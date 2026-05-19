What is an Aneurysm? From Diagnosis to Surgical Intervention

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

Doctors & Scientists Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

An aneurysm is an abnormal outward bulging of a weakened blood vessel wall. This structural degradation can affect multiple artery walls throughout the human body. The condition creates a risk of vessel rupture and subsequent internal bleeding [1].

Different Types Of Aneurysms

Medical professionals classify aneurysms based on their location. Aortic aneurysms develop in the body’s main artery. Cerebral aneurysms form within the brain. Peripheral aneurysms occur in the blood vessels of the legs, neck, or other extremities.

Advertisement

Physicians also identify pseudoaneurysms, which involve blood leaking through the vessel wall but contained by surrounding tissue. Dissecting aneurysms occur when blood forces its way between the layers of the artery wall [2].

Aortic Aneurysm

The aorta is the large artery carrying oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the rest of the body. A thoracic aortic aneurysm develops in the chest cavity segment of this vessel. An abdominal aortic aneurysm forms in the lower section of the aorta passing through the abdomen.

Vascular surgeons typically consider repair when an abdominal aneurysm reaches 5.0 to 5.5 centimeters in diameter [1].

Advertisement

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Common causes of thoracic aortic aneurysms include genetic connective tissue disorders and chronic high blood pressure. These enlargements can press against surrounding structures. This compression causes symptoms like swallowing difficulty or chest pain. Computed tomography (CT) scans are the preferred imaging method for evaluating thoracic aorta dimensions.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Abdominal aortic aneurysms primarily affect men over the age of 65 with a history of smoking [3]. Clinical guidelines recommend a one-time ultrasound screening for this specific demographic. Indications for surgical repair include an aneurysm diameter exceeding 5.5 centimeters or a rapid growth rate of more than 0.5 centimeters in 6 months.

Aortic Dissection

An aortic dissection is a tear in the inner layer of the aorta wall. Blood surges through the tear, separating the inner and middle layers of the vessel. The classic presentation involves sudden, tearing chest or back pain. Immediate management priorities include strict blood pressure control and emergency surgical consultation.

Cerebral Aneurysm

A cerebral aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in a brain artery. A rupture releases blood into the space around the brain. This event almost always causes a sudden, extremely severe pain known as a thunderclap headache [4].

Treatment pathways include surgical clipping or endovascular coiling to seal the aneurysm. Physicians recommend magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) screening for patients with two or more first-degree relatives with a history of cerebral aneurysms.

Peripheral Aneurysm

A peripheral aneurysm affects arteries outside the brain and the aorta. Common examples include an iliac aneurysm in the pelvis. A femoral aneurysm forms in the thigh. A popliteal aneurysm develops behind the knee joint [5].

Advertisement

Causes And Risk Factors

Artery walls consist of three distinct layers of muscle and connective tissue. Hemodynamic stress and enzymatic degradation weaken these structures over time [2].

Risk factors fall into modifiable and nonmodifiable categories. Rare causes of aneurysm formation include localized bacterial infections and blunt physical trauma.

Risk Factors

Cigarette smoking is the primary modifiable risk factor for aneurysm development and growth. Chronic hypertension places constant physical stress on artery walls. Atherosclerosis contributes to structural weakening through plaque buildup and inflammation.

Genetic connective tissue disorders present nonmodifiable risks. Men develop aortic aneurysms more frequently than women, and overall risk increases significantly after age 60 [3].

(VectorMine)

Symptoms Of An Aneurysm

Most unruptured aneurysms remain entirely asymptomatic. A ruptured aneurysm causes rapid internal bleeding, severe localized pain, and sudden drops in blood pressure.

Advertisement

An intact but expanding abdominal aneurysm may cause a pulsating feeling near the navel or deep back pain. Thoracic aneurysms can cause coughing or hoarseness. A cerebral rupture produces severe head pain, nausea, vomiting, and potential loss of consciousness [4].

Diagnosis And Monitoring

Diagnostic protocols start with a targeted medical history and a physical examination. Physicians set surveillance intervals based on the precise size of the aneurysm. Frequent imaging documents the growth rate, which guides the timeline for surgical decision-making.

Imaging Tests

Abdominal ultrasound uses sound waves to visualize the abdominal aorta. CT angiography uses radiation and contrast dye to evaluate acute ruptures and measure vessel dimensions [1].

MRI and MRA use magnetic fields to assess cerebral aneurysms without radiation. Catheter angiography remains the diagnostic gold standard for detailed vascular mapping prior to intervention.

Treatment Options

A conservative surveillance strategy involves scheduled imaging to monitor small, stable aneurysms. Medical therapy focuses on controlling blood pressure and lowering cholesterol to slow disease progression. Invasive intervention becomes necessary when the risk of rupture outweighs the risks of surgery.

Aortic Aneurysms Treatment

Open surgical repair involves an abdominal incision to replace the diseased aorta section with a synthetic fabric tube. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) uses a catheter inserted through the groin to place a stent graft inside the weakened vessel [5].

Advertisement

EVAR carries lower short-term surgical risks but requires lifelong imaging surveillance to detect graft leaks. Treatment decisions incorporate the patient’s age, anatomy, and existing comorbidities.

Cerebral Aneurysm Treatment

Surgical clipping requires removing a piece of the skull to place a tiny metal clip across the aneurysm neck. Endovascular coiling involves packing the aneurysm sac with soft platinum wire to induce clotting.

Neurosurgeons also use flow-diverting stents to redirect blood away from specific lesions. Acute management after a subarachnoid hemorrhage requires intensive care monitoring to prevent secondary brain injury [4].

(maniki)

Complications And Prognosis

A complete vessel rupture is the primary life-threatening complication of any aneurysm. Thromboembolism risk occurs when a blood clot forms inside the aneurysm and travels to block smaller downstream arteries.

Patients with cerebral ruptures frequently experience vasospasm, a dangerous narrowing of brain blood vessels [2]. Overall prognosis depends heavily on aneurysm size, location, and whether treatment occurred before or after a rupture.

Advertisement

Other Factors And Genetic Considerations

Genetic disorders like Marfan syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome alter collagen production and weaken vascular tissue. Medical guidelines recommend genetic counseling for individuals with strong family histories of early-onset vascular disease. Certain inflammatory vasculitis conditions and untreated syphilis infections can also degrade artery walls.

Prevention, Screening, And Patient Education

Physicians advise aggressive smoking cessation counseling for all at-risk individuals. Strict blood pressure control strategies include medication compliance and dietary modifications. Medical organizations outline specific ultrasound screening recommendations for men aged 65 to 75 who have ever smoked [3].

Closing Thoughts

Managing vascular health requires constant vigilance and a clear understanding of personal risk profiles. By prioritizing routine medical screenings and maintaining a healthy weight, patients can significantly reduce their statistical chances of experiencing a ruptured artery. Continued scientific advancements in medical imaging and surgical techniques offer highly promising outlooks for those navigating this complex condition.

References

[1] Wanhainen, A., Verzini, F., Van Herzeele, I., Allaire, E., Bown, M., Cohnert, T., Dick, F., van Herwaarden, J., Karkos, C., Koelemay, M., Kölbel, T., Loftus, I., Mani, K., Melissano, G., Powell, J., Szeberin, Z., ESVS Guidelines Committee, de Borst, G. J., Chakfe, N., ... Lindholt, J. S. (2019). Editor’s choice – European Society for Vascular Surgery (ESVS) 2019 clinical practice guidelines on the management of abdominal aorto-iliac artery aneurysms. European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, 57(1), 8–93. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejvs.2018.09.020 Cited by: 2645

Advertisement

[2] Bossone, E., & Eagle, K. A. (2021). Epidemiology and management of aortic disease: aortic aneurysms and acute aortic syndromes. Nature Reviews Cardiology, 18(5), 331–348. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41569-020-00472-6 Cited by: 585

[3] US Preventive Services Task Force. (2019). Screening for abdominal aortic aneurysm: US Preventive Services Task Force recommendation statement. JAMA, 322(22), 2211–2218. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.18928

[4] Macdonald, R. L., & Schweizer, T. A. (2017). Spontaneous subarachnoid haemorrhage. The Lancet, 389(10069), 655–666. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(16)30668-7 Cited by: 1318

Advertisement