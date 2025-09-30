Advertisement
Medical News

Vera Clinic Unveils Vera Academy: Transforming Hair Transplantation Training in Turkey

The Vera Clinic staff standing under lights posing for a team photo.
(Vera Clinic)
By Vera Clinic
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Vera Clinic has launched Vera Academy, a groundbreaking institution redefining how hair transplantation is taught and practiced in Turkey. Certified by both the Turkish Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, the Academy is the first and only program in the country to earn dual government recognition; an unprecedented move that elevates training standards for one of Turkey’s fastest-growing medical sectors.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know the latest breakthroughs and expert insights in medicine and science.

Sign Up

Hair transplantation in Turkey is already a €1 billion health tourism industry, with more than 750,000 procedures performed annually (ISHRS, 2023). Until now, no formal, government-endorsed program existed to ensure that physicians were trained under uniform, internationally aligned protocols. Vera Academy fills that gap with a curriculum designed to match European infection-control standards and ethical donor-area management practices; critical safeguards often missing from informal apprenticeships.

“Turkey became the world’s hair transplant capital through skill and innovation,” said Kazım Sipahi, CEO of Vera Clinic. “But a thriving industry also needs accountability. Vera Academy creates a transparent pathway for doctors to learn advanced techniques under certified conditions, ensuring patients (local and international) receive care they can trust.”

Shaping the Future of Turkish Health Tourism

The Academy strengthens Turkey’s global position by ensuring that every graduate meets robust medical and ethical standards. With patients from 90+ countries choosing Vera Clinic, the Academy’s influence extends beyond borders, promoting responsible practice in a field often criticized for inconsistent quality control.

About Vera Clinic

Founded in 2013, Vera Clinic is a leading provider of hair transplantation and aesthetic medicine. Recognized for innovations like Oxycure Therapy and its Houston Rockets partnership, the clinic serves as both a trusted treatment center and now an educational authority. Vera Clinic continues to push the boundaries of medical excellence, safety, competitive hair transplant Turkey cost and patient experience.

MORE DOCTORS & SCIENTISTS

NEPHROTIC SYNDROME - words on a wooden blue block on a background of pills.

Nephrotic Syndrome: Diagnosis, Pathophysiology & Treatment Insights

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, standing for a pose in an orange shirt near a logo.

Dermatology in the Digital Age With Dr. Sandra Lee, A.K.A. Dr. Pimple Popper

Surgeons perform operation to remove a pancreatic cyst.

The Pancreatic Cyst Dilemma: Why ‘Watchful Waiting’ Is So Hard

Biliary atresia: a rare liver disease affecting infants. Art illustration.

Biliary Atresia: Why Early Diagnosis Is a Race Against Time

Parasites under microscope and woman suffering from helminthiasis.

The Frustrating Simplicity of Intestinal Parasites and Worm Infections

Woman looks confused while reviewing data on a tablet in a lab, possibly related to a microchip study.

Can AI Really Fix Our Broken Hospital Workflows?

Shivering woman catching cold suffering influenza holding cup healing grippe sitting wrapped blanket on couch at home.

The Common Cold: Why Rhinoviruses and Coronaviruses Are Serious

Senior woman having mammography scan at hospital with medical technician. Mammography procedure, breast cancer prevention.

The Slow Revolution in Breast Cancer Care: Doing Less, But Smarter

Female Motorist With Whiplash Injury In Car Crash Getting Out Of Vehicle

Why The New Approach to Whiplash Treatment Involves Gentle Movements

The word "Meningitis" spelled out adjacent to a stethoscope on a wooden table. Multicolored.

Meningitis Revisited: The Silent Race Against Time and its Deceptive Symptoms

Achalasia Word on Tile with Yellow Background in Minimal Design.

Achalasia: What You Need to Know About This Rare Esophageal Disorder

An illustration of an artificial disc for treatment for spinal injury issues.

The Many Ways Outpatient Artificial Disc Replacement Revolutionizes Spine Surgery

Medical NewsSpecial SupplementsMedical Innovations
Advertisement
Advertisement