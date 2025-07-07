Advertisement
Primary Care

Joint Recovery: Mind and Body Preparation for Orthopedic Surgery with Dr. Jason Snibbe

Young patient sitting on massage table writhing in pain while mature doctor touching knee joint.
(AnnaStills)
Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
Senior Content Strategist

Key Facts

  • Patients with a positive mindset before surgery often experience better outcomes.
  • Visualization can help reduce anxiety and improve recovery readiness.
  • Meditation and breathing techniques calm the nervous system pre-op.
  • Personal goals give purpose and motivation during the recovery process.
  • Social support significantly improves emotional and physical healing.

Surgery is more than a physical process—it’s a mental game too. Joints are the connections between bones that support and enable movement in the body, so they’re essential for daily living. While surgeons focus on technical precision in the OR, patients who show up mentally prepared recover faster and better.

Dr. Jason Snibbe, a board certified orthopedic surgeon with years of experience in joint replacements, says mindset plays a big role in surgical recovery. “The best outcomes I see are from patients who walk in and say, ‘I’ve got this. I’m ready,’” he says. “Mindset matters.” The goal of surgery and recovery is to restore or improve joint health.

This article will explore the importance of mental preparation, emotional support and goal setting for orthopedic surgery patients.

Table of Contents

Why Mindset Matters

It’s easy to focus on the physical side of surgery—pre-op testing, physical exam, physical therapy, medication. But ignoring the mental aspect can leave patients feeling overwhelmed or unprepared for recovery. According to Dr. Snibbe, those who prepare their minds for the journey ahead tend to feel more in control, less anxious and more resilient when faced with setbacks.

Surgery can be stressful. Fear of pain, concerns about anesthesia and anxiety about the outcome are all normal. One of the main goals of surgery and recovery is to relieve pain and restore function. But studies show that patients who do preoperative mental preparation—through education, mindfulness or visualization—report lower stress and higher satisfaction after surgery.

Infographic of pain in the human body parts and physical injury with open cut wounds, bruised elbow, broken leg.
(ST.art)

Tools for Mental Readiness and Physical Therapy

Visualization Techniques

Dr. Snibbe recommends patients practice visualization in the days leading up to their surgery. “Close your eyes and imagine the whole process,” he says. “Picture greeting the surgical team, walking into the OR, waking up and taking your first steps post-op. Visualize everything going smoothly.”

This technique used by elite athletes and performers can help reduce performance anxiety and feel in control. It turns the unknown into a rehearsed event.

Guided Meditation and Breathing to Reduce Joint Pain

Meditation and breathing exercises can reduce preoperative anxiety. Simple daily practices—like mindful breathing, progressive muscle relaxation or guided audio meditations—calm the nervous system. Apps like Headspace and Calm have beginner-friendly routines for pre-surgical stress.

Setting Meaningful Goals

Another key to mental readiness is anchoring the recovery journey with a motivating goal. Dr. Snibbe recommends patients set clear, personal post-op goals. “Maybe you want to hike the Grand Canyon in three months or take a trip to Italy,” he says. “A clear post-op goal keeps you motivated and grounded.” Common post-op goals include improving range of motion, regaining strength and increasing mobility.

Having a goal gives recovery a sense of purpose. It’s more than just getting back to baseline—it’s a step towards something meaningful. Many patients also set goals to reduce joint pain and regain function as part of their recovery journey. Whether it’s being able to play with grandkids or get back to a favorite sport, the vision of life after recovery fuels determination during rehab.

Dr. Jason Snibbe and colleague discussing a joint surgery procedure and preparing for work.
(Dr. Jason Snibbe)

Support Systems and Supportive Aids

Recovering from joint surgery isn’t something you should do alone—nor should you have to. “Whether it’s a friend, family member or neighbor, having someone around during recovery—especially during the first six weeks—can make a huge difference,” says Dr. Snibbe.

This support can come in many forms. Help with errands, preparing meals or managing medications is important but emotional support matters just as much. “It’s not just about cooking or errands,” Dr. Snibbe emphasizes. “Emotional connection is healing. Your favorite coffee, a quick chat—it all adds up.”

Closing Thoughts

Real recovery from orthopedic surgery is a combination of physical treatment and mental toughness. While physical therapy, guided by a physical therapist who creates a personalized recovery plan and ensures safe progression, rebuilds strength and mobility, mental preparation sets the stage for emotional resilience and motivation. Dr. Snibbe’s approach reminds us that surgery doesn’t happen to a body—it happens to a whole person.

By visualizing success, managing stress, setting meaningful goals and leaning on loved ones, patients can walk into the OR feeling in control—and walk out on a faster, easier road to recovery. Combining these mental and physical tools leads to better pain relief and overall recovery outcomes.

Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.
