Hodgkin’s vs. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Protocols

Cervical lymphadenopathy presents a shared anatomic challenge for clinicians, yet it serves as the divergent starting point for two distinct therapeutic pathways: Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL).

While the physical presentation often involves identical neck structures, effective management relies entirely on histological subtyping, precise staging, and PET-CT metabolic response.

Contemporary protocols prioritize curative intent through risk-adapted strategies, moving away from blanket treatments toward regimens that balance efficacy with toxicity mitigation.

Blood Cancers and the Immune System

To understand these pathologies, one must examine the body’s immune system. Lymphomas are blood cancers that originate in the lymphatic system, a complex network of tissues and organs designed to filter toxins and waste. Specifically, these malignancies develop when white blood cells known as lymphocytes undergo genetic mutations. In Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the presence of specific abnormal cells—Reed-Sternberg cells—is diagnostic, whereas developing NHL involves a wider range of lymphoid variations.

The National Cancer Institute notes that risk factors vary significantly. While the exact etiology often remains elusive, associations exist with viral infections such as the Epstein-Barr virus. Furthermore, a family history of lymphoma can slightly elevate susceptibility. Cancer cells in these conditions multiply uncontrollably, crowding out healthy cells and impairing the immune response. B lymphocytes (B-cells) and T-cells represent the two primary lineages involved, and distinguishing between them is critical as treatment depends entirely on this classification.

Lymph Nodes and the Lymphatic System

The lymphatic system acts as the body’s primary defense transport network. Lymph nodes function as filtration points, trapping bacteria and viruses. When lymphoma cells accumulate, they form tumors that manifest as swollen lymph nodes, often in the neck, armpits, or groin. These network elements of the human anatomy are critical for immune surveillance.

In clinical oncology, understanding the distribution of these nodes helps determine the stage of the disease. Aggressive Non-Hodgkin lymphomas tend to spread randomly through the lymphatic channels, whereas Hodgkin’s lymphoma typically spreads in a contiguous, orderly fashion from one node group to the next. People diagnosed with these conditions often notice a painless lump as the initial indicator, prompting further investigation by medical professionals.

Signs and Symptoms

Early detection relies on recognizing specific signs and symptoms. While painless swelling is a common symptom, systemic manifestations known as B symptoms carry significant prognostic weight. B symptoms include:

Persistent night sweats.

Unexplained weight loss comprising more than 10% of body mass.

Fevers greater than 38°C (100.4°F).

The presence of these indicators often signals more advanced disease or a higher tumor burden. Additional symptoms may include severe fatigue and, in cases where mediastinal nodes are involved, chest pain or difficulty breathing. Slow-growing variants of lymphoma may present with subtle changes over months, while aggressive forms escalate rapidly. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines emphasize that the presence of B symptoms often necessitates more intensive therapy, regardless of the histological subtype.

Diagnostic Requirements Before Treatment

Accurate classification dictates the therapeutic trajectory. Consequently, an excisional lymph node biopsy remains the mandatory standard for initial diagnosis in the cervical region. Fine-needle aspiration (FNA) is universally deemed inadequate for primary diagnosis, barring specific emergency scenarios or non-curative palliative settings, as it fails to preserve the architectural context necessary for subtyping.

Pathological evaluation must identify distinct cellular markers to confirm the diagnosis. The presence of Reed-Sternberg cells confirms classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Conversely, B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma requires confirmation of CD20 expression to justify anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody therapy.

Staging and Baseline Evaluation

Following tissue confirmation, clinicians must establish the disease extent and physiological baseline. A contrast-enhanced CT of the neck, chest, and abdomen provides anatomic detail, while a PET-CT is the preferred modality for baseline staging. Bone marrow biopsy is generally reserved for cases where PET-CT is unavailable or findings are equivocal.

Comprehensive laboratory assessments include a complete blood count (CBC), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), and a comprehensive metabolic panel including blood tests for liver and kidney function. Critical safety protocols mandate screening for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV prior to the initiation of any chemotherapy. Furthermore, baseline cardiac and pulmonary function testing is essential to assess tolerance for anthracycline and bleomycin-containing regimens.

Network Management Protocol in Diagnostic Infrastructure

Treatment of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Therapeutic intensity in Hodgkin’s lymphoma scales according to staging and risk stratification. Hodgkin lymphoma includes several subtypes, each requiring nuanced care:

Stage IA Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant HL (NLPHL): In cases of Stage IA NLPHL without risk factors, treatment is notably de-escalated. Involved-site radiotherapy (ISRT) at a dose of 30 Gy is often sufficient. Research indicates that omission of upfront radiotherapy in this early-stage population is associated with inferior survival, making ISRT the standard of care that spares patients from systemic chemotherapy [1].

Limited-Stage Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: For limited-stage disease, the protocol typically combines chemotherapy with radiation. Patients receive 2 to 3 cycles of ABVD (doxorubicin, bleomycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine) followed by 30 Gy ISRT to the neck and other involved regions. An interim PET-CT after 2 cycles drives subsequent decisions. PET-negative patients complete the planned ABVD and ISRT course. PET-positive findings necessitate a switch to an escalated regimen, specifically 2 cycles of BEACOPP-escalated, prior to radiotherapy.

Intermediate-Stage Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Standard management involves 4 cycles of ABVD combined with 30 Gy ISRT. In fit patients under 60 years of age, an alternative intensified approach includes 2 cycles of BEACOPP-escalated followed by 2 cycles of ABVD and ISRT. Safety protocols dictate that for patients over 60, bleomycin exposure should be limited to a maximum of 2 cycles to mitigate the risk of severe pulmonary toxicity.

Advanced-Stage Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: Systemic therapy takes precedence in advanced stages like Stage IV, typically utilizing 6 cycles of ABVD or 4 to 6 cycles of BEACOPP-escalated. Radiotherapy is generally reserved for residual disease rather than initial control. PET-guided modifications remain central to management, a strategy supported by major trials such as the RATHL study [2].

If a patient is PET-negative after 2 cycles of ABVD, clinicians may consider omitting bleomycin for cycles 3 through 6 to reduce pulmonary toxicity without compromising efficacy. Conversely, a positive PET result after 2 cycles warrants escalation to BEACOPP.

For those starting on BEACOPP, a negative PET response typically leads to 2 additional cycles, while a positive response requires 4 additional cycles. Comparisons of these regimens suggest that while BEACOPP offers superior initial tumor control, it carries higher risks of hematological toxicity and secondary malignancies compared to ABVD [3].

Treatment of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Management of NHL involving the neck depends heavily on cell lineage and CD20 status. Cancer treatment reviews highlight the importance of targeted therapies.

CD20-Positive Large B-Cell Lymphoma

The gold standard regimen is R-CHOP (Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, Prednisone), administered every 21 days for 6 to 8 cycles. Meta-analyses have consistently demonstrated that the addition of Rituximab to the CHOP backbone significantly improves complete response rates and overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone [4].

Safety requirements for rituximab are stringent. Premedication is necessary before every infusion, and vital signs require close monitoring during the first infusion, which carries the highest risk of reaction. Hepatitis B screening is mandatory, as reactivation can be fatal. Clinicians should not reduce chemotherapy doses for cytopenias; instead, growth factor support serves to maintain dose intensity.

CD20-Positive NLPHL (Other Stages)

While classical HL staging often applies, retrospective data supports the use of R-CHOP in these patients. The universal expression of CD20 in this subtype provides a rational basis for rituximab inclusion.

T-Cell Lymphoma

Therapy typically consists of CHOP without rituximab. Since T-cell lymphomas lack CD20 expression, rituximab provides no therapeutic benefit and is omitted from the protocol.

Role of Radiotherapy

The utility of radiation therapy differs sharply between the two pathologies.

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Strategies Involved-site radiotherapy (ISRT) is integral to curative strategies in limited and intermediate stages. Current guidelines prioritize ISRT over the older “involved-field” radiotherapy (IFRT) to minimize long-term toxicity to surrounding cervical tissues.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Strategies In contrast, consolidative radiotherapy is not routinely recommended for advanced Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Evidence does not support a survival benefit for radiating bulky disease sites in advanced NHL, making systemic therapy the primary driver of outcomes.

Response Assessment

Metabolic imaging serves as the primary arbiter of therapeutic efficacy. In Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an interim PET-CT is mandatory after 2 cycles of ABVD to guide de-escalation or intensification. Similarly, NHL protocols utilize PET-CT after 2 to 4 cycles to assess response. End-of-treatment assessment requires a clinical exam and repeat imaging if initial scans were abnormal. Bone marrow reassessment is necessary only if the marrow was involved at baseline.

Relapsed or Refractory Disease

When primary therapy fails, salvage strategies are employed with the goal of bridging to transplant. Innovations such as bispecific antibodies, designed specifically to engage the immune system, are reshaping this landscape.

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Salvage Protocols

Salvage chemotherapy regimens such as DHAP, ICE, or IGEV prepare the patient for high-dose chemotherapy followed by an autologous bone marrow transplant, which remains the standard for eligible patients. Should relapse occur post-transplant, options include Brentuximab vedotin or anti-PD-1 agents like nivolumab or pembrolizumab. Allogeneic stem cell transplant remains a consideration for selected young patients with refractory disease.

Post-Treatment Surveillance

Long-term management shifts away from intensive imaging toward clinical vigilance. Clinical follow-up occurs every 3 months for the first 6 months, then every 6 months until year four, followed by annual visits. Imaging protocols recommend one CT to confirm remission, but routine surveillance scans are discouraged unless symptoms recur. Specific to cervical treatment, patients who received neck radiotherapy require annual TSH monitoring due to the elevated risk of radiation-induced hypothyroidism.

Closing Thoughts

The landscape of lymphoma management relies on a synthesis of biological understanding and technological precision. From the initial detection of swollen lymph nodes to the complex data transmission across a hospital’s network management protocol, every step is calibrated for accuracy.

Whether dealing with slow-growing indolent forms or aggressive Non-Hodgkin lymphomas, the integration of advanced clinical oncology practices ensures that management information drives effective decision-making. As clinical trials introduce agents like bispecific antibodies, the prognosis for blood cancers continues to improve, offering hope to the thousands of people diagnosed annually.

References

[1] Alonso, C., Dutta, S. W., Mitra, N., Landsburg, D. J., Zaorsky, N. G., Grover, S., Peterson, J., & Trifiletti, D. M. (2018). Adult nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma: treatment modality utilization and survival. Cancer medicine, 7(4), 1118–1126. https://doi.org/10.1002/cam4.1383

[2] Lang, N., & Crump, M. (2020). PET-adapted approaches to primary therapy for advanced Hodgkin lymphoma. Therapeutic advances in hematology, 11, 2040620720914490. https://doi.org/10.1177/2040620720914490

[3] Mondello, P., Musolino, C., Dogliotti, I., Bohn, J. P., Cavallo, F., Ferrero, S., Botto, B., Cerchione, C., Nappi, D., De Lorenzo, S., Martinelli, G., Wolf, D., Schmitt, C., Loseto, G., Cuzzocrea, S., Willenbacher, W., Mian, M., & Straus, D. J. (2020). ABVD vs BEACOPP escalated in advanced-stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma: Results from a multicenter European study. American journal of hematology, 95(9), 1030–1037. https://doi.org/10.1002/ajh.25871