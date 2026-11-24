This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

Doctors & Scientists Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Three randomized trials published in 2026 test statins after 70 in people with no heart disease. One randomized adults 70 and older to atorvastatin or placebo. The other two randomized older adults already taking a statin to keep it or stop it.

Before these trials, the benefit of a statin for this group past age 75 was uncertain, the investigators of SAGA/SITE, a French stopping trial, wrote [2]. Statins lower LDL cholesterol, the type that builds up in artery walls. All three trials studied primary prevention, meaning use of the drug to prevent a first heart attack or stroke in someone who has never had one.

What the STAREE Trial Found About Statins After 70

STAREE, short for STAtin Therapy for Reducing Events in the Elderly, enrolled 9,971 adults aged 70 or older through general practices across Australia [1]. None had cardiovascular disease, diabetes or dementia, and their average age was 74.7.

Advertisement

Half took atorvastatin 40 mg a day and half took an identical placebo. The trial was double-blind.

After a median of 5.9 years, 297 of 4,984 people on atorvastatin had a major cardiovascular event, compared with 412 of 4,987 on placebo [1]. Atorvastatin lowered the risk of a major event by 30% (hazard ratio 0.70; 95% confidence interval, 0.61 to 0.82). The trial counted cardiovascular death, a nonfatal heart attack or stroke, and procedures to reopen a blocked coronary artery.

Its second main measure asked whether the drug helped people live longer without dementia or persistent physical disability. In all, 637 people on atorvastatin and 676 on placebo died, developed dementia or developed persistent physical disability [1]. The difference was not statistically significant (hazard ratio 0.94; 95% confidence interval, 0.84 to 1.05).

Advertisement

Serious adverse events occurred in 2.7% of each group. Muscle, liver and diabetes-related side effects were more common with atorvastatin [1].

What Happened When Adults 75 and Older Stopped

SAGA/SITE tested stopping a statin that older adults were already taking. The French trial, run through 297 primary care offices, enrolled 1,180 adults aged 75 or older who had taken a statin for at least 1 year to prevent a first cardiovascular event [2]. Among the 1,160 people included in the analysis, the median age was 80, and 66.8% were women.

Researchers randomly assigned participants, in a 5-to-4 ratio, to keep taking their statin or to stop it. People with dementia or a life expectancy of 3 months or less were excluded.

After 36 months, 7.9% of those who kept their statin had died, compared with 7.2% of those who stopped [2]. The trial set its margin in advance: stopping would count as no worse if it raised 3-year deaths by less than 5 percentage points. The upper end of the confidence interval for the difference was 2.6 points.

Adverse events were reported in 73.1% of the group that continued and 74.0% of the group that stopped [2]. The authors concluded that the results support individual decisions about stopping a statin in older adults.

What STREAM Found in Adults With Several Chronic Conditions

STREAM, published in November 2026, enrolled 1,880 adults aged 70 or older who took a statin for primary prevention and had at least two chronic conditions [7]. Their average age was 77.5, and 46.9% were women. Half were randomly assigned to stop their statin and half to keep it, and participants knew which group they were in.

Advertisement

Its main measure combined a nonfatal heart attack, a nonfatal ischemic stroke or death from any cause. The trial compared how long each group went without one of those events over 2 years. Stopping would count as no worse if the gap stayed smaller than 5.2 weeks, a margin set in advance.

The gap was 2.0 weeks in favor of continuing (95% confidence interval, 0.3 to 3.7 weeks), inside that margin [7]. Over a median follow-up of 103 weeks, 119 of 938 people who stopped (12.7%) had a main-outcome event, compared with 87 of 942 who kept their statin (9.2%) [7].

At least one serious adverse event occurred in 43.0% of the group that stopped and 39.8% of the group that continued [7]. The investigators concluded that stopping was noninferior to continuing for major cardiovascular events or death at 2 years in this group.

Why the Trials Answer Different Questions

STAREE measured what a statin adds against placebo, while SAGA/SITE and STREAM measured what happens when people already taking one stop. Their main measures differ: cardiovascular events and survival free of dementia and disability in STAREE, death from any cause in SAGA/SITE, and a combined measure of heart attack, stroke and death in STREAM. Only STREAM required at least two chronic conditions to enroll.

Two earlier observational studies, which followed people without randomizing them, had pointed toward harm from stopping. A 2019 French study of 120,173 people who turned 75 between 2012 and 2014 found that stopping a statin was associated with a 33% higher risk of hospital admission for a cardiovascular event over an average of 2.4 years [4]. A 2021 Danish study of 27,463 adults aged 75 or older on long-term statins for primary prevention found a 32% higher rate of major cardiovascular events after stopping [5].

In the Danish study, about 1 extra event occurred for every 112 people who stopped, each year [5]. Both sets of authors wrote that randomized trials were needed [4, 5]. SAGA/SITE and STREAM are two such trials.

Advertisement

What the 2026 Cholesterol Guideline Says

The 2026 dyslipidemia guideline from the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and 9 other organizations gives older adults their own section [3]. When a clinician and patient consider stopping cholesterol-lowering therapy, it says, the discussion should cover the person’s priorities, functional status, other illnesses, frailty, number of medications and life expectancy. Age alone should not decide it.

That is a Class 1 recommendation, the guideline’s strongest grade, though it is based on expert opinion. The statements about adults older than 75 carry a weaker grade, Class 2b, which the guideline uses when the benefit is less certain.

For adults older than 75 with at least 2.5 years of expected life, starting a moderate-intensity statin may be reasonable after a discussion of benefits and risks [3]. For anyone expected to live less than 1 year, stopping may be reasonable.

A coronary artery calcium scan, a CT scan that measures calcium deposits in the heart’s arteries, may help adults over 75 with at least 2.5 years of expected life whose decision is uncertain [3]. A score of zero, or a score between 1 and 10, can support going without cholesterol-lowering therapy.

The guideline appeared in March 2026, about 5 months before STAREE and SAGA/SITE were published and 8 months before STREAM.

Research Gap

STAREE excluded adults with diabetes or dementia [1]. SAGA/SITE excluded adults with dementia [2]. STAREE’s results do not cover adults with diabetes or dementia, and SAGA/SITE’s results do not cover adults with dementia.

Advertisement

SAGA/SITE and STREAM were open label, so participants and their doctors knew who had stopped [2, 7].

PREVENTABLE, a US trial led by Duke University, is testing atorvastatin against placebo in 20,000 adults aged 75 or older, with new dementia and persistent disability as its two main measures [6]. Its ClinicalTrials.gov record lists the trial as recruiting, with an estimated primary completion date of Dec. 31, 2026.

Closing Thoughts

Readers weighing a change can find the guideline’s section on older adults, 4.2.8.3, in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, follow PREVENTABLE on ClinicalTrials.gov under NCT04262206, and discuss any change with the prescribing clinician.

References

1. Zoungas, S., Wolfe, R., Moran, C., Nicholls, S. J., Cloud, G. C., Reid, C. M., Tonkin, A. M., Beilin, L., Wierzbicki, A. S., Chong, T. T., Broder, J. C., Curtis, A. J., Flanagan, Z., Hopper, I., Ryan, J., Spark, S., McNeil, J. J., Nelson, M. R., & STAREE Investigators. (2026). Atorvastatin, cardiovascular events, and disability-free survival in older adults. New England Journal of Medicine, 395(13), 1259-1272. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2607314

2. Bonnet, F., Poulizac, P., Rousselot, N., Couffinhal, T., Galli, G., Berdaï, D., Vandenhende, M.-A., Rousset, M., Coueron, R., Bénard, A., Joseph, J.-P., & SAGA/SITE Study Group. (2026). Discontinuation of statins for primary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults aged 75 years or older (SAGA/SITE): A multicentre, open-label, pragmatic, non-inferiority randomised trial. The Lancet Healthy Longevity, 7(7), Article 100884. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lanhl.2026.100884

3. Blumenthal, R. S., Morris, P. B., Gaudino, M., Johnson, H. M., Anderson, T. S., Bittner, V. A., Blankstein, R., Brewer, L. C., Cho, L., de Ferranti, S. D., Gianos, E., Gluckman, T. J., Gradney, K. F., Isiadinso, I., Lloyd-Jones, D. M., Marrs, J. C., Martin, S. S., McLain, K. H., Mehta, L. S., . . . Wilkins, J. T. (2026). 2026 ACC/AHA/AACVPR/ABC/ACPM/ADA/AGS/APhA/ASPC/NLA/PCNA guideline on the management of dyslipidemia: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 87(19), 2624-2757. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2025.11.016

Advertisement

4. Giral, P., Neumann, A., Weill, A., & Coste, J. (2019). Cardiovascular effect of discontinuing statins for primary prevention at the age of 75 years: A nationwide population-based cohort study in France. European Heart Journal, 40(43), 3516-3525. https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehz458

5. Thompson, W., Morin, L., Jarbøl, D. E., Andersen, J. H., Ernst, M. T., Nielsen, J. B., Haastrup, P., Schmidt, M., & Pottegård, A. (2021). Statin discontinuation and cardiovascular events among older people in Denmark. JAMA Network Open, 4(12), Article e2136802. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.36802

6. Duke University. (2026). Pragmatic evaluation of events and benefits of lipid-lowering in older adults (PREVENTABLE) (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT04262206). U.S. National Library of Medicine. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04262206

7. Rodondi, N., Haller, M. L., Bardoczi, J. B., Adam, L., Blum, M. R., Gencer, B., Itach, T., Flury, J. S., Brockhus, L. A., Aebi, P. S., Feller, M., Gregoriano, C., de la Harpe, R., Gussekloo, J., Schwab, N., Poulizac, P., Mooijaart, S. P., Beer, J.-H., Baggio, S., . . . Trelle, S. (2026). Discontinuing statins in older adults without cardiovascular disease. New England Journal of Medicine. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2606634

Relevant Organizations