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Primary Care

Cedars-Sinai Study Links Daily Coffee to Reduced Liver Scarring

Visualizing the protective link between regular coffee consumption and improved liver metabolic health.
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Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
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  • Regular coffee consumption correlates with improved liver structure, including reduced fat accumulation and lower tissue scarring.
  • Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee show similar protective associations, indicating non-caffeine compounds contribute to liver health.
  • Advanced MRI scans demonstrate that coffee drinkers have lower levels of hepatic inflammation and excess iron storage.
  • Blood protein analysis confirms higher markers of healthy liver metabolism and lower signals of cellular injury in regular coffee drinkers.
  • Medical experts advise that while coffee supports liver health, primary prevention still centers on regular exercise, weight management, and limited alcohol use.

Table of Contents

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Coffee Intake and Structural Liver Protection

A long-term study from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center links regular coffee consumption to a lower coffee and liver disease risk. Investigators evaluated health data from 354,957 adults in the UK Biobank who had no history of severe liver illness at baseline [1].

Over a median follow-up period of 13 years, participants reporting higher daily coffee intake experienced lower rates of chronic liver conditions, tissue scarring, and liver-related mortality [1].

Quick Take & Core Data:

Caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee produced similar health patterns. Individuals who added sugar or artificial sweeteners maintained lower disease risks overall, though sweetener use correlated with slightly higher tissue inflammation markers [1].

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Imaging and Molecular Findings

To evaluate physical changes in tissue, researchers analyzed magnetic resonance imaging, a non-invasive scan that measures organ tissue composition, in a subcohort of 28,961 participants.

The MRI scans measured three specific markers: proton density fat fraction to quantify hepatic fat, iron accumulation levels, and iron-corrected T1 mapping to assess fibroinflammation, which is a combined measure of tissue inflammation and scarring [1].

Coffee drinkers showed lower levels across all three imaging markers compared to non-drinkers. Higher coffee intake corresponded to reduced fat storage, decreased iron accumulation, and lower fibroinflammation scores [1].

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These physical findings matched blood proteomic profiling, which is the large-scale study of circulating proteins. Coffee consumers carried higher levels of proteins tied to healthy liver function and lower levels of proteins linked to cellular damage [1].

Coffee may protect liver cells through biological pathways involving adenosine receptors, which modulate inflammation and help prevent the buildup of scar tissue known as liver fibrosis [1].

Coffee Intake Chart Illustration.
(LA Times Studios)

Addressing Research Gaps and Study Limitations

Prior observational studies noted population-level statistical links between coffee intake and reduced liver risk. However, earlier research lacked combined large-scale imaging and blood protein data to demonstrate actual structural changes inside the organ. This analysis fills that gap by providing physical MRI measurements and proteomic profiling alongside long-term clinical outcomes in a single cohort [1].

The primary methodological limit of the study is its observational design. Dietary habits were self-reported through questionnaires at baseline, which introduces potential recall error. Observational data show statistical correlations but cannot establish direct cause and effect or eliminate all unmeasured lifestyle factors.

Practical Implications for Liver Care

Hyunseok Kim, MD, MPH, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine at Cedars-Sinai and corresponding author of the study, noted that coffee drinking should not replace established preventive care.

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Kim stated that primary disease prevention remains focused on maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake, and managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels [1].

Shelly Lu, MD, director of the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Cedars-Sinai, noted that future research will focus on identifying the specific active molecules in coffee responsible for these tissue protections.

Isolating these non-caffeine compounds, such as chlorogenic acid, may allow scientists to evaluate concentrated formulations for individuals who do not drink coffee [1].

The findings do not mean higher coffee intake is advisable for everyone. People managing anxiety, sleep disorders, irregular heart rhythms, or pregnancy should not increase their coffee intake based on this association, and should discuss any change in caffeine intake with a clinician.

For patients managing metabolic or liver health, clinicians view unsweetened coffee as a safe dietary addition rather than a medical treatment. Individuals with existing liver conditions should continue standard medical monitoring while discussing dietary habits with their care team.

Closing Thoughts

Large population data and imaging scans link regular coffee consumption to healthier liver tissue, reduced fat storage, and lower disease risk.

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Caffeinated and decaffeinated varieties show similar biological associations. While these findings clarify how dietary compounds interact with tissue health, coffee remains a supportive dietary factor alongside standard medical care and healthy lifestyle choices.

References

[1]. Kim, H.-S., Rezaee-Zavareh, M. S., Wang, Y., Attia, A. M., Kwak, M., Burm, S., Celtik, D., Legaspi, D., Khattab, O., Kim, N., Mengistu, B. M., Larios, K. N., Kim, D. S., Ayoub, W., Kuo, A., Martin, P., Vipani, A., Wang, Y., Liangpunsakul, S., . . . Yang, J. D. (2026). Coffee consumption and improved liver outcomes: Clinical, imaging, and proteomic evidence from the UK Biobank. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cgh.2026.04.035

[2]. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. (2026, July 19). Study explores how coffee may protect the liver. Cedars-Sinai Newsroom. https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/study-new-biological-clues-behind-coffees-benefit-to-liver-health/

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Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios.

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Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

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