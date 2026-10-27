The Hidden Health Risks of Social Isolation and Loneliness

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Loneliness and isolation are linked to real health risks. A few small habits can keep you in touch with the people who matter.

Eating well and staying active are widely known to be good for your health. Friendship and conversation get less attention, though they belong on the same list.

Public health agencies treat them that way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that about 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. report feeling lonely [1]. Loneliness and isolation have been linked to heart disease, depression and dementia, among other problems.

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Staying connected doesn’t take anything fancy. A regular phone call, a shared meal or a weekly class can all count.

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How loneliness and isolation differ

The CDC draws a clear line between the two [1].

Social isolation means having few or no relationships or contact with others, and little support to lean on.

Loneliness is a feeling. It means feeling alone or disconnected from others.

The two often go together, but not always. Someone who lives alone may talk with friends every day and feel well supported. Someone who lives with family may still feel lonely.

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Both situations are worth paying attention to.

What the health agencies say

The CDC links social isolation and loneliness to several serious health problems [1]:

Heart disease and stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Depression and anxiety

Dementia

Earlier death

The U.S. Surgeon General’s office has put numbers on some of these risks. Social isolation raises the risk of dying early by 29%, it says. Poor social ties are linked to a 29% higher risk of heart disease and a 32% higher risk of stroke [2].

For older adults, the office adds, chronic loneliness and social isolation can raise the risk of developing dementia by about 50% [2].

The National Institute on Aging reaches a similar conclusion [3]. “Studies show that loneliness and social isolation are associated with higher risks for health problems such as heart disease, depression, and cognitive decline,” the institute says. Cognitive decline means a drop in memory and thinking skills.

Simple ways to stay in touch

Connection doesn’t have to mean a busy social calendar. What matters is regular contact that feels good to you. A few ideas to try:

Set a regular call with a friend or relative, such as every Sunday afternoon, so neither of you has to remember to reach out.

with a friend or relative, such as every Sunday afternoon, so neither of you has to remember to reach out. Say yes to one invitation you might usually turn down, even if you only stay for a short while.

you might usually turn down, even if you only stay for a short while. Join a group that meets on a schedule, such as a class at the library, a walking group, a faith community or a senior center program.

such as a class at the library, a walking group, a faith community or a senior center program. Volunteer for a cause you care about. It gives you a reason to show up and people to see when you do.

for a cause you care about. It gives you a reason to show up and people to see when you do. Ask someone to help you set up video calls on a phone or tablet, so you can see family who live far away.

on a phone or tablet, so you can see family who live far away. Get to know a neighbor. A wave, a short chat or an offer to share a meal can grow into a friendship.

A wave, a short chat or an offer to share a meal can grow into a friendship. Write a letter or a card. It takes a few minutes, and it gives the other person a reason to write back.

It takes a few minutes, and it gives the other person a reason to write back. Keep a short list of people to call by the phone, so reaching out is easy on a quiet day.

If getting out is hard because of health, hearing or transportation, it may help to tell your doctor or a family member. Then they know what is in the way.

Checking in on someone else

Connection runs both ways. Some people are more isolated than they let on. Think of the neighbor who rarely leaves the house, a friend who lost a spouse this year or a relative who stopped driving.

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A short visit, a regular call or an offer of a ride to an event can make a real difference in someone’s week. So can asking them to teach you something they know well, such as a recipe, a card game or a bit of family history.

If you are a family member who lives far away, a set time for a weekly call gives both of you something to look forward to. Many families also share photos in a group text or a shared online album, which lets an older relative see everyday moments without needing to travel.

When to talk to a doctor

Loneliness is common, and it is nothing to be embarrassed about.

Sometimes feeling alone comes with sadness, worry or trouble sleeping that doesn’t go away. If that happens, it’s worth mentioning at your next doctor’s visit. Depression and anxiety are on the CDC’s list of conditions linked to loneliness and isolation [1].

If you have Medicare, the yearly Wellness visit is a natural time to raise it.

Medicare covers it once every 12 months, and you pay nothing if your provider accepts assignment. That means the provider agrees to Medicare’s payment terms, so ask the office when you book.

The visit includes a review of your health history and a written checklist of the screenings, vaccines and other preventive services you need [4].

What to do now

Pick one person you haven’t talked to in a while and call them this week. Then put the next call on the calendar.

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If you would like more company outside the house, look up one class, group or volunteer opening near you and try it once. A single visit is enough to find out whether it suits you.

By Kevin Famuyiro

References

1. Health Effects of Social Isolation and Loneliness, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/social-connectedness/risk-factors/index.html

2. Social Connection, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Surgeon General, https://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/reports-and-publications/connection/index.html

3. Loneliness and Social Isolation: Tips for Staying Connected, National Institute on Aging, https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/loneliness-and-social-isolation/loneliness-and-social-isolation-tips-staying-connected