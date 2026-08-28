Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2026 to Convene World Leaders in Biotechnology, AI, and Healthcare Innovation

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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — September 14, 2026

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS) 2026 is Saudi Arabia’s flagship international event for medical biotechnology, convening the world’s leading scientific, industrial, government, and investment leaders to advance a singular ambition: positioning Saudi Arabia as a global biotechnology hub built to accelerate innovation and address some of the world’s most pressing health challenges.

Taking place September 14-16, 2026, in Riyadh, the summit will convene internationally recognized leaders across genomics, gene and cell therapy, biomanufacturing, immunology, and AI-driven drug discovery. Featured speakers and participants include:



Prof. Keith T. Flaherty , Director of Clinical Research at MGH Cancer Center, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and President of the American Association for Cancer Research

, Director of Clinical Research at MGH Cancer Center, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and President of the American Association for Cancer Research President Mitsuo Ochi , 12th President of Hiroshima University

, 12th President of Hiroshima University Dr. Steve Yang , Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec

, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec Dr. Matthew H. Porteus , Professor of Pediatrics at Stanford University

, Professor of Pediatrics at Stanford University Prof. Jin-Soo Kim , Professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

, Professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Dr. Alex Shalek , Director of the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science at MIT

, Director of the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science at MIT Dr. Hyun-Young Park , Professor of Cardiology and Vice Dean for Research at Eulji University College of Medicine

, Professor of Cardiology and Vice Dean for Research at Eulji University College of Medicine Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer at Massive Bio

, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer at Massive Bio Senior R&D Executives from AstraZeneca, GSK, AbbVie, Peking University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade

The scientific program is organized across six thematic tracks and four pillars of biotechnology excellence:



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Governmental Strategies & Regulatory Support

Investment & Funding

Research & Development (Pre-Clinical and Clinical Readiness)

Building Capabilities

These pillars are reflected throughout the scientific program, bringing together leaders from academia, industry, government, and investment to explore the future of biotechnology while supporting Saudi Arabia’s National Biotechnology Strategy.

Across its first three editions, RGMBS has facilitated 59 agreements with global partners, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Novo Nordisk, with the 2024 edition alone generating more than $100 million in announced deal value. The 2026 edition aims to facilitate more than 65 agreements and welcome delegates from more than 70 countries. Dedicated sessions led by Public Investment Fund (PIF) portfolio companies will showcase how national initiatives are translating strategy into investment, localization, biomanufacturing, and commercialization at scale.

Saudi Arabia’s advantage is structural, not incidental. Geographically, the Kingdom sits at the crossroads of three continents, connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe within a single flight radius of two-thirds of the world’s population, creating unique advantages for clinical trial recruitment, biomanufacturing distribution, and market access. Economically, sustained sovereign investment through the Public Investment Fund and a maturing regulatory ecosystem under the Saudi Food and Drug Authority are de-risking capital deployment at a scale few markets can match. Scientifically and technologically, national investment in genomics, AI-driven drug discovery, and precision medicine infrastructure, anchored by institutions such as KAIMRC and KSAU-HS, is accelerating the translation of discovery into clinical impact.

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What distinguishes this ecosystem is direction. Under a top-down national strategy led by His Royal Highness the Prime Minister and Crown Prince, biotechnology has been elevated from a sector priority to a national mandate, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Biotechnology Strategy and its target to contribute $34.6 billion to non-oil GDP by 2040. RGMBS 2026 is where that strategy comes to life by connecting global expertise, investment, policy, and scientific innovation.

Now in its fourth edition, RGMBS is organized by the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and hosted by King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS) and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), with the Ministry of Investment, Invest Saudi, and SDAIA serving as Key Strategic Partners. The summit will take place at the Sofitel Riyadh Hotel and Convention Center.

More information below:

Contact: Contact@rgmbs.org

Media inquiries: media@rgmbs.org

https://rgmbs.org/