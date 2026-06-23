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ADAPT Study Outlines Dual Cut-Point Protocol for Plasma p-tau217

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Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
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  • The ADAPT validation study confirmed that the Lumipulse p-tau217 assay achieved an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.947 compared to traditional cerebrospinal fluid markers.
  • Implementing a dual cut-point protocol with thresholds at 0.153 and 0.422 picograms per milliliter resolved diagnostic ambiguity for most memory clinic patients.
  • Elevated baseline concentrations of plasma p-tau217 correlate with an increased long-term risk of developing mild cognitive impairment and dementia in asymptomatic older populations.
  • Multi-ethnic clinical evaluations show the assay achieves an area under the curve between 0.65 and 0.72 for identifying cognitive impairment across diverse racial and ethnic groups.
  • The assay demonstrated its peak discriminative accuracy in Black participants and its lowest performance in Hispanic participants, establishing a clear need for population-specific calibration.

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The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis and Plasma Phospho-Tau217 study, a clinical validation trial known as the ADAPT study, verified that blood-based testing matches the diagnostic accuracy of cerebrospinal fluid extraction and amyloid positron emission tomography, a brain imaging scan tracking protein plaques. This validation supports the integration of blood-derived markers into routine memory clinic workflows.

Quick Take

Dual-threshold blood testing provides a non-invasive alternative to lumbar punctures for identifying Alzheimer disease pathology.

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Core Data

  • 0.947 AUC: The Lumipulse p-tau217 assay achieved a 0.947 area under the receiver operating characteristic curve compared to traditional cerebrospinal fluid markers.
  • 0.153 and 0.422 pg/mL: Establishing these specific dual cut-points eliminated diagnostic uncertainty for most memory clinic patients.
  • 0.65 to 0.72 AUC: The biomarker assay achieved this accuracy range for cognitive impairment across multiple ethnic cohorts.

Clinical validation of the plasma p-tau217 assay

The Lumipulse p-tau217 assay, a blood test measuring specific phosphorylated tau protein fragments, allows clinicians to identify Alzheimer disease pathology without immediate brain imaging. The validation phase verified a 0.947 area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, demonstrating strong parity with cerebrospinal fluid standards.

Standard single-threshold models create diagnostic uncertainty in borderline cases. To address this, the ADAPT protocol implements dual diagnostic cut-points fixed at 0.153 and 0.422 picograms per milliliter [1]. This tiered approach separates clear negative and positive results, removing diagnostic ambiguity for most patients in memory clinics.

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Predicting long-term cognitive decline

Plasma p-tau217 concentrations are an early indicator of neurodegeneration before clinical symptoms appear. Longitudinal cohort data tracked older women to evaluate how baseline biomarker levels relate to future cognitive impairment [2].

High baseline concentrations of plasma p-tau217 track closely with elevated risks of developing mild cognitive impairment and dementia over long-term follow-up [2]. This clinical relationship confirms the utility of the assay as an early screening instrument in asymptomatic individuals. Early detection allows tracking of individuals before extensive neurodegeneration occurs.

Addressing diagnostic equity and calibration gaps

Biomarker performance varies across different racial and ethnic groups, complicating universal application. Data from the Health and Aging Brain Study-Different Health Disparities cohort showed that the assay achieved an area under the curve between 0.65 and 0.72 across diverse populations [3].

The testing method demonstrated its highest accuracy in Black participants. Conversely, it showed its lowest discriminative performance in Hispanic individuals [3]. These differences show that a single uniform threshold creates diagnostic disparities, demanding population-specific calibration to maintain diagnostic equity.

Renal clearance limitations in clinical practice

Chronic kidney disease, a condition that impairs renal filtration, affects how the body clears proteins from the bloodstream. This systemic change alters plasma p-tau217 levels independently of brain pathology.

When clinicians apply a strict single threshold to patients with renal impairment, the reduced clearance rate causes false-positive diagnostic categorizations [1]. Renal filtration problems slow the removal of phosphorylated tau from systemic circulation.

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This accumulation skews blood test results, creating the appearance of advanced Alzheimer disease in cognitively intact individuals. Clinicians must adjust interpretation protocols for patients with low glomerular filtration rates to avoid misdiagnosis.

Closing Thoughts

Blood-based screening using plasma p-tau217 assays offers an accurate, accessible pathway for diagnosing Alzheimer disease pathology. The implementation of dual cut-points resolves the intermediate ambiguity that complicates single-threshold models.

However, clinical deployment requires careful attention to confounding variables like chronic kidney disease and ethnic baseline variations. Further calibration of these diagnostic cut-points will ensure the assay performs reliably across diverse patient populations.

References

[1] Keshavan, A., Wiltshire, K., Wee, R., Belio, I. G., Tucker, K., Hart, M., Lunn, M. P., David, M. C. B., Rizzo, L., Sadeghi-Alavijeh, O., Wilson, P., Gale, D. P., Heslegrave, A. J., Zetterberg, H., Fox, N. C., Malhotra, P., & Schott, J. M. (2026). The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis and Plasma Phospho-Tau217 (ADAPT) study stage 1: Validating clinical cut-points against CSF and amyloid PET. *Alzheimer’s & Dementia*, *22*(2), e71147. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.71147

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[2] Shadyab, A. H., Zhang, B., LaCroix, A. Z., Mielke, M. M., Resnick, S. M., Nguyen, S., Ferrucci, L., Libermann, T. A., Ngo, L., Casanova, R., Reiner, A. P., Li, D., Nievergelt, C. M., Maihofer, A. X., Manson, J. E., & McEvoy, L. K. (2026). Plasma Phosphorylated Tau 217 and Incident Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia in Older Women. *JAMA Network Open*, *9*(3), e261295. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.1295

[3] Hayes, C. A., Najmi, Z., Contreras, J. A., Dharmapuri, A., Winston, C., & HABS-HD Study Team. (2026). Plasma p-tau217 and cognitive impairment: Evaluating biomarker equity across racial/ethnic groups in HABS-HD. *Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring*, *18*(1), e70269. https://doi.org/10.1002/dad2.70269

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Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

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