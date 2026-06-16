Oral Daraxonrasib Sets New Benchmark for Second-Line Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

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Clinicians treating advanced malignancies require precise therapeutic options to overcome second-line chemotherapy resistance, a common clinical challenge in oncology. Clinical trial outcomes for oral daraxonrasib pancreatic cancer therapy establish a significant survival benefit for individuals with refractory disease. [2]

Quick Take & Core Data:

Median overall survival doubled to 13.2 months with oral daraxonrasib compared to 6.7 months with conventional chemotherapy. [2]

The progression-free survival hazard ratio reached 0.40, reflecting a 60% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.

The objective response rate was nearly three times higher in the experimental arm, registering at 31.6% versus 11.2% [2].

This therapeutic option provides an alternative to traditional cytotoxic drugs. Clinical investigation focus remains on patient survival outcomes following initial chemotherapy failure.

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The Multi-Selective RMC-6236 Mechanism

The compound works through the RMC-6236 mechanism, an inhibitory pathway that targets the active state of RAS proteins [3]. The small molecule utilizes cyclophilin A binding, a cellular protein chaperone interaction, to form a stable tri-complex inside the tumor cells.

This complex sterically hinders the interaction between RAS and downstream effectors. The chemical structure enables the molecule to act as a pan-RAS inhibitor, a therapeutic agent that deactivates all isoforms of the RAS protein.

Conventional therapies often fail due to the selective nature of single-mutation inhibitors. This agent targets multiple oncogenic RAS variants, genetic alterations that drive malignant growth, to prevent cellular adaptation and escape [2].

Primary Outcomes of the RASolute 302 Clinical Trial

The phase 3 mPDAC clinical trial, a randomized multi-center study known as RASolute 302, evaluated oral daraxonrasib against investigator’s choice chemotherapy [2]. The trial enrolled patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who experienced disease progression during or after first-line treatment.

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Investigators defined the primary benchmark as the overall survival endpoint to measure true clinical efficacy. The final data published by Wolpin and colleagues showed that median overall survival reached 13.2 months in the daraxonrasib group.

Patients receiving standard second-line chemotherapy regimens experienced a median survival of 6.7 months. The clinical difference indicates a substantial therapeutic improvement for this patient population.

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Analysis of Progression-Free Survival Metrics

The trial measured secondary outcomes to determine the duration of disease control before further progression occurred. The final analysis confirmed a progression-free survival hazard ratio of 0.40, indicating a clear reduction in the risk of objective disease worsening.

Median progression-free survival extended to 7.2 months for patients in the daraxonrasib cohort. The chemotherapy control group recorded a median progression-free survival of 3.6 months [2].

Tumor Response Rates and Plenary Presentation Data

Investigators shared the primary results during a presentation documented in the ASCO 2026 plenary abstract [2] . The overall objective response rate, a metric calculating the percentage of patients with significant tumor reduction, was 31.6% in the daraxonrasib group [2].

The standard chemotherapy cohort achieved an objective response rate of 11.2%. Tumor reduction metrics remained consistent across all evaluated clinical sites [2].

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Efficacy within the KRAS G12 Mutation Cohort

Subgroup analyses focused on specific genetic alterations, including the highly prevalent KRAS G12 mutation, a common driver in pancreatic tumors. Patients with this mutation variant achieved a confirmed objective response rate of 33.2% when treated with the oral inhibitor.

The chemotherapy control arm yielded a response rate of 11.8% among patients carrying the identical mutation. The data confirm that the drug maintains potent anti-tumor activity across specific mutational subsets.

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Safety Profile and Dose Tolerability Evaluated

A separate protocol conducted via a long-term safety evaluation monitored the tolerability of the therapeutic regimen across 168 patients. The clinical schedule required a 300 mg daily oral dose administered continuously in 28-day cycles [1,3].

The data showed a 30% rate of grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events [1]. The most common toxicities included rash and stomatitis, which investigators managed with standard supportive treatments or temporary dose modifications [1].

Closing Thoughts

The results of the phase 3 clinical evaluation establish a clinical option for patients facing pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma [2]. The data validate the strategy of multi-selective RAS inhibition to improve survival outcomes.

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This therapeutic strategy provides a benchmark for future oncology research targeting historically difficult molecular pathways. Clinicians now have a validated tool to extend survival in a highly refractory disease setting.

References

[1] Wolpin, B. M., et al. (2026). Daraxonrasib in previously treated advanced RAS-mutated pancreatic cancer. *New England Journal of Medicine*, *394*(18), 1790–1802. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42090791/

[2] Wolpin, B. M., et al. (2026). Daraxonrasib, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor vs chemotherapy in previously treated metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (mPDAC): Primary and final analysis from the phase 3 RASolute 302 study. *Journal of Clinical Oncology*, *44*(17_suppl), LBA5. https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/JCO.2026.44.17_suppl.LBA5

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[3] ClinicalTrials.gov. (2022–2026). *A study of RMC-6236 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring specific mutations in RAS (RMC-6236-001)* (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05379985). U.S. National Library of Medicine. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05379985