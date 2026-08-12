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Ember LifeSciences and Alfresa Corp. Form Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Alliance in Japan

Ember LifeSciences and Alfresa Corp. enter into capital and business alliance in Japan
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Ember LifeSciences Inc., a Westlake Village-based provider of advanced pharmaceutical cold chain solutions, has entered into a capital and business alliance with Alfresa Corp., a subsidiary of Alfresa Holdings Corp.

As part of the new alliance, Alfresa will provide financial support for Ember’s business expansion through an investment in Series A preferred stock issued by Ember, strengthening collaboration between the two companies. Other investors in the Ember Series A include Amgen, Cardinal Health, Carrier and Sea Court Capital. Through the agreement, Alfresa obtains the exclusive sales rights in Japan’s healthcare sector for solutions provided by Ember.

“As our Ember Cube 2 continues to gain international acclaim for its revolutionary design, this strategic investment and distribution alliance marks a pivotal milestone. Together, Alfresa and Ember share a profound commitment to bringing unprecedented precision, confidence and reliability to pharmaceutical cold chain logistics for patients throughout Japan,” said Clay Alexander, Ember founder and chief executive, in a statement.

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The Alfresa Group is a leader in domestic net sales in Japan’s pharmaceutical wholesale business. Alfresa will partner with Ember to improve the quality of pharmaceutical cold chain logistics across Japan, including evaluating the Ember Cube and related technologies for Alfresa’s home care delivery service, which delivers specialty pharmaceuticals directly to patients’ homes.

“The rapid growth of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, with the number of temperature-sensitive products increasing each year, demands absolute precision in cold chain logistics,” said Yusuke Fukujin, representative director and president of Alfresa, in a statement. “Alfresa has been strengthening its capabilities in this space through continuous investment in next-generation technologies. I am very excited about this partnership with Ember, which reinforces our commitment to advance cold chain pharmaceutical logistics in the Japanese market.”

Ember provides pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and healthcare providers with cold chain solutions that combine temperature control with real-time shipment visibility. The Ember Cube 2 has a reusable design that also helps reduce packaging waste compared with traditional single-use shipping materials.

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Information for this story was provided by Ember LifeSciences.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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