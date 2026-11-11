ctDNA-Guided Colon Cancer Chemo Trial Missed Its Relapse-Free Target

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ctDNA-Guided Chemotherapy for Colon Cancer

The phase 2 PEGASUS trial, published Sept. 14, 2026, in Nature Cancer, tested ctDNA-guided chemotherapy for colon cancer in 135 patients at 11 centers in Italy and Spain [1].

Circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, is tumor DNA that has shed into the bloodstream. After surgery, a positive result suggests that cancer cells may remain somewhere in the body, a state called minimal residual disease [1]. The trial asked whether a ctDNA blood test after surgery could decide which drug combination each patient received.

The trial did not test skipping or shortening chemotherapy, and every patient who was treated received it. For patients with a negative test, the change was dropping oxaliplatin, a drug linked to nerve damage, and keeping capecitabine, a single oral drug, for 6 months [1]. The trial also missed its own primary target.

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Standard care after surgery for high-risk stage II or stage III colon cancer is 3 to 6 months of oxaliplatin plus a fluoropyrimidine, a class of drug that includes capecitabine [1]. The authors cite persistent neuropathy, lasting nerve damage, in 8% to 24% of patients, depending on how long they took oxaliplatin [1].

How the Blood Test Sorted Patients

All patients had tumors that were microsatellite stable, a category that excludes tumors with high microsatellite instability, and either stage III disease or stage II disease with a T4 tumor, one that has grown through the bowel wall or into nearby tissue [1, 2]. The test was Guardant Reveal, a plasma-only assay that needs no tumor tissue. The trial used an investigational-use version [1].

A first blood draw came 2 to 4 weeks after surgery. A negative result had to be confirmed by a second draw after the first cycle of capecitabine, and 5 patients who were negative at first turned positive at the second draw [1].

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That left 100 patients (74%) classified as ctDNA negative and 35 (26%) as positive. Patients with a negative result were assigned 6 months of capecitabine, which the protocol set at 8 cycles [1].

Patients with a positive result received 3 months of CAPOX, capecitabine plus oxaliplatin. Those who stayed positive afterward moved to 6 months of FOLFIRI, a combination chemotherapy regimen that includes irinotecan, and 24 patients did [1].

Of the 100 negative patients, 96 received capecitabine, at a median of 8 cycles. Four received none, because of a gene variant that affects drug breakdown, patient or clinician decisions, or a long hospital stay for COVID-19. One of the 96 later tested positive after treatment and was switched to CAPOX [1].

The Target the Trial Missed

The primary endpoint was the 2-year relapse-free rate among the ctDNA-negative patients. The investigators set a target of at least 92% [1].

Twelve of the 100 patients relapsed within 2 years, a rate of 88% (90% confidence interval, 81% to 93%). The trial had planned to enroll 134 ctDNA-negative patients but accrued 100, so meeting the 92% target meant no more than 8 relapses, down from 13 in the original plan [1].

The authors acknowledged the miss in their discussion. Silvia Marsoni of IFOM ETS, the first author, and her colleagues wrote that the trial “did not formally meet its predefined feasibility endpoint.”

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The 88% did exceed 85%, the rate the trial was designed to rule out. The one-sided P value against that figure was 0.2473, so the result was not statistically distinguishable from it, and the authors calculated a post hoc power of 0.593 [1].

By a median follow-up of 41 months, 15 of the 100 ctDNA-negative patients had relapsed, 3 more than at 2 years, compared with 13 of 35 ctDNA-positive patients. Three-year disease-free survival, meaning alive with no cancer recurrence, was 82.8% for the negative group and 58.4% for the positive group, and 3-year overall survival was 93.8% and 83.9% [1].

What the TOSCA Comparison Shows

TOSCA was an earlier randomized Italian trial of 3 versus 6 months of oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy [5]. The PEGASUS team picked 135 TOSCA patients treated with CAPOX and matched on age, tumor side and stage risk to serve as a historical control [1].

Two-year disease-free survival was 79.7% in PEGASUS and 82.2% in the matched TOSCA group, with a hazard ratio of 0.89 (95% CI, 0.51 to 1.55) [1]. That comparison covers all 135 PEGASUS patients, including the 35 who were ctDNA positive and received oxaliplatin.

A hazard ratio compares risk over time, and 1.0 means no difference. The interval here runs from 0.51 to 1.55, so it is wide enough to include a large difference in either direction, and the trial cannot rule one out [1].

Neurological side effects were lower among the 131 PEGASUS patients who received chemotherapy than among the 135 TOSCA patients. Grade 1 to 2 events, which are mild to moderate, occurred in 13.8% and 41.5% respectively, and grade 3 to 4 events, which are severe, in 3.8% and 19.3% [1].

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The paper’s Figure 4d breaks those totals down by regimen. In PEGASUS, the 96 patients assigned to capecitabine alone had 5.2% grade 1 to 2 and 1.0% grade 3 to 4 neurological events [1]. The figure labels the 35 PEGASUS patients in the 3-month group as CAPOX, while the paper’s Supplementary Table 4 labels that row “CAPOX/FOLFOX 3 months.” That group had 37.2% and 11.4%, against 44.4% and 11.1% in 72 TOSCA patients on 3 months of CAPOX [1].

The authors credited the lower overall rate to ctDNA-guided de-escalation, and the breakdown is consistent with that: the lowest rates were in the 96 patients assigned to capecitabine alone. A historical comparison cannot separate that effect from differences in era and care.

The TOSCA group also included 63 patients treated for 6 months. Among the side effects with the largest differences, skin toxicity was the only one that favored TOSCA [1].

What the Trial Cannot Show

PEGASUS had one arm. No patients were randomly assigned to standard chemotherapy at the same time, so the trial cannot show that its approach is equivalent to standard treatment.

The authors stated the trial’s purpose in their introduction and limitations [1]. They described it as a “feasibility and signal-finding study” meant to build the case for a definitive randomized trial. They called the TOSCA comparisons exploratory, wrote that they “should be interpreted cautiously” and wrote that randomized phase 3 validation is required.

No ctDNA-negative patient was assigned to skip chemotherapy. The four who received none did so for clinical or personal reasons, and one of them relapsed, a number too small to support any conclusion [1].

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A negative result also did not rule out relapse. ctDNA detected 9 of 13 liver-only recurrences, but at no time point did it detect any of 5 lung-only or 3 peritoneum-only recurrences [1].

Tumors of consensus molecular subtype 4, or CMS4, which are rich in surrounding tissue called stroma, were more frequent among relapsed cases overall, and particularly among ctDNA-negative patients. Of the 100 negative patients, 57 had stage III disease classified as low risk [1].

How Other ctDNA Trials Compare

The randomized DYNAMIC trial in stage II colon cancer assigned 455 patients to ctDNA-guided or standard management. Chemotherapy use was 15% in the guided group and 28% in the standard group, and 2-year recurrence-free survival was 93.5% and 92.4% [3].

In DYNAMIC-III, a randomized trial in stage III disease, de-escalation for ctDNA-negative patients cut oxaliplatin use from 88.6% to 34.8%. Three-year recurrence-free survival was 85.3% in the de-escalation group and 88.1% in the standard group, which did not meet the trial’s noninferiority margin.

DYNAMIC-III also tested stronger treatment for ctDNA-positive patients, and it did not improve outcomes, with 2-year recurrence-free survival of 51% in the escalated group and 61% in the standard group [4].

In PEGASUS, 24 patients who stayed positive after CAPOX moved to FOLFIRI. Afterward, 13 were still positive and 6 of those 13 relapsed, while 11 turned negative and none of those relapsed. The authors called the clearance finding hypothesis generating [1].

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Randomized testing of this approach is continuing. CIRCULATE-US, a randomized phase 2/3 trial of ctDNA-guided adjuvant chemotherapy in stage III colon cancer sponsored by NRG Oncology, was listed as recruiting on ClinicalTrials.gov on Oct. 3, 2026 [6].

What Patients Can Take From the Results

Chemotherapy after colon cancer surgery depends on stage, tumor features and overall health, and those decisions belong with the oncology team. PEGASUS did not test skipping chemotherapy, and it gives no basis for a patient to skip or shorten treatment because of a blood test.

Patients may want to ask their oncologist whether ctDNA testing is part of their plan, which test is used and what a negative or positive result would change. The assay in PEGASUS was investigational, and the authors said a newer version has since replaced it [1].

Research Gap

Because PEGASUS compared itself with a historical group, differences in era, care and patient mix cannot be separated from the effect of the strategy.

The authors listed the plasma-only assay, now superseded by a more sensitive version, as a limit on generalizability. Five-year overall survival and quality-of-life results are immature and will be reported separately.

Closing Thoughts

PEGASUS ran serial ctDNA testing across 11 centers and assigned treatment by result. It did not reach its 92% relapse-free target, and its comparison with TOSCA is historical.

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The authors wrote that the data support clinical equipoise, meaning genuine uncertainty about which approach is better, for oxaliplatin de-escalation in selected ctDNA-negative patients, and that randomized phase 3 validation is required.

References

[1]. Marsoni, S., Montagut, C., Pietrantonio, F., Sartore-Bianchi, A., Lazzari, L., Bergamo, F., Zampino, M. G., Tarazona, N., Mandalà, M., Tamberi, S., Elez, E., Santos Vivas, C., Luraghi, P., Prisciandaro, M., Tosi, F., Ciardiello, D., Vidal, J., Seguì, V., Palazzo, M., . . . Lonardi, S. (2026). Circulating tumor DNA-guided de-escalation or escalation of adjuvant therapy in high-risk stage II and stage III colon cancer: The phase 2 PEGASUS trial. Nature Cancer. https://doi.org/10.1038/s43018-026-01237-9

[2]. IFOM ETS - The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology. (2020). Post-surgical liquid biopsy-guided treatment of stage III and high-risk stage II colon cancer patients: The PEGASUS trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT04259944). https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04259944

[3]. Tie, J., Cohen, J. D., Lahouel, K., Lo, S. N., Wang, Y., Kosmider, S., Wong, R., Shapiro, J., Lee, M., Harris, S., Khattak, A., Burge, M., Harris, M., Lynam, J., Nott, L., Day, F., Hayes, T., McLachlan, S.-A., Lee, B., . . . Gibbs, P. (2022). Circulating tumor DNA analysis guiding adjuvant therapy in stage II colon cancer. New England Journal of Medicine, 386(24), 2261-2272. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2200075

[4]. Tie, J., Wang, Y., Loree, J. M., Cohen, J. D., Wong, R., Price, T., Tebbutt, N. C., Gebski, V., Espinoza, D., Burge, M., Harris, S., Lynam, J., Lee, B., Lee, M. M., Breadner, D., Debrincat, M., Foroughi, S., Chantrill, L., Lim, S. H., . . . Gibbs, P. (2025). Circulating tumor DNA-guided adjuvant therapy in locally advanced colon cancer: The randomized phase 2/3 DYNAMIC-III trial. Nature Medicine, 31(12), 4291-4300. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-025-04030-w

[5]. Sobrero, A., Lonardi, S., Rosati, G., Di Bartolomeo, M., Ronzoni, M., Pella, N., Scartozzi, M., Banzi, M., Zampino, M. G., Pasini, F., Marchetti, P., Cantore, M., Zaniboni, A., Rimassa, L., Ciuffreda, L., Ferrari, D., Zagonel, V., Maiello, E., Barni, S., . . . Labianca, R. (2018). FOLFOX or CAPOX in stage II to III colon cancer: Efficacy results of the Italian Three or Six Colon Adjuvant Trial. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 36(15), 1478-1485. https://doi.org/10.1200/JCO.2017.76.2187

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