Vera Clinic Unveils Vera Academy: Transforming Hair Transplantation Training in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Vera Clinic has launched Vera Academy , a groundbreaking institution redefining how hair transplantation is taught and practiced in Turkey. Certified by both the Turkish Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, the Academy is the first and only program in the country to earn dual government recognition; an unprecedented move that elevates training standards for one of Turkey’s fastest-growing medical sectors.

Hair transplantation in Turkey is already a €1 billion health tourism industry, with more than 750,000 procedures performed annually (ISHRS, 2023). Until now, no formal, government-endorsed program existed to ensure that physicians were trained under uniform, internationally aligned protocols. Vera Academy fills that gap with a curriculum designed to match European infection-control standards and ethical donor-area management practices; critical safeguards often missing from informal apprenticeships.

“Turkey became the world’s hair transplant capital through skill and innovation,” said Kazım Sipahi, CEO of Vera Clinic . “But a thriving industry also needs accountability. Vera Academy creates a transparent pathway for doctors to learn advanced techniques under certified conditions, ensuring patients (local and international) receive care they can trust.”

Shaping the Future of Turkish Health Tourism

The Academy strengthens Turkey’s global position by ensuring that every graduate meets robust medical and ethical standards. With patients from 90+ countries choosing Vera Clinic, the Academy’s influence extends beyond borders, promoting responsible practice in a field often criticized for inconsistent quality control.

About Vera Clinic

Founded in 2013, Vera Clinic is a leading provider of hair transplantation and aesthetic medicine. Recognized for innovations like Oxycure Therapy and its Houston Rockets partnership, the clinic serves as both a trusted treatment center and now an educational authority. Vera Clinic continues to push the boundaries of medical excellence, safety, competitive hair transplant Turkey cost and patient experience.