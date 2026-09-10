Athelas Claims a First in Agentic Practice Management

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Athelas released Practice Manager on August 5, 2026, and called it the industry’s first suite in a category the company named agentic practice management [1]. The product lets clinic operations teams hand billing, scheduling and patient communication work to software agents, programs that carry a task through to the end rather than recommend a next step.

The superlative is the company’s own, and it is not confined to the announcement. Athelas’s product page for Practice Manager is headlined “The World’s First Agentic Practice Management Suite” [11]. Waystar announced agentic capabilities across its AltitudeAI revenue cycle platform in January 2026, 7 months earlier, and Athenahealth added more than 80 AI revenue cycle features to athenaOne over the same stretch [8, 9].

Quick Take:

What Athelas’s Agentic Practice Management Suite Does

Practice Manager sits alongside Athelas’s existing products: the Air EHR, ambient documentation, outsourced revenue cycle management services and voice agents [1].

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It gives staff one place to see revenue, trace a problem to the claims behind it, and correct denials in bulk.

Athelas says three functions run with limited human input [1]. Rules written in plain English check claims for errors before submission, an AI copilot drafts corrections for denied claims, and payment posting runs on its own from bank deposits through to the explanation of benefits, the insurer’s line-by-line account of what it paid and what it declined.

Hersh Solanki, chief business officer at Athelas, told LA Times Studios in September 2026 that the constraint holding agents back is data. Clinics keep records across an EHR, a clearinghouse, payer portals and a front desk system, and a person moves between them by switching screens all day.

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Hersh Solanki, chief business officer at Athelas. (Athelas)

“An agent can only finish a task when it sees the whole picture,” Solanki said. “A denial correction, for example, requires the clinical note, the eligibility check, the payer history, and the remittance in one place.”

Athelas is owned by Commure and backed by General Catalyst. The company says the combined platform now covers about 7% of US healthcare appointments and processes billions of dollars in claims each year [1].

Athelas does not publish pricing for Practice Manager. Its product page lists no price and no licensing model, and directs buyers to request a demo [11]. Waystar’s site does the same, so the silence is a category norm rather than one company’s.

The competing products overlap on function. Waystar’s AltitudeAI covers prior authorization justification, denial prevention and automated clinical appeals, and the company says its agents work with minimal human intervention [8].

Athenahealth says its Expanded Denial Resolution Automation generates claim corrections for coding denials now, and lists automated resubmission and payer portal appeals as due through 2026 [9]. In their published materials, none of the three describes an agent that closes out a denial before a person approves the correction.

Why Clinic Administration Is the Target

The administrative burden on US medical practice is large and well measured. A time-and-motion study of 57 physicians across four specialties found they spent 49.2% of the office day on EHR and desk work and 27.0% in direct contact with patients, then 1 to 2 more hours on clerical work each night [2]. US insurers and providers spent $812 billion on administration in 2017, or 34.2% of national health expenditures, against 17.0% in Canada [3].

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Prior authorization is the sharpest version of the problem. Practices complete an average of 40 prior authorization requests per physician each week and spend 13 hours of staff and physician time on them, and 94% of physicians surveyed by the American Medical Association said it contributes to burnout [4]. Prior authorization and denial work is the share of that burden Practice Manager claims to automate, the same staffing math behind AI tools deployed against specialist shortages elsewhere in medicine.

What Customer Practices Report

Matt Ernst, PT, MPT, OCS, COMT, CIDN, a partner and vice president of operations at Oxford Physical Therapy Centers, an 11-location group across Ohio and northern Kentucky, told LA Times Studios in September 2026 that the savings showed up in staffing decisions.

“We have been able to grant requests from staff for shortened schedules and combine some front desk and billing roles into hybrid dual roles,” Ernst said. “That would not have been possible without the efficiencies gained utilizing the Athelas platform.”

Ernst said his group used the rules engine to cut prior authorization denials 13% in one month. The rules, he said, combined what insurance verification, the front desk and billing each saw separately, then directed providers to confirm authorization before the claim went out.

Matt Ernst, PT, MPT, OCS, COMT, CIDN and Partner at Oxford Physical Therapy. (Oxford Physical Therapy)

Athelas reports larger figures from other customers. The company says Lattimore Physical Therapy cut billing costs 75% while scaling to 35 additional locations, and that Oxford PT recorded its largest revenue month in company history on the platform [1].

Solanki told LA Times Studios that Cape Cod Rehab, a physical therapy provider in Massachusetts, reports 6 to 7 hours returned to staff each week, and that Raleigh Orthopaedic, a group of more than 140 providers, cut its billing team’s pending work items 81.5% in a single week through automated review of authorization denials. Neither figure has been independently audited, and Athelas has not published the methodology behind them.

Where Adoption Stalls

Past the data problem, Solanki said the obstacle inside a single clinic is habit. Front desk staff have verified insurance the same way for a decade and billers work every denial by hand, and moving to AI agents asks them to trust output they once produced themselves.

Solanki described a staged rollout. Agents draft, staff approve, every action stays visible, and the team writes the operating rules in ordinary English. The friction is not unique to billing offices: specialty societies have hesitated to endorse AI tools in clinical settings for the same reason.

Multi-location practices hit a second obstacle. “A group with ten clinics usually runs 10 versions of the same process,” Solanki said, and automation forces leadership onto one standard, because an agent needs an agreed process before it can run one.

Chris Murray, a managing director at Huron Consulting Group and an analyst outside the vendor set, told TechTarget that most vendors and providers are still building the data governance and security foundations that end-to-end automation requires [8]. “This is where rubber hits the road, and it’s a lot more challenging than all those releases,” Murray said.

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That oversight is contractual as well as technical. Commure publishes a business associate agreement, the contract that makes a vendor legally answerable for the patient data it handles, committing it to the HIPAA Security Rule’s safeguards for electronic health information and binding any subcontractor to the same terms (effective for service agreements entered after June 24, 2025) [10].

The agreement contains no reference to artificial intelligence, automated processing or autonomous action. Neither it nor Athelas’s published materials set out what oversight applies when an agent submits a claim and no person reviews it.

Research Gap

No peer-reviewed study has measured what agent-run billing software does to claim accuracy, denial rates or clinic staffing. The published evidence covers a neighboring category, ambient AI documentation, and it is more mixed than vendor figures describe.

A three-group randomized trial at UCLA assigned 238 outpatient physicians to one of two ambient AI scribes or usual care. Nabla users cut time-in-note by 9.5% against the control group, DAX users showed no significant change, and physicians using either product reported clinically significant inaccuracies “occasionally” on a five-point scale [6]. A smaller Cleveland Clinic study of 10 primary care physicians found that the only measure to change significantly over 4 weeks was characters typed, which fell by 15,398 [7].

Ambient AI documentation is not the only clinical-AI category where gains that look large in a vendor’s own numbers shrink under independent measurement .

The scale of what is left to automate has been quantified. CAQH, which tracks administrative transactions across plans covering 63% of insured lives, put the remaining savings from fully automating manual and partly manual transactions at $21 billion [5].

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Closing Thoughts

The claim to being first is the weakest part of the announcement. Practice Manager is a shipping product with paying customers and reported results, and the administrative problem it addresses is documented across the peer-reviewed literature.

What stays unmeasured is whether agent-run billing holds accuracy at scale, and whether the hours it returns go to patient care or to absorbing more volume on the same staff. Ernst’s answer, that his group used the savings to shorten schedules and merge roles, is one 11-location practice reporting on itself rather than a finding.

Readers weighing a clinical or coverage decision should consult their own clinician.

References

1. Commure. (2026, August 5). Athelas launches Practice Manager, the world’s first agentic practice management suite [Press release]. GlobeNewswire. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/08/05/3339372/0/en/athelas-launches-practice-manager-the-world-s-first-agentic-practice-management-suite.html

2. Sinsky, C., Colligan, L., Li, L., Prgomet, M., Reynolds, S., Goeders, L., Westbrook, J., Tutty, M., & Blike, G. (2016). Allocation of physician time in ambulatory practice: A time and motion study in 4 specialties. Annals of Internal Medicine, 165(11), 753-760. https://doi.org/10.7326/M16-0961

3. Himmelstein, D. U., Campbell, T., & Woolhandler, S. (2020). Health care administrative costs in the United States and Canada, 2017. Annals of Internal Medicine, 172(2), 134-142. https://doi.org/10.7326/M19-2818

4. American Medical Association. (2026). 2025 AMA prior authorization physician survey. https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/prior-authorization-survey.pdf

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5. CAQH. (2026, February 19). 2025 CAQH Index shows U.S. healthcare avoided $258 billion and accelerated automation, interoperability and AI adoption. DataSpring. https://www.dataspring.com/blog/2025-caqh-index-shows-u.s.-healthcare-avoided-258-billion-and-accelerated-automation-interoperability-and-ai-adoption

6. Lukac, P. J., Turner, W., Vangala, S., Chin, A. T., Khalili, J., Shih, Y. T., Sarkisian, C., Cheng, E. M., & Mafi, J. N. (2025). Ambient AI scribes in clinical practice: A randomized trial. NEJM AI, 2(12). https://doi.org/10.1056/aioa2501000

7. Alpert, J. M., Saper, R., Boose, E., Ruff, J., Hopkins, K., Gaskins, D., Guo, N., Schneider, J. P., Giffi Scibona, A., Gutierrez, J., & Rothberg, M. B. (2025). Evaluating an artificial intelligence scribe for clinical documentation. Digital Health, 11, 20552076251395588. https://doi.org/10.1177/20552076251395588

8. LaPointe, J. (2026, January 13). Waystar adds agentic AI in move to “autonomous” revenue cycle. TechTarget. https://www.techtarget.com/revcyclemanagement/news/366637224/Waystar-adds-agentic-AI-in-move-to-autonomous-revenue-cycle

9. Athenahealth. (2026, June 3). Athenahealth raises the bar on revenue cycle management performance, with 80+ AI-native features designed to eliminate manual revenue cycle work [Press release]. https://www.Athenahealth.com/about/press-releases/ai-revenue-cycle-management-features

10. Commure. (2025, June 24). Business associate agreement. Retrieved September 8, 2026, from https://www.commure.com/legal/business-associate-agreement/current

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