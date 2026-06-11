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The AGA Living Clinical Practice Guideline CADe document provides an updated clinical directive regarding artificial intelligence utility in endoscopy. Computer-aided detection, a software technology that flags mucosal anomalies, alters visual inspection metrics during screening procedures. The expert panel issued a neutral stance, declining to recommend for or against the integration of these tools into standard colonoscopy protocols.

Quick Take & Core Data:

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The Statistical Gap in Colorectal Cancer Mortality

The primary metric of success for clinical practice guidelines focusing on oncology screening is the absolute reduction in colorectal cancer mortality. Data from the guideline panel shows that computer-aided detection adds nominal absolute benefit to long-term patient survival. The technology yields a marginal decrease in mortality rates, accounting for 2 fewer deaths per 10,000 patients evaluated [1].

The expert panel notes that this statistical variation fails to meet the threshold required for a strong clinical endorsement. Clinicians require definitive long-term data to justify universal integration. The data shows that immediate visual tracking changes occur independently of direct survival extensions.

(Alena)

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Surrogate Endpoints versus Definitive Clinical Outcomes

Clinical evaluations often rely on surrogate endpoints, standard intermediary metrics used to predict long-term clinical benefits, to gauge device efficacy. The primary surrogate metric in colonoscopy is the adenoma detection rate, the proportion of screening colonoscopies where an endoscopist identifies a lesion. Systematic reviews confirm that computer-aided detection generates a pooled adenoma detection rate odds ratio of 1.37 [3].

This mathematical increase demonstrates that the software identifies more tissue anomalies during standard procedures [3]. The guideline panel clarifies that variations in intermediary metrics fail to guarantee success in interval carcinoma prevention, the avoidance of cancer diagnoses between scheduled screening intervals. Long-term prospective cohorts remain necessary to link initial lesion detection with true patient safety.

The GRADE Framework Evidence Certainty Assessment

The guideline panel used the GRADE framework, a systematic grading protocol that evaluates the quality and strength of medical literature, to analyze clinical evidence. This methodology tracks variables such as risk of bias, inconsistency, indirectness, and imprecision across randomized controlled trials. The assessment revealed a very low evidence certainty regarding the absolute prevention of advanced malignancies [1].

This classification stems from the fact that most available trials track short-term procedural metrics rather than clinical endpoints. The panel determined that the current literature cannot rule out data confounding or selection bias in general clinical settings [1]. This low certainty rating effectively blocks strong clinical recommendations from governing boards.

Histopathological Shifts in Polyp Detection

Pathological examinations indicate that increased detection targets benign lesions at a higher rate than high-risk lesions. A clinical review tracks the long-term histopathological outcomes of artificial intelligence-driven colonoscopies [2]. The findings show a downward shift in the detection of high-grade dysplasia and invasive cancer when using computer-aided tools [2].

The software frequently identifies diminutive adenomas, small benign lesions measuring less than 5 millimeters, which have low malignant potential. This shift raises concerns that the technology diverts clinical focus toward minor lesions. Endoscopists face increased procedure times without a corresponding increase in the removal of advanced pathology [2].

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Health Economics and Cost-Effectiveness Models

Medical institutions use health economics metrics to evaluate whether new diagnostic technologies justify their initial procurement costs. Incorporating computer-aided software into endoscopy suites requires capital investment for hardware leases, software licensing, and specialized maintenance contracts. Current cost-effectiveness models show conflicting results when projecting long-term medical expenditure reductions.

The financial models show that the cost of managing false-positive findings balances out the potential savings from early adenoma removal. Extra pathology processing fees for benign tissue raise the overall expense per procedure. These economic factors prevent immediate widespread adoption across standard community hospital networks.

Endoscopic Quality and Policy Implementation

Professional organizations view adenoma detection as a primary measure of endoscopic quality within clinical practices. Insurance providers utilize these metrics to determine physician reimbursement rates and institutional performance rankings. The current stagnation in policy implementation reflects the ongoing debate over whether software-assisted metrics should influence quality scores.

Regulatory bodies hesitate to mandate tool integration while absolute survival statistics remain flat. Institutional policies currently leave device usage to individual physician discretion. This variation creates inconsistent care patterns across regional healthcare systems.

Closing Thoughts

National Cancer Survivors Month focuses clinical attention on oncology prevention strategies that optimize long-term patient survival. The neutral stance of the expert panel demonstrates the necessity of prioritizing hard endpoints over intermediate statistical victories. Future clinical trials must focus on long-term survival outcomes to validate computer-aided software utility. Universal standard of care mandates depend entirely on future prospective cohorts providing definitive mortality reduction statistics.

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References

[1] Sultan, S., Shung, D. L., Kolb, J. M., Foroutan, F., Hassan, C., Kahi, C. J., Liang, P. S., Levin, T. R., Siddique, S. M., & Lebwohl, B. (2025). AGA Living Clinical Practice Guideline on Computer-Aided Detection-Assisted Colonoscopy. Gastroenterology, 168(4), 691–700. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2025.01.002

[2] Henry, D. X., & East, J. E. (2026). Artificial intelligence-supported polyp detection (CADe) at colonoscopy reduces the detection of high grade dysplasia and invasive cancer. Endoscopy, 58(3), 314–315. https://doi.org/10.1055/a-2749-8345

[3] Sharma, A., Chennuri, R. N., Chandran, A., Kommu, H., Faiz, D., Munir, S., Ravechandran, P. H., Mehveen, S., Badugu, R., Mannam, R., & Batwal, R. P. (2026). Enhancing colonoscopy outcomes: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials evaluating artificial intelligence–assisted adenoma and polyp detection. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 44(16_suppl), e15519. https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2026.44.16_suppl.e15519