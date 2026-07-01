Large Clinical Trial Supports Cefazolin Over Penicillins for Bloodstream Infections

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Evaluating the Standard of Care for MSSA Bacteremia

A large international clinical trial has updated the optimal treatment protocol for methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus, or MSSA bacteremia. The findings indicate that cefazolin offers equivalent survival and superior safety compared to standard antistaphylococcal penicillins.

Core Data

1,341 adults with penicillin-resistant MSSA bacteremia were evaluated across 91 global sites.

90-day all-cause mortality was 15.0% for patients receiving cefazolin and 17.0% for those on flucloxacillin or cloxacillin.

Acute kidney injury within 14 days occurred in 13.9% of the cefazolin group versus 19.6% in the penicillin comparator group.

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Investigators with the Staphylococcus aureus Network Adaptive Platform, a multicenter research consortium, published the trial results in the New England Journal of Medicine. The researchers designed the trial to determine the safest and most effective intravenous antibiotic backbone for patients hospitalized with severe bloodstream infections.

Emergency care physicians and critical care teams traditionally default to flucloxacillin or cloxacillin when initiating treatment for these infections. The trial data demonstrate a 99.2% probability of noninferiority for cefazolin regarding 90-day mortality [1]. The statistical probability of superiority for survival outcomes with cefazolin reached 89.8% [1].

Acute Kidney Injury and Treatment Tolerability

Patients with severe bloodstream infections face a high risk of multiorgan failure during the acute phase of the illness. Minimizing nephrotoxicity, or kidney damage from toxic substances, during the first two weeks of hospitalization remains a priority for emergency and critical care clinicians.

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The trial data reveal a significant safety advantage for cefazolin in preserving kidney function. The rate of acute kidney injury within 14 days was substantially lower in the cefazolin cohort, yielding an adjusted odds ratio of 0.67 [1].

Researchers noted a 99.7% probability of superiority for cefazolin regarding the prevention of acute kidney injury [1]. The broader tolerability profile further favored the cephalosporin over the penicillin comparators.

Treatment discontinuation due to an adverse event occurred in only 1.6% of patients receiving cefazolin [1]. In the antistaphylococcal penicillin group, 9.1% of patients required a change in antibiotic therapy due to adverse events [1]. Serious adverse drug reactions were reported in 1.8% of the cefazolin cohort and 4.9% of the penicillin cohort [1].

Addressing the Inoculum Effect in High-Burden Infections

Clinicians have historically hesitated to use cefazolin for severe MSSA bacteremia due to the cefazolin inoculum effect, a laboratory phenomenon where certain bacterial strains produce a beta-lactamase enzyme that degrades the antibiotic in high-density infections.

The trial investigators evaluated this concern by tracking clinical outcomes in patients with high-burden infections, such as infective endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart chambers and valves. The authors concluded that the efficacy data across the full cohort alleviate clinical concerns regarding the inoculum effect.

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The trial provides randomized, global evidence that cefazolin maintains its efficacy across varying infection sites and patient profiles. The findings clear the path for hospital systems to update their empiric treatment guidelines for staphylococcal bloodstream infections.

Closing Thoughts

The Staphylococcus aureus Network Adaptive Platform trial establishes cefazolin as an optimal primary therapy for MSSA bloodstream infections. The 90-day mortality data confirm its clinical effectiveness against standard antistaphylococcal penicillins.

The pronounced reduction in acute kidney injury and overall adverse events positions cefazolin as the safer therapeutic choice. As emergency departments and intensive care units evaluate these findings, the clinical consensus will shift toward cefazolin to improve patient survival and limit organ damage.

References

[1]. Staphylococcus aureus Network Adaptive Platform (SNAP) Trial Group. (2026). Cefazolin for methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. *The New England Journal of Medicine*. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2506905