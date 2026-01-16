Weight-Loss Procedure Kickstarts Journey to Health

Paid program sponsored by Boston Scientific Corporation

Molly Madore had been overweight her entire life, she says. She’d tried different diets and exercise programs, but kept regaining weight. She tried GLP-1 medications, but didn’t see them as a long-term solution. As she entered her 30s and wanted to be healthy and start a family, she felt a sense of hopelessness.

But that was over a year ago, and today, she’s proud to say that she has reached her personal weight loss goal.

On December 5, 2024, Molly underwent a procedure known as endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty , or ESG, that marked the first step in her journey to weight loss.

ESG is an outpatient weight loss procedure done under anesthesia where a doctor inserts a thin, flexible scope through the mouth and into the stomach and precisely places a series of stitches to reduce the size of the stomach by 70 to 80 percent. This can help individuals eat less, feel fuller faster and stay full longer, and supports gradual, lasting weight loss when combined with healthy lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise.1

Remarkably, Molly learned about the procedure from a flyer in an elevator at the hospital where she works as a medical assistant. Upon further research, she made an appointment with the physician that performs the procedure and decided it was the lasting solution she was seeking. What also appealed to her was that, unlike traditional bariatric surgery, ESG is minimally invasive and does not involve any external incisions or scars, so recovery time is minimal.

“I had the procedure done on a Thursday, took Friday off because they told me that I would want to, and I was back to my regular daily activities come Monday,” said Molly.

After an ESG procedure, the most common side effects that people experience are nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting and abdominal discomfort, especially during the first week. Other symptoms like constipation, heartburn or bloating might also occur, but usually resolve within 30-60 days.

Molly also changed her eating habits significantly after her ESG, especially as her post-procedure dietary restrictions were lifted and as she started working closely with a nutritionist.

“After the first two or three weeks of eating only soft foods, I was ready to try something different – but also, I wasn’t. I still found myself wanting healthy options, such as eggs and protein shakes. I wanted to make sure I got the full amount of nutrients my body needed,” she said. “Anybody in my family would tell you this is a huge change. Before, I was always known for ordering chicken nuggets and fries at a restaurant and then eating the fries first. Today, I’m choosing more nutritious options and wanting to eat the protein first.”

Asked how she feels a year after the procedure and implementing healthy diet and lifestyle changes, Molly says her health has changed dramatically due to the weight loss she experienced: in energy level, fitness and even mood. “I feel absolutely amazing. The energy that I’ve gotten from this; it’s just night-and-day different. I’m a whole new person,” she said. She’s now able to chase her high-energy dogs and keep up with her nephews.

Scientific research on the ESG procedure reflects Molly’s experience of gradual, sustained weight loss. In a pivotal, multi-center clinical study, ESG patients lost an average of 13.6% of their total body weight within just one year when combined with diet and exercise modifications. In that same study, two years post-procedure, participants who had an ESG maintained 83% of the weight loss they had achieved at the one-year follow-up point, corresponding to an average total body weight loss of 11.4%.1

Molly has become a strong champion for the ESG procedure. “I’ve had providers send me in to talk to patients about it. I just tell them it was super successful for me.”

And it’s worked – her results even helped convince her own mother to recently undergo the ESG procedure.

“ESG has been an incredible tool for my health. Mentally, I’ve worked to change the way I think and look at food, and adopt a healthy lifestyle, and that’s what has helped me to be successful on this journey.”

When asked about any advice she would share with others struggling with their weight, Molly emphasized that “the first step is often the scariest, but don’t be afraid to ask your doctor questions and do your own research.”

ESG is one of the minimally invasive weight loss procedures included in Endura Weight Loss Solutions from Boston Scientific. To learn more and find a doctor in your area who can speak with you about your weight management options, visit Endura.com .

1Abu Dayyeh, Barham K, et al. Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty for treatment of class 1 and 2 obesity (MERIT): a prospective, multicentre, randomized trial. The Lancet, Volume 400, Issue 10350, 441 - 451

