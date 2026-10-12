Camizestrant Approved on ESR1 Blood Test: What SERENA-6 Shows

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What the FDA Approved for Camizestrant and What an ESR1 Mutation Does

On September 4, 2026, the FDA granted accelerated approval to camizestrant, sold as Etcamah by AstraZeneca, a once-daily pill for adults with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer [1, 2]. The cancer must be hormone receptor-positive, meaning the tumor uses estrogen to grow, and HER2-negative, meaning it lacks extra copies of a growth protein called HER2. The approval applies when a blood test finds a mutation in ESR1, the gene that encodes the estrogen receptor, during treatment with an aromatase inhibitor plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor [1].

Aromatase inhibitors lower estrogen, and CDK4/6 inhibitors stop cancer cells from dividing. A 2025 review estimated that about 40% of patients on that first-line pair develop acquired ESR1 mutations, which switch the estrogen receptor on without estrogen and make aromatase inhibitors less effective [3].

Camizestrant blocks the estrogen receptor and breaks it down. The SERENA-6 authors call it a next-generation selective estrogen receptor degrader and a complete receptor antagonist [4].

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The FDA said it is the first approval of a cancer therapy guided by detection of a resistance mutation in circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, the tumor DNA that drifts into the blood, before imaging shows disease progression [2]. The agency also approved the Guardant360 CDx blood test as the companion diagnostic, the test used to find which patients qualify [2].

The label says patients should have taken an aromatase inhibitor plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor for at least 6 months, and it describes testing every 3 months until a mutation is found [5]. Accelerated approval is an FDA pathway that allows approval on an intermediate measure, here progression-free survival counted from the day the mutation is detected, with continued approval that the label says may be contingent on a confirmatory trial. The FDA said it has required confirmatory studies [2, 5].

What SERENA-6 Found

SERENA-6 is a double-blind phase 3 trial, meaning neither patients nor doctors knew which drug a patient received. AstraZeneca funded it, and it ran at 264 hospitals and cancer centers in 23 countries [6, 9].

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Patients first had blood drawn every 2 to 3 months for ESR1 testing. Of 3,256 patients tested, 548 had a positive result by the time screening closed [6].

A total of 315 patients with a mutation and no growth on scans were randomly assigned. Half switched to camizestrant 75 mg daily, and half stayed on their aromatase inhibitor, with the same CDK4/6 inhibitor continued in both groups [4, 6].

In the original analysis, median progression-free survival was 16.0 months with camizestrant and 9.2 months with the aromatase inhibitor (hazard ratio 0.44; 95% confidence interval 0.31 to 0.60) [4]. Progression-free survival is the time until scans show growth or the patient dies. A hazard ratio of 0.44 means the rate of progression or death in the camizestrant group was 56% lower than in the comparison group over the follow-up period.

An extended analysis with a median follow-up of 23.5 months found 16.8 months versus 9.2 months (hazard ratio 0.45). Second progression-free survival, the time from randomization until progression on the next treatment or death, was 25.7 months versus 19.1 months (hazard ratio 0.63) [6].

The authors also reported that time to worsening of global health and quality of life was 21.0 months with camizestrant and 6.4 months with the aromatase inhibitor [4]. The FDA reviewers questioned whether this patient-reported data supported a benefit.

Safety: Heart Rhythm, Heart Rate and Vision

The label carries a boxed warning, the FDA’s strongest safety warning. Camizestrant with ribociclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor that also prolongs the QTc interval, or with other QTc-prolonging drugs, can raise the risk of Torsades de Pointes, a life-threatening irregular heart rhythm, other ventricular arrhythmias and sudden death [5]. The QTc interval is a measure, taken on an electrocardiogram (ECG), of how long the heart’s lower chambers take to reset electrically between beats.

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The label calls for an ECG before treatment, then weekly for the first 2 weeks [5]. In the FDA briefing, reviewers described one patient in the camizestrant development program who took the drug with ribociclib and developed a slow heart rate, a QT interval above 500 milliseconds and Torsades de Pointes [7].

Bradycardia, a slow heart rate, was reported in 7.7% of camizestrant patients and none in the comparison group, according to the briefing document [7]. Patients with a baseline heart rate under 55 beats per minute were excluded from the trial [5].

Visual disturbances, mostly photopsia or brief flashes of light, occurred in 34% of camizestrant patients versus 16% of the comparison group, and nearly all were grade 1 or 2, meaning mild to moderate [5, 7]. A separate analysis in The Oncologist found 31.6% versus 16.1%, with 90% grade 1, no discontinuations and no change in visual acuity or eye structure [8].

Low blood counts were common in both groups because both continued a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Decreased neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, occurred in 68% of camizestrant patients and 66% of the comparison group, with grade 3 or 4 events in 42% and 39%. Treatment was permanently stopped for adverse reactions in 1.3% of camizestrant patients [5].

Research Gap: The Comparison SERENA-6 Did Not Run

The FDA’s briefing document for the April 30, 2026 meeting of its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee lays out the main limitation. SERENA-6 compared switching at mutation detection with staying on the aromatase inhibitor until scans showed progression, and it allowed no crossover to camizestrant afterward [7]. The trial therefore cannot say whether switching early beats switching at progression.

The comparison group stayed on its original regimen for a median of 9.2 months before progression or death, and the FDA noted that early switchers may not get the full benefit of each treatment line [7]. The label also states the basis of approval: progression-free survival “as measured from detection of ESR1 mutation” [5].

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Overall survival is immature, and the applicant’s section of the briefing reported a hazard ratio of 0.87 (95% confidence interval 0.57 to 1.30) with 30% of patients having died, while the FDA’s section said the final analysis is not expected until about 2028 [7]. The FDA also said the trial’s power for that analysis is 63%, so it may not reach statistical significance [7].

The FDA reviewers questioned the quality-of-life data too. They said deterioration events occurred in fewer than half of each arm for most domains, and that questionnaire completion in the control arm fell below 55% after week 20 [7].

The committee was asked to weigh whether a favorable benefit-risk profile had been established [7]. OncLive and Targeted Oncology reported a 6 to 3 vote that it was not [10, 13]. The FDA granted accelerated approval on September 4, 2026 [1].

Adam Brufsky, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and an author of the SERENA-6 papers, defended the design in an interview with OncLive [10]. “The problem with the criticisms of SERENA-6 is that they’re criticizing a trial that wasn’t done,” he said.

Sara M. Tolaney, MD, MPH, chief of the Division of Breast Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said in a separate OncLive interview that the design raises open questions [10]. “When you change the way we’ve practiced for decades, it raises a lot of open questions,” she said.

Independent commentators agree the question is open. Eleanor Taranto and Angela DeMichele of the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center wrote that it remains unclear whether switching at ctDNA-detected emergence improves long-term outcomes over switching at traditional progression [11].

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Where the Approval Stops

The patient group was narrow, which limits who the data describe. Of 315 randomized patients, 99% were women, 63% were White, and 6 patients, 2%, were Black [6]. The CDK4/6 inhibitor was palbociclib for 76%, ribociclib for 15% and abemaciclib for 10% [5].

The trial excluded patients with advanced symptomatic visceral spread at risk of life-threatening complications, uncontrolled or symptomatic central nervous system metastases, and a known or family history of severe heart disease, according to the registry entry [9]. Participants had an ECOG performance status of 0 or 1, meaning they were fully active or restricted only in strenuous activity [5, 9].

A second AstraZeneca trial asked a different question. On September 11, 2026, the company announced that SERENA-4, which gave camizestrant plus palbociclib upfront to 1,371 patients with no prior treatment for advanced disease, did not meet its primary goal of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival against anastrozole plus palbociclib, though a numerical improvement was observed [12].

The approved use is narrower than that upfront setting. It applies only after a mutation emerges during aromatase inhibitor plus CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy [1].

What Patients and Caregivers Can Take From the Data

The approval turns a blood test into part of routine monitoring for people on an aromatase inhibitor plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor. In the trial, most tested patients did not have a mutation to act on: 548 of 3,256, about 17%, were positive by the time screening closed [6].

The label ties safety checks to heart health. It calls for an ECG before treatment and heart rate monitoring, and it warns against combining camizestrant with other QTc-prolonging drugs.

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Which CDK4/6 inhibitor a patient takes matters for that warning, because ribociclib is named in it [5]. The label covers all three CDK4/6 inhibitors for the combination [1].

Whether to test, when to switch and which medicines are safe together are decisions for the treating oncologist. Readers weighing a switch should take the trial data above, including what it leaves unanswered, to that conversation. This article did not review pricing or insurance coverage, which an oncology office or insurer can confirm.

Closing Thoughts

SERENA-6 shows that, among patients with an emerging ESR1 mutation and no growth on scans, switching to camizestrant gave a median of about 7 more months without progression or death than staying on an aromatase inhibitor. The FDA briefing said the trial did not test whether acting on a blood result earlier helps patients live longer or better than acting at scan progression.

Until overall survival data and the confirmatory studies the FDA said it has required report, the approval rests on progression-free survival counted from a new starting point.

References

1. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2026, September 4). FDA grants accelerated approval to camizestrant with a CDK4/6 inhibitor for ESR1-mutated HR-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/resources-information-approved-drugs/fda-grants-accelerated-approval-camizestrant-cdk46-inhibitor-esr1-mutated-hr-positive-her2-negative

2. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2026, September 4). FDA grants accelerated approval to a new breast cancer treatment [Press announcement]. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-grants-accelerated-approval-new-breast-cancer-treatment

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3. Valenza, C., & Curigliano, G. (2025). Positioning oral selective estrogen receptor degraders in patients with metastatic breast cancer. European Journal of Cancer, 228, 115739. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejca.2025.115739

4. Bidard, F.-C., Mayer, E. L., Park, Y. H., Janni, W., Ma, C., Cristofanilli, M., Bianchini, G., Kalinsky, K., Iwata, H., Chia, S., Fasching, P. A., Brufsky, A., Nowecki, Z., Pascual, J., Moreau, L., Chen, S.-C., Karadurmus, N., Gal-Yam, E., Jung, K. H., ... Turner, N. C. (2025). First-line camizestrant for emerging ESR1-mutated advanced breast cancer. New England Journal of Medicine, 393(6), 569-580. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2502929

5. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. (2026). ETCAMAH (camizestrant) tablets, for oral use: Prescribing information (NDA 220359; revised 09/2026) [Drug label]. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2026/220359Orig1s000lbl.pdf

6. Turner, N. C., Mayer, E. L., Park, Y. H., Janni, W., Ma, C., Cristofanilli, M., Bianchini, G., Kalinsky, K., Iwata, H., Chia, S., Brufsky, A. M., Fasching, P. A., Nowecki, Z., Pascual, J., Karadurmus, N., Gal-Yam, E., Chung, W.-P., Im, S.-A., Zambelli, A., ... Bidard, F.-C. (2026). Switching to camizestrant at ESR1 mutation emergence before disease progression during first-line treatment of hormone receptor-positive advanced breast cancer (SERENA-6): Extended analysis of a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised, phase 3 trial. The Lancet Oncology, 27(8), 941-958. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(26)00287-1

7. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2026, April 30). Combined FDA and applicant briefing document, Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting, NDA 220359 (camizestrant). https://www.fda.gov/media/192156/download

8. Brufsky, A., Park, Y. H., Bidard, F.-C., Mayer, E. L., Janni, W., Ma, C., Cristofanilli, M., Bianchini, G., Iwata, H., Fasching, P. A., Nowecki, Z., Pascual, J., Chen, S.-C., Moreau, L., Ruiz-Borrego, M., Shai, A., Karadurmus, N., Jung, K. H., Kikawa, Y., ... Turner, N. (2026). SERENA-6 visual patient-reported outcomes and safety: Camizestrant for emerging ESR1m advanced breast cancer during first-line endocrine-based therapy. The Oncologist, 31(9), Article oyag278. https://doi.org/10.1093/oncolo/oyag278

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9. ClinicalTrials.gov. (n.d.). Phase III study to assess AZD9833 + CDK4/6 inhibitor in HR+/HER2- MBC with detectable ESR1m before progression (SERENA-6) (Identifier NCT04964934). U.S. National Library of Medicine. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04964934

10. Wahner, A. (2026, July 1). SERENA-6 controversies push the breast cancer field to consider the future role of ctDNA-guided treatment decisions. OncLive. https://www.onclive.com/view/serena-6-controversies-push-the-breast-cancer-field-to-consider-the-future-role-of-ctdna-guided-treatment-decisions

11. Taranto, E., & DeMichele, A. (2026). Evaluating the clinical utility of ctDNA testing to identify molecular cancer progression: Lessons from SERENA-6. npj Breast Cancer, 12(1), 18. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41523-026-00894-4

12. AstraZeneca. (2026, September 11). Update on SERENA-4 Phase III trial of Etcamah in combination with palbociclib in upfront 1st-line advanced ER-positive breast cancer [Press release]. https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2026/update-serena-4-phase-iii-trial.html