Achalasia: What You Need to Know About This Rare Esophageal Disorder

The esophagus should be simple. It’s a muscular tube. A one-way street for food and liquid, connecting the mouth to the stomach. Its job is to perform a coordinated squeeze—a wave called peristalsis—to push things down. At the bottom, a muscular gate, the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), opens to let food pass into the stomach and then clamps shut to prevent acid from coming back up. Simple.

Except when it’s not.

With achalasia, that whole elegant system just freezes. The squeeze is gone. The wave of peristalsis disappears, leaving the main body of the esophagus inert and useless [4] [5]. And worse, the gate at the bottom gets stuck shut. The LES fails to relax upon swallowing. It just stays clenched. Food and liquid pile up, unable to enter the stomach, stretching the esophagus out like a useless bag. Patients feel it as a profound difficulty swallowing, what we call dysphagia [11]. They regurgitate undigested food hours after eating. Some get terrible chest pain. They lose weight because eating is an ordeal. It’s a catastrophic failure of a system that’s supposed to be automatic.

NEWSLETTER Be the first to know the latest breakthroughs and expert insights in medicine and science. Sign Up

For years, we’ve wrestled with this. It looks like a mechanical problem. A plumbing issue. But it isn’t. The muscle itself isn’t the primary villain. The issue is far deeper, buried in the wiring that controls the muscle.

Advertisement

Chasing Ghosts in the Esophagus Wall

The real problem in achalasia is a loss of nerves. Specifically, the inhibitory neurons within the esophageal wall—the myenteric plexus—start to die off [3]. These are the nerves that tell the LES muscle to relax. Without that “open” signal, the muscle’s default state is to contract. So it stays shut. The loss of these nerves also disrupts the sequenced contractions needed for peristalsis. The result is paralysis.

But why do the nerves die? That is the central, frustrating puzzle of achalasia. All signs point to a misguided attack by our own immune system. The thinking is that some kind of trigger, maybe a viral infection, kicks off an autoimmune response in people who are genetically predisposed [2] [3]. The immune system mistakenly identifies these specific esophageal nerves as foreign and wipes them out. We see inflammation in the nerve bundles—ganglionitis—which supports this theory. But we haven’t found the smoking gun. No single virus, no definitive genetic marker. We’re chasing ghosts.

This is why diagnosis has to be so precise. We can’t just look at symptoms, which can mimic acid reflux or other conditions. We have to prove the functional failure. The gold standard is high-resolution manometry (HRM) [7]. A thin catheter passed through the nose down into the esophagus measures the pressures along its entire length. With HRM, we can see it all in stark detail: the sky-high pressure at the clenched LES that won’t drop, and the complete lack of any coordinated peristaltic waves above it [5]. It gives us a definitive picture of the neuromuscular breakdown.

Advertisement

(Bilderzwerg)

Breaking the Valve We Can’t Fix

Since we can’t bring the dead nerves back to life, we can’t actually cure achalasia. Not yet. So all of our treatments are workarounds [1] [8]. They’re pragmatic, sometimes elegant, but ultimately crude solutions to a mechanical problem born from a neurological disease. The goal is simple: get the stuck valve open. If we can’t tell it to relax, we’ll force it.

We have a few ways to do this. We can go in with an endoscope and use a balloon to stretch and tear the muscle fibers of the LES. That’s pneumatic dilation [9]. It works, but the effect can wear off. Or, we can cut the muscle. The classic approach is a Laparoscopic Heller Myotomy, where a surgeon cuts the LES muscle from the outside [6]. Highly effective. More recently, we developed a technique called Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy, or POEM [12]. With POEM, we use an endoscope to tunnel down through the esophageal wall and cut the muscle from the inside. It’s an incredible procedure—no external incisions—and just as effective [10].

Advertisement

But notice the theme here. Stretch it, rip it, cut it. We are mechanically disabling the sphincter because its neurological controls are shot. We are intentionally breaking a valve to keep it from staying permanently closed. It’s the best we can do, and for most patients, it provides immense relief. They can eat again. But the esophagus itself remains paralyzed. The underlying disease process isn’t touched. We are managing a symptom, not reversing the cause. And that’s the reality of achalasia today. We’ve gotten very, very good at dealing with the consequences. The next real step forward won’t be a cleverer way to cut a muscle; it will be figuring out how to stop the nerves from dying in the first place.

References

[1] Rolland, S., Paterson, W., & Bechara, R. (2023). Achalasia: Current therapeutic options. Neurogastroenterology and motility, 35(1), e14459. https://doi.org/10.1111/nmo.14459

[2] Pomenti, S., Blackett, J. W., & Jodorkovsky, D. (2021). Achalasia: Diagnosis, Management and Surveillance. Gastroenterology clinics of North America, 50(4), 721–736. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gtc.2021.07.001

Advertisement

[3] Boeckxstaens, G. E., Zaninotto, G., & Richter, J. E. (2014). Achalasia. Lancet (London, England), 383(9911), 83–93. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(13)60651-0

[4] Pohl, D., & Tutuian, R. (2007). Achalasia: an overview of diagnosis and treatment. Journal of gastrointestinal and liver diseases : JGLD, 16(3), 297–303. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17925926/

[5] Rieder, E., Fernandez-Becker, N. Q., Sarosiek, J., Guillaume, A., Azagury, D. E., & Clarke, J. O. (2020). Achalasia: physiology and diagnosis. Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, 1482(1), 85–94. https://doi.org/10.1111/nyas.14510

Advertisement

[6] Moonen, A., & Boeckxstaens, G. (2014). Current diagnosis and management of achalasia. Journal of clinical gastroenterology, 48(6), 484–490. https://doi.org/10.1097/MCG.0000000000000137

[7] Pesce, M., Pagliaro, M., Sarnelli, G., & Sweis, R. (2023). Modern Achalasia: Diagnosis, Classification, and Treatment. Journal of neurogastroenterology and motility, 29(4), 419–427. https://doi.org/10.5056/jnm23125

[8] Provenza, C. G., & Romanelli, J. R. (2025). Achalasia: Diagnosis and Management. The Surgical clinics of North America, 105(1), 143–158. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.suc.2024.06.011

Advertisement

[9] Arora, Z., Thota, P. N., & Sanaka, M. R. (2017). Achalasia: current therapeutic options. Therapeutic advances in chronic disease, 8(6-7), 101–108. https://doi.org/10.1177/2040622317710010

[10] Zerbib, F., & Roman, S. (2015). Current Therapeutic Options for Esophageal Motor Disorders as Defined by the Chicago Classification. Journal of clinical gastroenterology, 49(6), 451–460. https://doi.org/10.1097/MCG.0000000000000317

[11] O’Neill, O. M., Johnston, B. T., & Coleman, H. G. (2013). Achalasia: a review of clinical diagnosis, epidemiology, treatment and outcomes. World journal of gastroenterology, 19(35), 5806–5812. https://doi.org/10.3748/wjg.v19.i35.5806

Advertisement