Multi-Selective RAS Inhibitor Doubles Median Survival in Pancreatic Cancer

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A Targeted Pill Extends Survival

Pancreatic cancer treatment has relied on chemotherapy for decades, with small gains in long-term survival. A Phase 3 randomized trial now reports that daraxonrasib, an investigational oral multi-selective RAS inhibitor, extended survival in previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer, a stage where the cancer has spread to distant organs.

In the trial, median overall survival was about double that of standard chemotherapy [3]. The study, RASolute 302, randomized 500 patients 1:1 to daraxonrasib or the investigator’s choice of standard chemotherapy, with overall survival and progression-free survival as primary endpoints [2].

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Dr. Avishek Kumar, a board-certified medical oncologist based in Edison, New Jersey, said the size of the difference drew attention across oncology.

“In pancreatic cancer, we are often grateful for much smaller gains,” Dr. Kumar said. “So when you see survival essentially double in a randomized trial, you stop and pay attention.”

The treatment is not a cure. Dr. Kumar said the data show the tumor biology is responding to a targeted approach.

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Dr. Avishek Kumar, Board-Certified Medical Oncologist (Dr. Avishek Kumar)

How the Drug Interrupts Tumor Growth

The KRAS gene, a genetic sequence that regulates cell replication, mutates in most pancreatic tumors and drives uncontrolled growth. Earlier targeted drugs reached single variants such as G12C in other cancers, but pancreatic tumors carry different mutations.

Daraxonrasib locks onto multiple mutated forms of the RAS protein and blocks the growth signals the tumor depends on.

“Pancreatic cancer is commonly driven by KRAS variants like G12D, G12V, and G12R,” Dr. Kumar said. “A multi-selective RAS inhibitor is designed to reach more of the mutations that actually drive pancreatic cancer.”

Chemotherapy destroys rapidly dividing cells throughout the body, which harms the bone marrow, the digestive tract lining, and hair follicles and causes severe side effects. A multi-selective inhibitor targets the cancer’s signaling pathway, which narrows the damage to healthy tissue.

Balancing Precision With Patient Safety

Oncology plans weigh physical health risks before treatment begins. Physicians review tumor staging, biopsy results, and patient nutrition when designing care.

Targeted pills still cause significant side effects. Daraxonrasib can cause a dose-limiting acneiform facial rash, and expected toxicities call for close monitoring [4]. Physicians track body weight, energy levels, digestive changes, skin rashes, liver function, and blood cell counts.

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“The right dose on paper is not always the right dose for the person in front of you,” Dr. Kumar said.

The goal is meaningful time in which patients keep their independence and take part in family life.

(Dr. Avishek Kumar)

Expanded Access Depends on Early Molecular Testing

The Food and Drug Administration allowed expanded access, a pathway that permits use of an investigational drug outside a clinical trial, for eligible patients before full approval.

The key requirement is molecular profiling, a laboratory method that identifies specific genetic changes in a tumor. Physicians cannot prescribe the drug without confirming the cancer’s genetics.

Community oncologists order genetic profiles early, coordinate patient files, and work with expanded-access program managers. Early testing keeps more treatment options open.

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“For a frightened family, a plan is its own kind of relief,” Dr. Kumar said. “I do not believe in false hope. But I do believe in real hope when the data support it.”

Closing Thoughts

The RASolute 302 data point toward a treatment model built on molecular testing first, then targeted blocking of the tumor’s driver mutation. Routine genetic profiling at diagnosis would identify candidates for targeted therapy earlier. Long-term validation is still needed, and the trial’s detailed results remain early, but the survival benefit gives patients with advanced disease a measurable option.

Learn more about Dr. Avishek Kumar here.

References

[1] Kumar, A. (2026). Personal interview [Interview]. LA Times Studios, Doctors & Science.

[2] Revolution Medicines, Inc. (2024). RASolute 302: A phase 3 multicenter, open-label, randomized study of daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) versus investigator’s choice of standard of care therapy in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT06625320). U.S. National Library of Medicine. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06625320

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[3] Daraxonrasib doubles OS for PDAC in phase III trial. (2026). Cancer Discovery. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1158/2159-8290.CD-NW2026-0062

[4] Kaminsky, A., Suhl, S., Sacknovitz, Y., Schwartz, G. K., Deverapalli, S., & Geskin, L. J. (2026). Skin health in oncology: Evidence-based skin care for cancer patients. The Oncologist, 31(7). https://doi.org/10.1093/oncolo/oyag194