California Bill Would Bar AI Tools From Reading Workers’ Brain Data

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Table of Contents

What AB 1883 Would Prohibit

Where the Bill Stands

What It Would Mean for Hospital Operations

The Regulatory Gap the Bill Targets

Closing Thoughts

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What AB 1883 Would Prohibit

Assembly Bill 1883 would add a new part to the California Labor Code restricting one category of workplace technology: AI-powered surveillance tools. The bill defines a workplace surveillance tool broadly, as any system that collects worker data, activities, communications, or behaviors by means other than direct observation by a person. The restriction itself applies only to tools that use artificial intelligence.

Quick Take

Civil penalty of up to $500 for each violation.

Two capabilities barred for AI-powered tools: inferring or predicting a worker’s emotional state, and collecting neural data.

A broad safety exception allows an employer to use a tool that would otherwise violate the ban if the purpose is to ensure safety.

Under the bill, an employer could not use an AI-powered workplace surveillance tool capable of recognizing or predicting a worker’s emotional state, or of collecting neural data. Neural data is defined as information generated by measuring the activity of a worker’s central or peripheral nervous system, and that is not inferred from non-neural information.

That qualifier matters: an inference drawn from a non-neural signal, such as keystroke pace or a wearable’s heart-rate reading, would fall outside the definition even if a vendor markets it as reading brain activity.

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The bill carries a broad safety exception. Under its own terms, the two prohibitions do not apply to a workplace surveillance tool used to ensure safety, or to any tool that does not meet the emotion-recognition or neural-data specifications in the first place. A second, narrower exemption covers tools reasonably necessary to comply with federal law in aircraft development or in national security, military, space, or defense work [1].

“Worker” covers a natural person, an employee of a business or a state or local governmental entity, or an independent contractor providing service to or through one. “Employer” reaches a person or governmental entity that directly or indirectly employs or controls terms or conditions of employment, including all branches of state government, cities, counties, charter cities, the University of California, and the California State University [1].

Where the Bill Stands

AB 1883, authored by Assembly member Isaac Bryan, was introduced in the 2025-2026 Regular Session on February 12, 2026, and has been amended five times since, most recently in the Senate on August 13, 2026. It passed the Assembly and moved to the Senate, where the Appropriations Committee voted 5-2 to advance it as amended on August 13. The bill was read a second time and ordered to third reading on August 17, 2026 [1].

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That leaves three steps outstanding: a Senate floor vote, Assembly concurrence in the Senate’s amendments, and the Governor’s signature. Until those happen, no employer is bound by it. The bill contains no urgency clause.

Bryan has said the bill targets emerging surveillance capabilities before they spread through workplaces broadly [4]. “Much of what’s in our bill is cutting-edge technology or technologies that are emerging in real time, and we are trying to address easily predictable concerns before they hit the workplace,” Bryan told CalMatters.

A coalition of employers, including local governments and groups representing assisted-living facilities, grocers, hospitals, and wine growers, has opposed the bill, CalMatters reported. Opponents have argued it is too broad and would block legitimate uses of monitoring tools, such as detecting unsafe driving or theft.

What It Would Mean for Hospital Operations

Health systems use automated tools to evaluate clinical workflows and staffing, and some AI-driven workforce-analytic platforms marketed for clinician burnout and fatigue monitoring are built to flag stress by reading a worker’s voice tone or facial expression, functions that fall squarely inside the bill’s emotion-recognition prohibition.

Under the bill, a hospital using such a tool would need to confirm it qualifies for the safety exception, for instance a system tied specifically to patient-safety incident prevention rather than general wellness tracking, or retire it before the law takes effect [1].

Tools that use non-AI methods, or that draw only on non-neural signals, would fall outside the ban regardless of what they measure. That distinction, AI-powered versus not, and neural versus inferred, is the one hospital compliance teams would need to apply tool by tool rather than assuming a blanket restriction on workplace monitoring.

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The Regulatory Gap the Bill Targets

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the federal health data law known as HIPAA, protects patient medical records. It does not govern how a hospital monitors its own employees.

The California Consumer Privacy Act gave consumers rights over personal data, and the California Privacy Protection Agency has been developing rules on automated decision making technology [3]. Workplace bio-metric monitoring by an employer of its own workers has remained largely outside both frameworks.

AB 1883 would address that narrower gap directly, by prohibiting two specific AI capabilities rather than regulating how collected data is disclosed or used more broadly. The bill sets no compliance-auditing procedure or software certification standard, so it would create prohibitions and penalties without a state testing protocol for vendors [1].

Enforcement and Penalties

The California Labor Commissioner, who heads the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, would hold administrative enforcement authority. Under the bill, an employer who violates the provisions may be subject to a penalty of up to $500 for each violation.

A worker, or the worker’s exclusive representative, who has suffered a violation could bring a civil action for damages, including punitive damages. The bill bars recovering both a statutory penalty and a separate civil penalty for the same violation [1].

Closing Thoughts

AB 1883 has not been signed, and its text has already changed five times since introduction, most recently to drop facial-recognition and gait-recognition provisions that earlier versions had included, narrowing the bill to AI-powered emotion recognition and neural-data collection.

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Health systems tracking it would be looking specifically at AI-driven workforce-analytic platforms and wellness apps, since those are where the two remaining restricted capabilities tend to appear. The bill’s obligations, if enacted, would fall on employers, not on the vendors that build the tools.

References

[1] California State Legislature. (2026). AB 1883, Workplace surveillance tools, 2025-2026 Reg. Sess. (as amended in Senate, Aug. 13, 2026). California Legislative Information. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB1883

[2] California Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Standards Enforcement. (n.d.). Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE). State of California. https://www.dir.ca.gov/dlse/

[3] California Privacy Protection Agency. (n.d.). Law & Regulations. State of California. https://cppa.ca.gov/regulations/