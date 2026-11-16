LA Times Studios Launches JBMS, an Open-Access Medical Journal

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LA Times Publishing, a division of LA Times Studios, announced the launch of the Journal of Breakthroughs in Medicine & Science on Oct. 28, 2026. JBMS is a peer-reviewed, open-access medical journal for research in the biomedical, clinical and health sciences, according to the announcement.

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The publisher says it created the journal to address gaps in scientific publishing. By its account, JBMS publishes articles on a rolling basis and draws on an international network of editors and reviewers.

LA Times Studios is the journal’s official media partner, the announcement says.

How JBMS Works as an Open-Access Medical Journal

Open access means anyone can read an article online without a subscription. JBMS publishes every article under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license, known as CC BY 4.0, according to the announcement. That license lets others share and reuse the work as long as they credit the authors.

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By the publisher’s account, each article receives a DOI, a permanent digital identifier, registered through Crossref. Portico, a digital archive service, preserves the articles for the long term.

The First Issue: Immuno-Oncology

According to JBMS, the first specialty issue is the Journal of Breakthroughs in Immuno-Oncology. Immuno-oncology is the study of how the immune system interacts with cancer, including immunotherapies , treatments that help the immune system find and attack tumor cells.

The issue presents basic, translational and clinical research, JBMS says. Basic research studies biology in the lab, translational research moves those findings toward patient care, and clinical research tests them in people.

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Its priority areas include interactions between tumors and the immune system, treatment response and resistance, biomarkers and emerging therapies, the announcement says. Biomarkers are measurable signs in blood or tissue that can show how a disease is behaving or whether a treatment is likely to work.

How JBMS Reviews Research

JBMS says it uses double-blind peer review, in which reviewers do not know who wrote a manuscript and authors do not know who reviewed it. By the journal’s account, each submission undergoes an editorial screening, and manuscripts sent out for review are ordinarily read by at least two independent reviewers.

According to the publisher, JBMS has an editorial board of 50 members, four co-editors-in-chief and 75 peer reviewers, including practicing clinicians and academic researchers. The journal received 10 manuscript submissions from international researchers before its formal launch.

Its publishing and research integrity guidelines are consistent with those of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE), the journal says.

JBMS also says its platform focuses on methodologically sound research, enabling scientists to build on existing findings and reducing unnecessary duplication of trials.

Fees, Support and Submissions for Authors

JBMS says it waives publication fees for eligible authors and offers reduced rates and mentorship opportunities to early-career researchers.

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Submissions for upcoming issues were open at the time of the announcement. Details are on the journal’s website .

How the Research Will Reach Readers

Through the media partnership, LA Times Studios will expand the public visibility of JBMS research with digital content, including expert interviews, multimedia discussions and accessible summaries for patients and non-academic audiences, according to the announcement. JBMS says it also takes scientific communication beyond the journal page through interviews, podcasts, video and visual content.

“At JBMS, our commitment goes beyond serving academic circles; we are building an open, inclusive ecosystem that actively engages researchers, clinicians and patients alike,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of JBMS and LA Times Studios, in the announcement.

About LA Times Studios

LA Times Studios, part of the Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG), is a multiplatform content studio that produces critically acclaimed audio, video, and live event projects. Operating independently from the Los Angeles Times newsroom, the studio works with internal and external partners on branded partnerships, event production, advertising innovation, and original content development, creating audience-driven storytelling across a wide range of formats.

Our vision is to be the premier studio for groundbreaking, impactful storytelling and to set the standard for excellence in content creation. We push the boundaries of traditional media, exploring new formats and platforms to reach a diverse, global audience. By championing innovative ideas and diverse voices, we aim to build a more connected world through storytelling and events, sustained by revenue from advertising sales, branded content, event production, products, and business development.

LA Times Publishing, a division of LA Times Studios, creates original content in collaboration with expert contributors. Its leaders work alongside writers, researchers, and industry voices to develop thoughtful, high-quality editorial content for audiences across platforms. Drawing on the Los Angeles Times’ storytelling heritage, LA Times Publishing helps contributors reach readers with engaging, credible, and carefully produced work.

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