Understanding The Causes of Vesical Calculi (Bladder Stone) and Ways to Treat It

Table of Contents

We’re programmed to find the stone and remove it. Job done. But this is one of those clinical signs where the finding itself is just a loud, painful symptom of a much deeper, structural problem. Vesical calculi aren’t the disease; they’re the consequence.

Etiology and Risk Factors

The literature is clear on the “how”. Stones form when urine doesn’t leave the bladder. Stasis. So our real job is to figure out why the stasis is happening. The usual suspects are always on the list: urinary tract obstruction (think BPH), chronic infections, or a neurogenic bladder that simply can’t empty [1]. And, of course, foreign bodies—a lesson we’ve all had to learn (or re-learn) thanks to long-term indwelling catheter use.

This is where our diagnostic focus can get lazy. We default to an obstruction mindset, which is fine for our male patients, but it fails women. In female patients, the mechanism is often different. We need to be looking for structural issues like pelvic organ prolapse (POP) or urethral diverticula that create a new kind of urinary stasis [4].

A 2023 case report connecting vesical calculi directly to POP just reinforces what we should already be checking [6]. If we just remove the stone and don’t refer to the prolapse, we haven’t finished the job.

Rare and Unusual Causes

And then there are the “rare” causes. The ones that make for interesting case reports but are frustrating in practice. A migration of an intrauterine device (IUD) into the bladder is a perfect example [2]. It’s not common, but it’s a powerful reminder that any foreign object can become a nidus for a stone. It forces us to broaden our differential when the usual explanations don’t fit.

Neurological Conditions

Our patients with spinal cord injuries represent one of the highest-risk groups, and frankly, their stones are often iatrogenic. The 2014 Spinal Cord study was definitive on this [8]. That large, retrospective cohort showed a blunt, undeniable link between indwelling catheter use and stone formation in this population. The data is high-quality. It confirms what we see in practice: impaired drainage and a foreign body are a perfect storm for vesical calculi.

Clinical Presentation

The textbook symptoms are exactly what you’d expect: lower abdominal pain, dysuria, hematuria, and the inevitable recurrent urinary tract infections [3]. Some patients will report that classic end-of-urination pain as the stone settles. But the real clinical challenge isn’t the patient who can complain. It’s our patient with a neurogenic bladder who may not have the sensation to report any of it. They just show up with (another) infection.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing the stone itself is the easy part. We start with a urinalysis and culture, especially if we suspect infection. An ultrasound is a good, fast, non-invasive first look. But the non-contrast CT scan is, and remains, our gold standard. It finds everything, radiopaque or not. Of course, a cystoscopy gives us the final visual confirmation and, conveniently, puts us in a position to start treatment [7].

Management Options

Let’s be practical. “Conservative management” is rarely a viable path. Spontaneous passage is a fantasy for these stones. They are, by definition, trapped in the bladder because of an outlet problem or their size. So, small, asymptomatic stones might be monitored in a patient who is a poor surgical candidate, but that’s about it. The default is, and should be, removal.

Surgical and Endoscopic Treatment

The toolbox for this is well-established. The 2019 European Urology systematic review and meta-analysis—which is high-quality evidence—confirms what we already do [9]. Transurethral cystolitholapaxy is the workhorse. We go in, fragment the stone, and wash it out. For bigger stones, percutaneous cystolithotomy is an option [5][7].

Open surgery? We almost never do it anymore. It’s reserved for the truly massive stones that look like something from a medical museum. The decision is always tailored to the stone and the patient’s comorbidities.

Pediatric Considerations

It’s worth noting that while we see this far less in children, the principles are the same. That same 2019 meta-analysis included pediatric data, and the recommendation is what we’d expect: minimally invasive techniques are always the preference. Children in developing countries are at higher risk for bladder stones due to dietary factors and inadequate hydration.

The Real Deal With Stone Formation

So, how do bladder stones form? It’s chemistry. But it’s also just bad luck (and bad plumbing). Uric acid bladder stones are a prime example. These happen when the urine gets too acidic. We’re talking lower urinary pH. Then the compounds in the urine form crystals. Boom. You have a stone.

And if you eat a lot of animal protein, you get higher uric acid supersaturation. That’s just science. But sometimes it’s an infection. We call those struvite stones. Or magnesium ammonium phosphate. They grow fast. Really fast. Oh, and recurrent diarrhea causes fluid loss. That makes for concentrated urine. That helps stones form too.

Kidney Stones vs. Bladder Stones: What’s the Difference?

People mix these up all the time. Kidney stones. Bladder calculi. They aren’t the same animal. Kidney stones (or renal calculi) start in the kidney. Upper urinary tract calculi. But bladder stones are lower urinary tract calculi. Sometimes an upper stone drops down. Upper tract stones become lower ones.

But usually, bladder stones grow right there in the urinary bladder. Because it’s not empty. Most bladder stones are local. They didn’t migrate from anywhere. They were born in the stasis. Bladder stones are hard lumps of minerals that form in the bladder.

The Role of Bladder Outlet Obstruction

It’s usually the prostate. Benign prostatic hyperplasia. Or BPH. An enlarged prostate causes benign prostatic obstruction. It squeezes the bladder neck shut. Bladder outlet obstruction. So you get incomplete bladder emptying. The bladder wall thickens to fight against the pressure. You get bladder diverticula. Pockets of stagnant pee. Then acute urinary retention. Urinary retention is the playground for stones. Adult male patients deal with this constantly. It’s a plumbing issue. Bladder outlet obstruction is the most common risk factor for bladder stones in adults.

Issues with Bladder Augmentation

Spinal cord injured patients. They have what is called a neurogenic bladder. We sometimes do bladder augmentation surgery. We make augmented bladders using intestines. But the intestine makes mucus. Mucus traps minerals like calcium oxalate. Recurrent stones. It’s a mess. Continent urinary diversion has the same risk. Multiple stones form. Bladder cancer risk goes up too. Long term inflammation. Urinary stone disease is just relentless here.

Does Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Work?

To diagnose bladder stones, you need imaging. We talked about CTs. But symptoms of bladder stones give it away. Urinary symptoms. Urinary incontinence. Bladder inflammation. We want to prevent bladder stones, right? So we treat the BPH. But for bladder stone treatment, we have to get them out.

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (or extracorporeal shock wave therapy) uses sound waves. It’s cool. But for a large bladder calculus, it might not work. Small bladder stones break up fine. But for the big ones, you might need mechanical stone removal.

(Александр Лебедько)

Prognosis and Prevention

This brings us back to the beginning. The prognosis for stone removal is excellent. The prognosis for recurrence? That depends entirely on us. Prevention isn’t just about hydration, though it might help. It’s about aggressively treating the underlying cause [5].

We have to manage the BPH. We have to address the urethral stricture. We have to get the patient with a neurogenic bladder on a proper voiding program. We must fix the pelvic organ prolapse [6]. And we absolutely have to re-evaluate our reliance on chronic indwelling catheters [8]

Closing Thoughts

We are very good at breaking and removing bladder stones. Our techniques and imaging are effective. But that’s not the hard part. The hard part is changing our thinking. We have to see vesical calculi not as the problem to be solved, but as the final, obvious warning sign that the system has failed.

If we just remove the stone and send the patient home, we’re not treating the disease. We’re just resetting the clock until the next one forms. The overall incidence of bladder stones in adults appears to be decreasing in developed countries.

Bottom line. Developing bladder stones is rarely an accident. It is almost always a sign that something else is broken in the urinary system. Whether it’s the prostate, the nerves, or the diet. The real kicker is that we often fix the stone and ignore the cause.

We handle the uric acid. We crush the urinary calculi. But if the bladder doesn’t empty, the urinary stones come back. At the end of the day, stone removal is just a pit stop. The real race is fixing the flow. Bladder stones are more common in males than females, particularly in males aged 50 or older.

