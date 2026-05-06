The Reality Of Being A Nurse In 2026: ‘Every Day Feels Like A Win’

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Raeesa Sheikh, RN, MSN (Photo courtesy of Raeesa Sheikh)

As Southern California celebrates Nurses Week 2026, the state of the profession is marked by challenges, technology and a huge helping of empathy, says nurse Raeesa Sheikh

In the quiet, sterile atmosphere of a Los Angeles-area trauma bay, the high-tech hum of predictive monitoring and automated charting systems creates a steady background noise. But for Raeesa Sheikh, RN, MSN, the digital tools of the modern age, while essential, are merely the scenery. Ringing loudly and true is the very human space between two heartbeats.

As the healthcare world and beyond observes Nurses Week 2026, the narrative around the profession often centers on some staggering data points: a global population that is older and more medically intensive than ever before combined with a nursing workforce facing a wave of retirements threatening to remove decades of institutional knowledge from the bedside.

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But to understand why the career remains the backbone of the healthcare system, it’s essential to look past the overriding issues, like education bottlenecks and technological integration, and instead focus on the person standing at the bedside.

The Spark of Advocacy

Shiekh didn’t always plan on being an RN. Like many high-achieving students, she initially saw her future in a doctor’s white coat. “I have always been drawn to the medical field,” she said. “I actually went into undergrad thinking I was going to apply to medical school.

However, things took a drastic turn when I felt a huge disconnect, especially when not having real exposure in the medical field. I decided to volunteer at a local hospital, and it immediately clicked: I had found my ‘why.’” As a nurse, said Sheikh, she saw the power of advocating for a patient, something she describes as “so honorable.”

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“I found the evolution of my ‘why’ to be stronger as the years passed. I feel more confident in my skills, which allows me to place a lot of focus on my advocacy and efforts in creating a safe space.”

That “safe space” has become a rare commodity in 2026. With California operating as a hotspot for nursing shortages, the demand for nurses who can balance technical proficiency with deep empathy has never been higher. As veteran nurses retire, the institutional knowledge loss is a severe risk to patient safety. In this climate, Sheikh’s continued evolution in her career represents the “leadership pipeline” the industry so desperately needs to cultivate.

Weighing Wins

In a field so often defined by crisis management, the definition of success is frequently rewritten. In a trauma center or ER, “success” isn’t always about a medical miracle. Sometimes, it’s the simple act of being present when someone’s world falls apart. Sheikh recalls a day that stayed with her long after her badge was unclipped: a young woman involved in a horrific car accident. While she worked to stabilize the victim, the woman’s husband was also brought in. He was critically injured and ultimately unable to be saved.

“His wife had no one at the time, no family or friends,” Sheikh recalled. “I stayed in the trauma bay with her while she was gasping for air, crying. She hugged me tightly and I reciprocated to provide her comfort for hours. Although it was a sad situation, I was there for her when no one else was. I believe that I was meant to be there for her, and that was my purpose that day.”

Moments like these validate the profession for nurses across the country, she said. “I believe a lot of nurses can relate when I say almost every day feels like a win. We make a difference whether it be big or small, clinically, physically, emotionally.”

“Ending my shifts knowing I did what was best for them is victory.”

Navigating a Challenging 2026 Landscape

The reality of 2026 nursing is not all quiet moments of connection - the landscape is both physically and emotionally demanding. As job growth shifts toward in-home health and long-term care settings like assisted living, those remaining in both public institutions or hospital networks face increased patient volumes and complex care management.

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One of the most jarring realities of the job (and one that many outside of healthcare remain unaware of) is the rising tide of workplace violence, said Sheikh.

“People outside of the healthcare system may not fully understand the fact that workplace violence from patients towards staff is common,” she noted candidly.

These assaults range from verbal abuse to physical aggression, said Sheikh, who underscored that violence in any form, anywhere, is not acceptable.

“As nurses, we do our best to maintain that safe environment with the support of our colleagues and systems we have set within various hospitals,” she said. “I am hopeful that more people will bring awareness to this to create more safety measures and maybe have empathy for healthcare workers who just want to help and heal.”

To manage this pressure, Sheikh relies on a modern survival strategy: a blend of high-tech support and old-fashioned camaraderie. While facilities are now implementing “short-rest policies” and “designated quiet rooms” to reduce sensory overload, Sheikh finds her true reset in the community and with her peers. “I tend to be hard on myself if things don’t work out the way I want them to,” she said.

“I usually decompress by talking to my colleagues. I sometimes carpool home with a couple of coworkers, and it certainly helps to talk to them and ask them for advice, which is always encouraging and hopeful. I’m extremely fortunate to have coworkers who I call friends. There are times where we will go to the gym, hot yoga or hiking to find healthy ways of coping and resetting.”

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The Power of the Team

The concept of a “hybrid care team” has become standard. In many hospitals, nurses working virtually often handle the heavy lifting of admission documentation and discharge planning, while bedside nurses like Sheikh focus on both essential assessments, care and human connection. But no matter how much technology is seamlessly integrated, the human bond remains the primary engine of the hospital.

“Healthcare is undoubtedly a massive team,” Sheikh said. “We cannot do one thing without the other, and I am so thankful to be exposed to such hardworking healthcare professionals throughout my career. Having camaraderie with fellow nurses is a huge component of a healthy workplace. Nurses understand me the most, and with them I feel seen. We go through the same ups and downs, and they help lift me back up. Because you’re not carrying it alone, high-stakes circumstances feel easier to handle thanks to that trust.”

A Message for the Next Generation

As the primary bottleneck in producing new nurses remains a shortage of qualified faculty, those who do make it to the floor are entering a world of “high-fidelity simulation” and “standardized telehealth credentialing.”

To these new recruits, Sheikh offers the kind of unvarnished advice that only comes from years at the bedside: “As a nursing professional, one must learn to make calm decisions under pressure, set limits and use their best judgment. Trust your instincts and apply them. Find ways to decompress and reset after a shift early in your career to avoid being burnt out. Remember, you are the safe space and your patient’s protector. You can do this, you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.”

A Toast to the Front Liners

As Nurses Week 2026 begins, the focus for nursing careers remains on regional disparities and retention strategies. But for Sheikh, it is a time to recognize the extraordinary endurance of her colleagues and acknowledge those who turn chaos into clarity every single day. To the thousands of nurses working across California and beyond, her message is simple: “I would raise a glass and toast to all of the nurses out there in every field, specialty and realm,” she said.

“What all of you have is skill and endurance. You make the uncertain times into something tolerable. You make chaos into clarity and destruction into peace. To those who protect patients in ways where most people may never comprehend. And even on the hardest days, you still show up and do it again. Happy Nurses Week!”