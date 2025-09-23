Dermatology in the Digital Age With Dr. Sandra Lee, A.K.A. Dr. Pimple Popper

The Unspoken Contract

Walking into a doctor’s office takes guts. We forget that, I think, sitting on the other side of the table, running through checklists in our heads. But for the person on that crinkly paper, it’s a moment of pure vulnerability. This is especially true in dermatology. The problem isn’t some abstract number on a lab report; it’s right there on their skin for the world to see. It’s a field where medicine and a patient’s mental health are completely tangled up. A breakout might not be life-threatening, but it can absolutely wreck someone’s confidence.

That’s the daily reality of the job. It’s why so many of us feel like we have to be part psychologist. You’re not just looking at a patch of skin; you’re trying to understand the person who lives in it. The amount of trust they hand over is incredible, especially since they’re wide awake while you’re holding a scalpel. You’re managing their fear in real-time. Dr. Sandra Lee put it perfectly: “It takes a lot of trust for people to...let you do whatever you know you think is good for them, with a knife.” For a long time, that trust was a quiet thing. A kind of unspoken agreement between two people in a tiny room.

Then the internet blew the doors off that room. Suddenly, the exam table was a stage.

Enter Dr. Sandra Lee. She’s a board-certified dermatologist in Southern California who uses social media to give people a direct window into her world. That’s how she became Dr. Pimple Popper. She didn’t just go viral; she took that quiet, clinical trust and proved it could work on a massive scale. For those of us in the medical world, it was a real wake-up call. This whole part of our lives, the part we kept behind closed doors, was now out there for anyone to see. And the craziest part? People were fascinated. They weren’t just there for the shock value. They were there for the connection—for the calm conversation, the skilled hands, and the visible relief on a patient’s face.

She didn’t even see it in herself at first. “I didn’t even know I had good bedside manner until...my videos came out,” she admits. Before long, patients were flying across the country to see her. They felt like they already knew her. They felt safe. It was a powerful lesson: that connection is, and always will be, the whole game.

From Clinic to Content

That jump—from doctor to “content creator”—is a weird one. And it’s nerve-wracking. The first people you worry about? Your own colleagues. The medical world can be a pretty conservative place, and for a long time, putting your work on social media was seen as unprofessional, maybe even a little desperate for attention. Dr. Lee felt that, worrying her peers would think she was a “hack” or making fun of the specialty. So when they finally came around and gave her their support, it was a huge relief. Her work ended up proving something important: you can educate millions of people and still be a damn good doctor.

And none of it was planned. It was a total accident. She was on Instagram, just sharing bits and pieces of her day. The lightbulb went off when people in her comments pointed her to a corner of the internet she never knew existed: a subreddit called r/popping. It was this whole hidden world of people sharing grainy, DIY extraction videos filmed in garages and bathrooms. In that moment of bizarre discovery, she had a flash of insight. “I was like, Who are these people? But I also was like, I could be their queen. Like, I could be their person.” She could give this community something it was missing: a clean, safe, professional source. That’s when “Dr. Pimple Popper” was truly born.

(Lifetime)

But becoming a persona meant walking a fine line. You have to keep people engaged, but you’re still a doctor. She gets that there are lines you just don’t cross. At the end of the day, you have to be a professional. As she puts it, “It’s not like, I can be a stripper or like a dancer...and be a dermatologist...You want them to be professional and to be somebody that you can trust.” You’re constantly asking yourself: am I a doctor right now, or am I an entertainer? The answer has to be both.

And it matters so much because our words carry real weight. We’ve all seen it in our offices: patients who are haunted by a single, careless comment someone made to them as a kid. It can shape their entire self-image for decades. It’s a heavy reminder that whether you’re talking to one person in an exam room or a million on a screen, your words have the power to help or to hurt.

The New Waiting Room

Let’s talk about the new waiting room: the internet. It’s a mess of advice out there, and a lot of it is just plain wrong. For patients with acne or other skin concerns, it can feel like a minefield. Dr. Lee’s advice is simple and practical: since it can take months to get an appointment with a specialist, go ahead and book one now. You can always cancel it later.

In the meantime, what are your options? This is where she saw a major gap. She saw that frustration day in and day out in her social media comments, and it’s why she started her own brand, SLMD Skincare. It wasn’t just about selling products; it was about giving people access. She wanted to create dermatologist-developed solutions and provide the education to use them correctly, bridging that huge gap between the drugstore aisle and the doctor’s office. It was her answer to a need she was seeing every single day. Still, she’s adamant that people must be careful where they get their information, and always look for a board-certified dermatologist.

When you ask where she sees the field going, it’s not all about the latest anti-aging laser. For her, the real, tangible frontier is hair. She sees a huge resurgence of interest and research in that area. And she’s not talking about some small improvement; she’s aiming for the holy grail. With a laugh, she admits her ultimate ambition is to be part of the team that invents “how not to get white hairs anymore.”

But here’s the thing about a good doctor: that big-dreaming part of your brain is always tethered to a healthy dose of skepticism. She’s seen too many fads come and go to be easily impressed by hype. “I personally am not an early adopter with things,” she says. “I wait a little bit to see, because then you might end up with complications, or people end up spending tens of thousands of dollars, and it doesn’t really work.”

That’s the push-and-pull of a real clinician right there: dreaming of a future without hair dye while refusing to buy the new expensive machine until you’ve seen it actually work. It’s a perspective you learn in the exam room, not from a business plan. She’ll tell you straight up that her most profound lessons came from her patients, who taught her that “life is long, and there’s so many parts of your journey.” It’s that wisdom that makes her wish she could tell her younger self to “stop and smell the roses a little bit.”

In the end, that’s what her story is really about. It isn’t the “gross-out” factor. It’s about showing people what a good, empathetic clinic visit actually feels like—the kindness, the education, the safety. It just goes to show you that the oldest tool we have—that simple, human trust between a doctor and a patient—is still the most powerful one. No matter how big the room gets.

