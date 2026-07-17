Clinical Tolerability Profiles Examined for Targeted AKT Inhibition in Metastatic Disease
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- Adding capivasertib to abiraterone preserves patients’ overall functional capacity during treatment for advanced prostate cancer.
- Diarrhea, high blood sugar, and skin rash are the most common side effects, and most start within the first few weeks of treatment.
- Capivasertib is taken for 4 days, then stopped for 3 days each week, a break designed to let the body recover between doses.
- Doctors manage most side effects with medication, such as antidiarrheal drugs or metformin, rather than stopping treatment.
- Patients’ ability to work and sleep stayed steady throughout treatment, according to patient-reported survey data.
Table of Contents
- Capivasertib Prostate Cancer Treatment and Quality Metrics
- Intermittent Schedules and Tissue Recovery
- Managing Side Effects During Treatment
- Closing Thoughts
Capivasertib Prostate Cancer Treatment and Quality Metrics
Clinicians managing advanced prostate cancer weigh both how well a therapy works and how it affects patients’ daily lives. Capivasertib, an oral pan-AKT inhibitor, targets the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, which becomes overactive when a tumor loses the PTEN gene, a mutation that also drives resistance to standard hormone therapy.
The capivasertib prostate cancer treatment approach adds this drug to abiraterone in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer who have not yet started hormone therapy and whose tumors test positive for a PTEN mutation, identified through companion diagnostic testing.
Data from the CAPItello-281 Phase III trial show that adding capivasertib to standard anti-androgen therapy delays disease progression while preserving baseline quality-of-life measures.
Quick Take & Core Data:
- The co-primary endpoint analysis revealed a median radiographic progression-free survival of 33.2 months compared to 25.7 months in the control group.[1, 2]
- Serious adverse outcomes led to permanent treatment discontinuation in 18.3% of individuals receiving the active compound, compared to 4.8%in the placebo cohort. [2]
- Overall quality of life scores, measured by the FACT-P questionnaire, remained statistically stable, with a least-squares mean difference of 0.4 points between treatment arms. [3]
Intermittent Schedules and Tissue Recovery
Investigators use the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Prostate (FACT-P) questionnaire, a validated evaluation tool, to record self-reported patient experiences throughout the therapeutic timeline. Symptom tracking recorded a more rapid decline in self-reported physical well-being subscores among individuals in the active treatment group.
Overall health-related quality of life total scores remained statistically equivalent between both study groups. The functional well-being subscores, which measure daily operational capabilities such as employment capacity and sleep hygiene, remained comparable between both treatment cohorts.
The preservation of these dimensions stems from a specific intermittent dosing schedule. Capivasertib is administered at a dose of 400 mg twice daily for 4 consecutive days, followed by 3 days of complete cessation each week [1]. Daniel James George, MD, FASCO, a medical oncologist at Duke Cancer Institute and trial investigator, explained the clinical purpose of this design:
“The schedule was selected specifically to maintain efficacy but allow for mitigation of the cumulative side effects that the regimen could cause.”
This structured therapeutic pause prevents the compound from continuously accumulating in healthy somatic tissues.
Managing Side Effects During Treatment
The profile of AKT inhibition-related toxicities involves predictable gastrointestinal, metabolic, and dermatological events. Diarrhea occurred in 51.9% of individuals in the active arm compared to 8.0% in the placebo group, with a median onset time of 8 days [4,5].
Clinicians managed these symptoms using standard antidiarrheal medications in 59% of affected cases, requiring dose reductions in 8% and permanent drug discontinuation in only 2% [5].
Metabolic changes are another on-target consequence of pathway modification. Hyperglycemia developed in 38% of the capivasertib group, whereas the placebo cohort experienced a rate of 12.9% [4]. Among those developing elevated blood glucose, medical interventions required insulin for 15% of patients and metformin for 29% [5], allowing the majority to stay on track without permanent discontinuations.
Dermatological changes such as cutaneous adverse reactions occurred in 35.4% of individuals receiving the targeted drug, compared to 7% of the control group [2]. Managing severe rash required capivasertib treatment modifications, including temporary dose interruptions for 16.9% of patients, permanent dose reductions for 8.5%, and complete treatment termination for 4.8% [2].
Standard anti-androgen toxicities, including hypertension and elevated liver enzymes, occurred at nearly identical frequencies across both study arms.
Closing Thoughts
Capivasertib gives clinicians a biomarker-directed option for treating prostate cancer that has spread and tests positive for a PTEN mutation. Adding a pan-AKT inhibitor increases the overall rate of low-grade adverse events.
The data show these toxicities are transient and respond to supportive clinical care. By maintaining baseline functional metrics and preventing decline in daily activities, the combination offers a manageable tolerability profile.
This balance lets clinicians extend radiographic progression-free survival without a corresponding drop in patients’ daily functioning.
References
[1] U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2026, June 12). FDA approves capivasertib with abiraterone and prednisone for PTEN-deficient androgen pathway modulation-naïve or -sensitive prostate cancer. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/resources-information-approved-drugs/fda-approves-capivasertib-abiraterone-and-prednisone-pten-deficient-androgen-pathway-modulation
[2] Cipriano, J. (2026, May 25). Adding capivasertib to abiraterone in PTEN-deficient metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: The patient experience. The ASCO Post. https://ascopost.com/issues/may-25-2026/adding-capivasertib-to-abiraterone-in-pten-deficient-metastatic-hormone-sensitive-prostate-cancer-the-patient-experience/
[3] George, D. J., Clarke, N. W., De Santis, M., et al. (2026, February 26). Patient reported outcomes (PRO) and tolerability of capivasertib (capi) plus abiraterone (abi) versus placebo (pbo) plus abi in patients (pts) with PTEN-deficient metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC): CAPItello-281 [Conference abstract]. 2026 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. https://www.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/257280
[4] Fizazi, K., Clarke, N. W., De Santis, M., Uemura, H., Fay, A. P., Karadurmus, N., ... George, D. J. (2025, October 19). Capivasertib plus abiraterone in PTEN-deficient metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: CAPItello-281 phase III study. Annals of Oncology, 37(1), 53–68. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annonc.2025.10.004
[5] AstraZeneca. (2024, November 25). TRUQAP® (capivasertib) combination in PTEN-deficient metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival in CAPItello-281 Phase III trial. AstraZeneca US. https://www.astrazeneca-us.com/media/press-releases/2024/truqap-combination-in-pten-deficient-metastatic-hormone-sensitive-prostate-cancer-demonstrated-statistically-significant-and-clinically-meaningful-improvement-in-radiographic-progression-free-survival-in-capitello-281-phase-iii-trial.html