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Medical Technology

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy and the Diminutive Adenoma Dilemma

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Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
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  • Computer-aided detection increases the adenoma detection rate by a pooled odds ratio of 1.37.
  • Clinical trials show a pooled odds ratio of 1.36 for the overall polyp detection rate when using artificial intelligence assistance.
  • Multi-center clinical trials demonstrate relative increases in adenoma detection metrics reaching up to 50%.
  • Long-term microsimulations indicate that the increased detection of lesions under 5 millimeters has a negligible impact on 10-year colorectal cancer incidence.
  • Professional clinical panels note an absolute 8% increase in baseline detection metrics but found very low certainty of evidence for long-term survival endpoints.

Table of Contents

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Gastroenterologists utilize computer-aided detection, a software system designed to identify mucosal abnormalities, to alter the CADe colonoscopy adenoma detection rate across diverse patient populations. Artificial intelligence, a technology mimicking human visual processing, provides real-time bounding boxes to identify target tissue.

The technology operates during mucosal inspection to flag visual anomalies. Endoscopists use these automated alerts to evaluate structural variations in the colon.

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Quick Take & Core Data:

Statistical Variance Across Machine Learning Platforms

The application of machine learning, a subset of analytical algorithms trained on large datasets, introduces operational differences into gastrointestinal suites. Systems like GI Genius, a regulatory-approved mucosal visualization platform, operate alongside competitors like EndoScreener, an algorithmic real-time lesion detection tool.

Meta-analytic data show a pooled odds ratio of 1.36 for the overall polyp detection rate when using automated assistance [2]. Statistical heterogeneity reflects notable variability across specific clinical software applications and operator experience levels [2].

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Different algorithmic architectures process video frames at varying speeds and sensitivities. Individual operator visual patterns interact with system alerts to influence overall diagnostic output.

The Diminutive Polyp Over-Detection Problem

Clinical evidence reveals that computer-aided platforms skew detection toward specific lesion classes. Automated tools identify the diminutive adenoma, a small benign lesion measuring less than 5 millimeters, with high frequency.

Multi-center trials demonstrate that clinical gains occur predominantly within lesions under 5 millimeters [4]. The system flags benign hyperplastic tissue in distal segments and shows lower sensitivity for larger advanced adenomas.

This pattern leads to an explicit decoupling of detection metrics from true patient risk reduction [1]. Clinical resources are expended on the removal and pathological analysis of low-risk tissue blocks.

Endoscopists remove small lesions that possess minimal potential for malignant transformation. This practice changes the volume of resected tissue without shifting patient survival curves.

The clinical variance stems from the visual properties of small mucosal folds. Algorithmic models trigger alerts on minor contours that frequently represent hyperplastic tissue.

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Pathologists classify these specimens as benign, which adds costs to the healthcare system without altering patient prognosis.

Clinical Inflation and Colorectal Cancer Screening Quality Indicators

Endoscopic departments monitor colonoscopy quality indicators, measurable standards used to evaluate procedural efficacy, to ensure high levels of patient safety. The traditional metric relies on the assumption that detecting more lesions reduces long-term cancer risk.

The deployment of computer assistance lowers the adenoma miss rate, the percentage of precancerous polyps overlooked during an examination [1]. This reduction increases the documented performance metrics of individual endoscopists without altering the underlying clinical pathology profile of the screened cohort.

Increased detection of low-risk lesions inflates performance metrics artificially [1]. Quality assurance programs face challenges when evaluating endoscopist proficiency through these unweighted metrics.

The correlation between high metrics and cancer prevention decreases under automated assistance regimes. Quality metrics historical benchmarks were established using standard white-light endoscopy.

Introducing computer assistance shifts the baseline, rendering older risk models inaccurate. Administrators must recalibrate performance scoring to account for automated detection advantages.

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An illustration of a colonoscopy medical procedure, with a doctor using a tool to move through the patient's internals.
(pikovit)

Long-Term Impact on Interval Colorectal Cancer Incidence

The primary objective of colorectal cancer screening, a preventative diagnostic procedure for the large intestine, is the prevention of advanced malignancies. Preventing interval colorectal cancer, a malignancy diagnosed after a negative screening exam but before the next scheduled surveillance, requires the removal of advanced adenomas.

Long-term microsimulations show negligible impacts on 10-year colorectal cancer incidence from the removal of lesions under 5 millimeters [4]. Clinical practice guideline panels note very low certainty of evidence for critical long-term survival endpoints [3].

Medical organizations withhold definitive recommendations for or against routine automated assistance due to this data gap [3]. The lack of definitive evidence creates clinical uncertainty regarding the economic value of wide deployment.

Health systems evaluate the cost of software procurement against the documented pathology outcomes. The European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Gastroenterological Association continue to evaluate longitudinal data.

Current registries track the emergence of late-stage carcinomas following automated screening procedures. The data collected over multi-year periods will clarify whether true preventative advantages exist.

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Closing Thoughts

The integration of algorithmic assistance into endoscopy suites modifies established clinical metrics. Increased documentation of small lesions changes the data landscape of gastroenterology without altering long-term carcinoma presentations.

Future frameworks require quality indicators that differentiate low-risk tissue from advanced precancerous pathology. Refining these metrics ensures clear tracking of patient outcomes.

Endoscopic practices must evaluate technologies based strictly on survival endpoints.

References

[1] Wang, A., Mo, J., Zhong, C., Wu, S., Wei, S., Tu, B., Liu, C., Chen, D., Xu, Q., Cai, M., Li, Z., Xie, W., Xie, M., Kato, M., Xi, X., & Zhang, B. (2021). Artificial intelligence-assisted detection and classification of colorectal polyps under colonoscopy: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Annals of Translational Medicine, 9(22), 1662. https://doi.org/10.21037/atm-21-5081

[2] Sharma, A., et al. (2026). Enhancing colonoscopy outcomes: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials evaluating artificial intelligence–assisted adenoma and polyp detection. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 44(16_suppl), e15519. https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2026.44.16_suppl.e15519

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[3] AGA Living Clinical Practice Guideline Panel. (2025). AGA Living Clinical Practice Guideline on Computer-Aided Detection-Assisted Colonoscopy. Gastroenterology, 168(4), 1012–1025. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2025.01.002

[4] D’Aquila, M. L., Linhares, S. M., Schultz, K. S., Hughes, M. L., & Mongiu, A. K. (2026). Computer-assisted detection of colorectal polyps: a narrative review of clinical utility, ongoing limitations, and opportunities for advancement. Translational Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 11, Article tgh-25-116. https://doi.org/10.21037/tgh-25-116

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Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

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