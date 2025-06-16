Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) (also known as Willis Ekbom disease) is more than just an annoying urge to move your legs—it’s a neurological condition and a sleep disorder that can seriously disrupt sleep and daily life. An irresistible urge to move, especially in the evening or when lying down, is often paired with uncomfortable sensations—such as tingling, aching, or crawling—that are a hallmark of the condition and are only relieved by movement.

These symptoms of restless legs are most noticeable during periods of rest or inactivity. For many, this cycle of discomfort leads to poor sleep, irritability, and fatigue that affects their overall well-being. RLS often begins in middle age, but it can develop earlier or later. People may develop RLS due to genetic factors or underlying medical conditions. In addition, periodic limb movement disorder is a related sleep disorder that can further disrupt sleep in those with RLS.

The good news? RLS is treatable. The 2025 clinical guidelines from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recommend a personalized treatment approach, combining medications, iron therapy, and lifestyle modifications [1]. Let’s explore the latest evidence and strategies to help patients get relief and better rest.

Advertisement

Table of Contents

Iron Supplementation: First-Line in Patients with Low Ferritin

Iron plays a surprisingly central role in RLS. Low ferritin levels—an indicator of iron storage—are strongly linked to symptom severity. Iron deficiency is a common underlying cause of RLS. When ferritin levels fall below 75 ng/mL, the AASM recommends initiating oral iron therapy with ferrous sulfate [1].

Diagnosis of RLS often involves taking a thorough medical history, using a sleep diary to track symptoms and sleep patterns, and evaluating for other sleep conditions. Blood tests are used to check for iron deficiency and to rule out other causes such as kidney failure and sleep apnea.

Advertisement

Why? Because restoring iron stores can significantly reduce or even eliminate RLS symptoms in many cases. This is especially important in children, pregnant women—who are at increased risk for RLS due to iron and folate deficiencies—and adults who don’t require other medications. Think of iron as the body’s fuel for dopamine production—something that RLS patients tend to lack. If the tank’s empty, symptoms flare.

For those with absorption issues or extremely low levels, intravenous (IV) iron may be an option under medical supervision. But in most cases, a daily iron supplement can be a simple, effective starting point.

Dopaminergic Agents: Efficacy and Limitations

Dopaminergic medications have long been the go-to treatment for RLS. Drugs like ropinirole, pramipexole, and rotigotine are dopamine agonist medications that mimic dopamine, specifically the brain chemical dopamine, which is a chemical messenger dopamine involved in muscle movement and sensory regulation. These drugs work by increasing dopamine levels in the brain and acting on dopamine receptors to relieve symptoms. They can be very effective—especially in the early stages of treatment.

Advertisement

Ropinirole, in particular, is FDA-approved and backed by three robust clinical trials. These studies showed notable improvements in the International RLS Rating Scale (IRLS) and Clinical Global Impressions-Improvement Scale (CGI-I) at an average dose of 2 mg/day over 12 weeks [2] [3].

But there’s a catch. Over time, some patients experience “augmentation”—a worsening of symptoms, either earlier in the day or in new body parts. Others may develop side effects like nausea, dizziness, impulse control disorder (such as compulsive gambling or shopping), daytime drowsiness, or weight gain.

Symptoms occur when side effects or augmentation develop, and certain medications—including antipsychotic drugs and anti seizure medications—can interact with dopaminergic agents or worsen RLS symptoms. Some medications can worsen symptoms, worsen RLS, or make RLS symptoms worse, so monitoring is needed to prevent symptoms worse and worsening symptoms.

Because of these risks, the 2025 AASM guideline recommends limiting dopaminergic agents to carefully selected patients and emphasizing routine monitoring [1]. For many, these medications still play an important role in treating RLS, especially in severe RLS cases, but with caution and close follow-up to treat RLS, relieve symptoms, and ensure that treating RLS does not lead to further complications.

(Pepermpron)

Alpha-2-Delta Ligands and Opioids

When dopamine agonists aren’t suitable—due to side effects, contraindications, or comorbidities like end-stage renal disease (ESRD)—other medication classes come into play. These medications are also used to treat periodic limb movement disorder, a related sleep disorder.

Periodic limb movement and periodic limb movements are common in RLS and can disrupt sleep, making their management important for overall sleep quality. Patients with developing RLS in middle age or those with early onset (before age 45) may particularly benefit from these alternatives.

Gabapentin and gabapentin enacarbil (a longer-acting version) are particularly helpful in RLS patients with sleep disturbances or pain. These alpha-2-delta ligands work by calming nerve activity and improving sleep quality. They act on the central nervous system, nervous system, and may affect the spinal cord to help control symptoms [6]. They’re a go-to choice for people who can’t tolerate dopamine drugs or who are at high risk for augmentation.

Advertisement

In rare, severe cases, extended-release oxycodone may be prescribed. But opioids are considered a last resort due to concerns around tolerance, dependence, and long-term safety [1]. There is also an increased risk of adverse effects, including dependence and other complications. That said, for patients with refractory RLS who have exhausted other options, carefully monitored opioid use can provide much-needed, though often only temporary relief.

Guidelines for these medications are developed by a combined task force of experts in the field of clinical sleep medicine, ensuring recommendations are evidence-based and up to date.

Non-Pharmacological Therapies: A Multimodal Approach

Medications aren’t the only answer. In fact, combining drug therapy with non-pharmacological treatments often leads to the best outcomes—especially for those with mild to moderate RLS or who want to minimize medication use. Simple lifestyle changes—such as improving sleep hygiene, adjusting daily routines, and avoiding triggers—can also play a key role in managing RLS symptoms.

A 2019 systematic review highlighted several low-risk interventions with emerging benefits [4] [5]:

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) : A brain stimulation technique that may reduce nerve hyperactivity.

: A brain stimulation technique that may reduce nerve hyperactivity. Compression devices : These mimic the effects of movement by applying gentle pressure to the legs.

: These mimic the effects of movement by applying gentle pressure to the legs. Infrared therapy and standard acupuncture : Both show promise in symptom relief.

and : Both show promise in symptom relief. Exercise, yoga, and counterstrain manipulation: Gentle physical activity can reduce restlessness and improve sleep. Symptoms often worsen during extended periods of inactivity, such as sitting through a movie or long travel, so incorporating movement can help. RLS can also make it difficult to fall asleep or return to sleep after waking.

For ESRD patients, cool dialysate and intradialytic stretching have been shown to reduce RLS severity during dialysis sessions.

While more large-scale studies are needed, these approaches offer accessible, often cost-effective ways to support conventional treatments. RLS is one of several sleep disorders, and consulting a sleep specialist may be helpful for complex or persistent cases.

(Creative Cat Studio)

Monitoring and Follow-Up

Whether you’re starting iron therapy, trying ropinirole, or exploring non-drug therapies, ongoing monitoring is essential. Symptoms may wax and wane, and medications can lose effectiveness or cause side effects over time.

Regular follow-up visits allow healthcare providers to:

Re-check iron levels

Monitor for augmentation or adverse effects

Adjust dosages based on symptom response

Ensure patients adhere to their treatment plans

For many patients, managing RLS becomes a long-term balancing act—but one that’s highly achievable with the right support and care plan.

Closing Thoughts

Restless Legs Syndrome may not be dangerous, but it can take a serious toll on sleep, mental health, and quality of life. Fortunately, there are more treatment options than ever—ranging from iron supplements and dopamine agonists to gabapentin, opioids, and innovative non-drug therapies.

Advertisement

What matters most is a personalized, evidence-based approach. For patients, that means partnering with a knowledgeable provider, staying open to a combination of treatments, and committing to regular check-ins. Relief is possible—and better sleep is well within reach.

References

[1] Winkelman, J. W., Berkowski, J. A., DelRosso, L. M., Koo, B. B., Scharf, M. T., Sharon, D., Zak, R. S., Kazmi, U., Falck-Ytter, Y., Shelgikar, A. V., Trotti, L. M., & Walters, A. S. (2025). Treatment of restless legs syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guideline. Journal of clinical sleep medicine : JCSM : official publication of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 21(1), 137–152. https://doi.org/10.5664/jcsm.11390

[2] Harrison, E. G., Keating, J. L., & Morgan, P. E. (2019). Non-pharmacological interventions for restless legs syndrome: a systematic review of randomised controlled trials. Disability and rehabilitation, 41(17), 2006–2014. https://doi.org/10.1080/09638288.2018.1453875

Advertisement

[3] Bega, D., & Malkani, R. (2016). Alternative treatment of restless legs syndrome: an overview of the evidence for mind-body interventions, lifestyle interventions, and neutraceuticals. Sleep medicine, 17, 99–105. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.sleep.2015.09.009

[4] Ferini-Strambi L. (2009). Treatment options for restless legs syndrome. Expert opinion on pharmacotherapy, 10(4), 545–554. https://doi.org/10.1517/14656560902793605

[5] Chen, J. J., Lee, T. H., Tu, Y. K., Kuo, G., Yang, H. Y., Yen, C. L., Fan, P. C., & Chang, C. H. (2022). Pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments for restless legs syndrome in end-stage kidney disease: a systematic review and component network meta-analysis. Nephrology, dialysis, transplantation : official publication of the European Dialysis and Transplant Association - European Renal Association, 37(10), 1982–1992. https://doi.org/10.1093/ndt/gfab290

Advertisement