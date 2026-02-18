Deconstructing “Money First” Medicine: A Vertical Approach to Healthcare Reform with Foster Coulson

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Economic Architecture of “Money First” Medicine

The modern healthcare apparatus often operates on a friction point between patient welfare and institutional solvency. Critics of the prevailing model argue that the system is engineered to prioritize volume over outcomes, a phenomenon described as “money first medicine.” This structural flaw manifests most acutely in the erosion of the doctor-patient relationship, which has suffered significant degradation in recent years, particularly following the pandemic.

The core of this issue lies in compensation structures. In standard systems, clinicians are frequently remunerated on a per-consult basis. This incentivizes high patient turnover rather than in-depth care, effectively turning medical practice into a production line. Foster Coulson, Founder and CEO of The Wellness Company, identifies this volume-based model as a primary driver of poor health outcomes. “The system is focused on profits first,” Coulson states. “They look at people as if they’re a decimal point on a spreadsheet.”

To counteract this, alternative models are shifting toward hourly compensation for clinicians. By removing the financial pressure to maximize the number of daily appointments, physicians can refocus on the quality of interaction. This structural shift aims to optimize time for prevention and resilience rather than solely managing sickness. Coulson notes that the current institutional framework offers “not a lot of incentive... to really try and keep you in a very healthy state,” necessitating a compensation overhaul to align financial incentives with patient well-being.

The Cost of Corporate Consolidation in Health Care

Beyond individual compensation models, a broader structural shift is reshaping the healthcare industry: the rapid consolidation of independent practices into massive hospital systems. Researchers have documented a steady decline in the number of physician offices owned by the doctors themselves. Instead, hospitals and corporate entities are acquiring these practices at an aggressive pace.

This trend profoundly impacts costs. When physicians working in independent clinics move to hospital outpatient departments, the price for identical procedures often skyrockets. Medicare and private insurers frequently reimburse these facilities at significantly higher rates than they do for independent health services. Consequently, the coordination of care may appear streamlined, but the financial burden on patients and plan sponsors increases.

The disappearance of the independent doctor exacerbates the “money first” dynamic. Corporate ownership often prioritizes revenue cycles over personalized patient care, enforcing strict quotas on physician practices. This environment leaves little room for the autonomy required to treat complex cases effectively. As the market shrinks, access to affordable, community-based health care diminishes, leaving patients with fewer choices and higher bills.

The Hard Line on Data Sovereignty

As digital health tools proliferate, user data has emerged as a high-value commodity. Wearable devices, blood testing services, and health applications routinely harvest biometric data, which is subsequently sold to third parties, including governmental bodies, financial institutions, and pharmaceutical entities. This monetization strategy often occurs with broad user consent buried in complex terms of service, eroding consumer trust.

The commodification of health data presents a significant ethical dilemma. While selling data offers companies a rapid revenue stream, it fundamentally compromises patient privacy. A divergent approach involves treating patient data as the exclusive property of the individual. Coulson describes this refusal to monetize data as a “hard line” decision: “It’s not up to me and it’s not my asset to try and sell... We’re not gonna cross that line.”

Although refusing to sell data may result in slower short-term capital accumulation compared to competitors, it establishes long-term value through trust. In an environment where “everybody’s harvesting every part of our lives to monetize off us,” maintaining strict data privacy becomes a competitive differentiator and a protective measure for the patient.

PBM Reforms and the Battle Over Drug Prices

While data privacy remains a critical concern, the opacity of drug prices stands as perhaps the most contentious economic issue in medicine. Central to this debate are Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), the intermediaries that negotiate between drug manufacturers, health plans, and pharmacies. The largest PBMs, including Express Scripts and UnitedHealth’s OptumRx, control a vast majority of the market.

Critics, including the Federal Trade Commission , argue that business practices within this sector distort market competition and inflate costs [3] . A key area of scrutiny is spread pricing, where PBMs charge plan sponsors more for a drug than they reimburse the pharmacy, keeping the difference. Additionally, the rebate system incentivizes a high list price. PBMs often favor certain drugs with higher rebates for placement on standard formularies, effectively steering patients toward more expensive treatments rather than the preferred choice or a lower-cost generic [1].

This system creates a disconnect between a drug’s net cost and the price consumers see. For vital medications like insulin drugs, these distortions can be devastating. Small, independent pharmacies also suffer, often receiving reimbursements below their costs or facing a low dispensing fee that threatens their viability. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association defends these practices, stating that PBMs save money for the system. However, specifically regarding high list prices, many experts argue that the rebate trap prevents costs from falling [2].

Vertical Integration vs. The Software Patch

A common misconception in the startup ecosystem is that legacy industries can be disrupted solely through superior user interfaces or software layers. However, healthcare is a fragmented ecosystem comprising testing labs, supplement manufacturers, pharmaceutical providers, and clinical practitioners. These siloes rarely communicate effectively, creating a disjointed experience for the patient.

Disruption, therefore, requires more than a digital facelift; it demands vertical integration. This involves building a parallel infrastructure where the Chief Medical Board, software stack, product supply chain, and clinical delivery systems operate under one roof. “Software is one small component to it,” Coulson explains. “It’s about building all of the pieces... that equal your health and putting the power back in your hands.”

By controlling the entire value chain, a company can ensure that advice is holistic rather than segmented. A patient consulting a doctor in a vertically integrated system can receive guidance that balances pharmaceuticals with nutraceuticals and lifestyle interventions, rather than being immediately funneled toward a prescription-only solution.

The Liability Gap in Pharmaceutical Safety

Regulatory environments play a defining role in consumer safety and corporate accountability. In sectors such as aviation and automotive manufacturing, companies bear strict liability for the safety of their products. If a plane malfunctions or a car fails, the manufacturer is held accountable. This liability structure incentivizes rigorous safety testing and quality assurance.

In contrast, certain segments of the pharmaceutical industry operate with different liability standards, particularly regarding specific medical countermeasures. Critics argue that this lack of financial repercussions for adverse effects creates a moral hazard. Realigning these incentives is viewed by reformers as a critical step toward patient safety.

Coulson argues for a regulatory shift where pharmaceutical companies hold liability for their products, analogous to other high-risk industries. “You probably would not fly on an airplane if the airplane manufacturer had no liability,” Coulson asserts. “If we’re going to put something in our body, that product going into our body should have liability... attached to the company making it.” This accountability is framed not as an ideological opposition to medication, but as a necessary mechanism to ensure that safety remains the paramount concern in drug development.

Legislative Efforts to Increase Transparency

The momentum for change has reached the federal level, with lawmakers pushing for significant PBM reforms. President Donald Trump previously targeted the “middlemen” in health care , and current legislative sessions continue to debate PBM provisions in the latest spending bill. The goal is to increase transparency regarding how drug spending flows through the system.

A proposed new law aims to ban spread pricing and mandate that all rebates be passed directly to the consumer or plan sponsor. Watch groups and lead policymakers argue that exposing these payments will force competition and lower prices. For example, requiring pharmaceutical manufacturers to disclose the drug’s net cost versus the rebate amount could dismantle the perverse incentives that keep pricing high. The FTC continues to investigate whether consolidation among insurers and PBMs violates antitrust laws. As these improvements are debated, the industry braces for a regulatory overhaul that could fundamentally alter how reimbursed medications are priced and delivered.

Closing Thoughts

The trajectory of modern medicine currently bends toward financial optimization rather than physiological optimization. From the absorption of independent clinics by hospital giants to the opaque rebate structures of PBMs, the “money first” architecture is deeply entrenched. While digital innovations offer a veneer of progress, true systemic health requires addressing the economic foundations: compensation, liability, and transparency.

Restoring the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship demands a departure from volume-based care and a rejection of the commodification of patient data. Whether through vertical integration or aggressive legislative reform, the path forward necessitates a system where the patient is not merely a revenue unit, but the sole priority. Only by dismantling the incentives that favor profit over people can the healthcare sector return to its primary mandate: to heal.

