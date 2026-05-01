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Primary Care

Understanding Emerging Immune Therapies for Celiac Patients

Comparison of Normal and Sick Gastrointestinal Tract Tissue, Leaky Gut Syndrome. Healthy and Inflamed Intestinal Cells
(Pavlo Syvak)
Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
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  • Up to 30 percent of adult patients with celiac disease fail to achieve mucosal healing on a strict gluten-free diet.
  • Investigational drug VTP-1000 uses nanoparticles containing gluten peptides to activate regulatory T cells.
  • TEV-53408 is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes interleukin-15 to stop intestinal tissue damage.
  • Oral enzyme therapies break down gluten peptides in the stomach before the immune system can react to them.
  • Clinical trials measure success primarily through mucosal healing and the restoration of the villous height-to-crypt depth ratio.

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Celiac disease requires a strict gluten-free diet. This diet fails to heal the small intestine in up to 30 percent of adult patients [1]. Researchers are testing medical therapies to block autoimmune reactions and build immune tolerance in affected individuals.

The Search for Therapies Beyond the Gluten-Free Diet

Many patients experience ongoing symptoms and silent intestinal damage despite strict dietary adherence. Researchers are actively developing medical alternatives to address this gap in care. Clinical trials test experimental drugs across multiple phases to ensure they are both safe and effective.

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Phase 1 trials evaluate baseline safety in small groups of adult volunteers. Phase 2 trials assess efficacy and identify the optimal drug dose. Investigators typically recruit adults aged 18 to 65 years who have followed a strict gluten-free diet for at least 12 months. Geographic recruitment occurs globally across research sites in the United States and Europe.

Reprogramming the Immune Response to Gluten

T cell activation drives the autoimmune response to gluten. Experimental drugs target specific cytokines like interleukin-15 to interrupt this reaction. Immune tolerance approaches deliver small amounts of gluten directly to the immune system. This process trains the body to ignore the protein rather than attack the intestine. Researchers monitor volunteers for adverse events during immune modulation to ensure continuous safety.

VTP-1000 by Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics is developing an investigational immunotherapy called VTP-1000. This drug delivers 12 gluten peptide antigens and rapamycin inside small nanoparticles [2]. The treatment activates antigen-specific regulatory T cells to build immune tolerance. Investigators measure the induction of systemic tolerance during the GLU001 clinical trial. The study concludes with a controlled gluten challenge to evaluate real-world protection against the protein.

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TEV-53408 by Teva Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals holds Fast Track designation for TEV-53408. This humanized monoclonal antibody neutralizes interleukin-15 in the body [3]. The drug prevents enterocyte killing by intraepithelial lymphocytes to stop gluten-induced enteropathy. Phase 2 trials test subcutaneous injections against a placebo in adult volunteers. Testing sites across the United States are actively recruiting eligible participants.

Celiac disease as chronic digestive and immune disorder; healthy and damaged villi comparison illustration.
(VectorMine)

Breaking Down Gluten with Enzyme Therapies

Oral enzyme therapies break down gluten peptides in the stomach before they reach the small intestine. These luminal enzymes degrade small amounts of accidental cross-contact gluten to prevent an immune response [1]. Latiglutenase is a combination of two engineered gluten-specific recombinant proteases under active study. Investigators measure the preservation of the villous height-to-crypt depth ratio to confirm enzyme efficacy.

Enzyme Candidate
Mechanism
Clinical Status
Latiglutenase
Recombinant proteases degrading gluten
Phase 2 trials
TAK-062
Computationally engineered endopeptidase
Discontinued
AN-PEP
Prolyl endopeptidase
Over-the-counter

Microbiome interventions offer another supportive approach for digestive health. These treatments introduce specific bacterial strains to the gastrointestinal tract. The bacteria modify intestinal inflammation and support mucosal healing. Probiotic studies evaluate the reduction of gastrointestinal symptoms in adults with ongoing complaints.

Measuring Success and Regulatory Pathways

Investigators measure clinical success through mucosal healing. Endoscopies and biopsies confirm the physical recovery of intestinal villi. Researchers calculate the villous height-to-crypt depth ratio to quantify structural improvement. Volunteers also use daily diaries to report subjective symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, and fatigue.

The United States Food and Drug Administration grants Fast Track designation to expedite drug development for serious conditions. TEV-53408 holds this designation due to the clear unmet medical need in celiac disease [4]. The European Medicines Agency provides parallel pathways to accelerate drug reviews and approvals in Europe.

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Patient Care and Trial Participation

Successful drug candidates will modify daily disease management. Total immune tolerance allows patients to resume a normal diet containing gluten. Partial tolerance provides a medical safety net against accidental cross-contact in restaurants or shared kitchens.

Patients find active clinical trials through global registries. ClinicalTrials.gov lists recruiting sites and specific inclusion criteria. The Celiac Disease Foundation maintains an active trial finder tool to connect patients with local research centers. Patients discuss trial eligibility and potential risks directly with their gastroenterologists. New treatments offer medical alternatives to strict dietary restrictions. These interventions prevent intestinal damage and restore immune function for affected individuals.

References

[1] Discepolo, V., Kelly, C. P., Koning, F., & Schuppan, D. (2024). How future pharmacologic therapies for celiac disease will complement the gluten-free diet. Gastroenterology, 167(1), 90–103. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2024.02.050

[2] Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D. (2025). A trial to assess the efficacy and safety of TEV-53408 in adults with celiac disease (Clinical Trial Registration No. NCT06807463). ClinicalTrials.gov. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06807463

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[3] Gutman, D., et al. (2024). Developing TEV-53408 for the treatment of celiac disease: Summary of preliminary results from the first in human phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Gastroenterology, 166(5), S-730. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0016-5085(24)02155-3

[4] Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D. (2025). A trial to assess the efficacy and safety of TEV-53408 in adults with celiac disease (Clinical Trial Registration No. NCT06807463). ClinicalTrials.gov. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06807463

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Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.
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