (GLP-1) Causing Muscle Loss?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

Doctors & Scientists Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Semaglutide, marketed under trade names such as Ozempic and Wegovy, functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. In the human body, natural GLP-1 is a hormone released from the gut after eating. It signals the brain to induce feelings of fullness (satiety) and slows gastric emptying, meaning food remains in the stomach longer. By mimicking this hormone, semaglutide drastically reduces appetite and caloric intake.

This caloric reduction is the primary driver to lose weight. However, the body views energy conservation as a survival priority. When a patient enters a significant caloric deficit, the body must catabolize (break down) stored energy. While adipose tissue (fat) is the preferred source, the body will also break down skeletal muscle for amino acids if specific preservation signals—namely dietary protein and mechanical stress—are absent.

Advertisement

Potential Side Effects: Navigating Overall Health Risks

While taking Ozempic or taking Wegovy offers metabolic advantages, the medication affects everyone differently. The most common side effects involve gastrointestinal distress. Reports frequently cite nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain [1]. Yet systemic risks exist. Low blood sugar can occur in diabetic patients if medication dosages are not adjusted. Cases of kidney injury have also appeared in clinical reports, often linked to dehydration.

Patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma must avoid these drugs due to potential risks. Severe allergic reactions are rare but possible. Recognizing symptoms early allows a doctor to adjust the protocol. Prioritizing overall health requires vigilance regarding these potential side effects while pursuing weight loss goals.

The Physiology of Loss: Differentiating Fat vs. Lean Mass

It is a physiological reality that weight loss is rarely 100% fat. In standard diet-induced weight loss, lean mass typically accounts for approximately 20% to 30% of the total weight reduced [3]. Lean mass is a broad category that includes skeletal muscle, bone density, connective tissue, and water.

Advertisement

Rapid weight loss, which is common with high-efficacy GLP-1 agonists, can exacerbate this ratio. If a patient loses 30 pounds in a short window, 6 to 9 pounds of that loss may be lean tissue. This reduction is concerning because skeletal muscle is metabolically active tissue; it burns calories at rest. Losing muscle can lower the basal metabolic rate, potentially making long-term weight maintenance more difficult—a phenomenon often described as “metabolic adaptation.”

RELATED: Gastritis Explained: What It Is, What Causes It, and How to Treat It

Body Composition Analysis: Measuring Body Water, Fat, and Muscle

Relying solely on Body Mass Index or the bathroom scale fails to capture the full picture of physiological change. A generic scale cannot differentiate between fluid retention and tissue loss. To truly understand if a patient is achieving a healthy body composition, precise measurement is necessary. A body composition test distinguishes between fat mass, lean muscle, and body water.

While clinical settings use DEXA scans for high precision, handheld devices utilizing bioelectrical impedance are becoming accessible for home use to determine shifts in tissue [2]. Accurate body composition test results help track whether a patient is losing muscle mass or successfully shedding body fat.

Achieving a healthy body composition requires monitoring these metrics closely to ensure the patient does not lose muscle inadvertently. Body composition analysis provides the data needed to adjust nutrition and training protocols in real time.

Concerns regarding muscle loss on semaglutide are valid but require nuance. The STEP 1 clinical trial, which investigated the efficacy of 2.4 mg semaglutide, included a substudy specifically analyzing body composition via dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) [1].

Advertisement

The data revealed that while participants treated with semaglutide did lose absolute lean mass, they lost a significantly larger amount of fat mass. Consequently, the proportion of lean body mass relative to total body weight increased. In effect, the body composition ratio improved, shifting toward a leaner phenotype overall. This suggests that the drug does not preferentially target muscle for catabolism, but rather that muscle loss is a bystander effect of the profound weight reduction.

(designua)

GLP-1 Impact: Cardiovascular Disease and Disease Control

The benefits of GLP-1 agonists extend beyond aesthetics. For overweight individuals or those with obesity, weight reduction significantly lowers high blood pressure and high cholesterol. These are primary risk factors for heart disease and heart attack. Research indicates that controlling weight aids in broader disease control for those with a chronic condition like Type 2 diabetes [1].

Women and men alike experience hormonal shifts during treatment. Hormonal changes associated with improved metabolic health can further reduce cardiovascular disease risk. When the burden of excess adiposity is removed, the cardiovascular system operates more efficiently. This suggests that the medication treats the patient holistically rather than isolating a single symptom.

RELATED: Cardiovascular Heart Disease: From Molecular Mechanisms to Lifestyle Medicine

The “Sarcopenia” Risk: Why Muscle Quality Matters

Despite the improved lean-to-fat ratio, the absolute loss of muscle tissue poses risks, particularly for older populations. Sarcopenia is the age-related degenerative loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength.

If an older adult with already diminishing muscle reserves undergoes rapid weight loss, they risk accelerating sarcopenia, leading to a condition known as sarcopenic obesity. In this state, a person may have a “normal” BMI but insufficient muscle mass to support mobility, balance, and metabolic health.

Advertisement

The average person may not notice a reduction in muscle size initially. However, weakness in the upper body or legs can eventually compromise stability. Preserving functional strength is therefore as important as the number on the scale. Muscle tissue acts as a glucose sink, aiding in blood sugar regulation, and provides the structural integrity necessary to prevent falls and fractures.

Preservation Protocol: Nutrition and Mechanical Load

The loss of muscle during treatment is not inevitable. Clinical consensus suggests a two-pronged strategy to preserve lean muscle mass while maximizing fat loss.

The Nutritional Signal: Protein Intake During significant caloric restriction, protein requirements rise. Amino acids are the building blocks of muscle tissue. If dietary intake is insufficient, the body scavenges these amino acids from existing muscle fibers. Current literature suggests that individuals undergoing rapid weight loss may need to increase protein intake above the standard recommended daily allowance. Consuming enough protein, potentially aiming for 1.2 to 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight, helps offset catabolic drive [3]. Incorporating healthy fats is also crucial for maintaining hormonal balance during this deficit.

RELATED: Enhancing Joint Recovery Through Nutrition, Physical Therapy, and Physical Rehabilitation with Dr. Jason Snibbe

The Mechanical Signal: Strength Training

Nutrition alone is often insufficient to halt muscle loss. The body requires a mechanical signal to justify the energy cost of maintaining muscle tissue. Regular exercise is non-negotiable. Strength training—lifting weights, using resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises—provides this signal. It tells the physiology that muscle tissue is essential for survival. This stimulus forces the body to prioritize fat stores for energy instead. Building muscle or trying to maintain muscle mass requires effort, but it is critical when adhering to a reduced calorie diet.

Closing Thoughts

The medical community treats obesity treatment differently now than in previous decades. Achieving a healthy weight is complex and multifaceted. More research will continue to refine how clinicians balance rapid fat loss with the imperative of muscle preservation. Success lies in prioritizing overall health rather than just a number on a scale.

Advertisement

By integrating body composition monitoring and robust lifestyle interventions, patients can ensure that modern medicine supports long-term vitality.

References

[1] Wilding, J. P. H., Batterham, R. L., Calanna, S., Davies, M., Van Gaal, L. F., Lingvay, I., McGowan, B. M., Rosenstock, J., Tran, M. T. D., Wadden, T. A., Wharton, S., Yokote, K., Zeuthen, N., Kushner, R. F., & STEP 1 Study Group (2021). Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity. The New England journal of medicine, 384(11), 989–1002. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2032183

[2] Willoughby, D., Hewlings, S., & Kalman, D. (2018). Body Composition Changes in Weight Loss: Strategies and Supplementation for Maintaining Lean Body Mass, a Brief Review. Nutrients, 10(12), 1876. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu10121876

Advertisement