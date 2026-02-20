Navigating Dementia Management & Support with Kevin Jameson of Dementia Society of America

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

Doctors & Scientists Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Dementia Care and Early Detection

The onset of cognitive decline introduces profound shifts for individuals and their families. While clinical treatments focus on neurological preservation, the daily reality of dementia care relies heavily on communication and environmental adaptation. Early detection provides a critical window. It allows medical teams to identify reversible causes of memory loss while giving families time to establish supportive care frameworks.

Kevin Jameson serves as the Founder and Volunteer Chairman of Dementia Society of America. He highlights the necessity of equipping caregivers with practical tools right from the start.

Advertisement

The Dementia Horizons education program looks beyond a purely clinical lens, focusing on the human side of dementia care, Jameson notes. Designed to empower a broad spectrum of care partners, Dementia Horizons delivers the baseline knowledge needed to understand the most common challenges when facing dementia. It is, at its core, an effort to bridge the gap between a daunting diagnosis and a livable reality with the critical role of an effective care partner.

Navigating the Initial Dementia Diagnosis

Receiving a dementia diagnosis alters the trajectory of aging for many older adults. Changes in brain function often manifest slowly. During the early stages, individuals might experience mild disruptions to daily life. However, as the disease progresses, a noticeable decline in cognitive function cognitive function requires proactive intervention. The brain undergoes structural shifts that affect talking, recalling memories, preserving physical balance, and processing information.

Families must assess the risk of developing dementia alongside other medical conditions. Routine checkups help identify comorbid health conditions. Sometimes infections or poorly managed medical conditions exacerbate confusion. Addressing these factors prevents symptoms from getting worse. Currently, no definitive cure exists. Still, ongoing research supported by the national institute focuses on mitigating cognitive decline. Finding effective treatments remains a global priority.

Advertisement

RELATED: Why REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Is a Warning Sign for Parkinson’s and Other Brain Diseases

Alzheimer’s Disease and Distinguishing Other Dementias

Alzheimer’s disease remains the most prevalent form of cognitive decline. It typically presents with short-term memory lapses and progressive language difficulties [1]. As the condition advances, specialist input becomes necessary to manage complex neurological changes. However, memory loss stems from various distinct pathologies.

Jameson explains the launch needed to move beyond an exclusive focus on Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia functions as a broad umbrella term covering numerous underlying diseases and disorders. These include Vascular Dementia, Lewy Body, Parkinson’s-related cognitive decline, and Frontotemporal Dementia. Care partners require a comprehensive toolkit to navigate these different pathologies. To prevent overload, learners begin with universal communication basics before exploring advanced topics.

Initial diagnostic steps often include cognitive testing alongside neuroimaging. Clinicians use these tools to distinguish between different forms of cognitive impairment and to rule out reversible conditions like vitamin deficiencies or thyroid imbalances.

Partnering with Healthcare Providers

Establishing a partnership with a healthcare provider builds a necessary clinical foundation. As cognitive decline moves through different stages, medical realities shift. Doctors continually adjust care plans to match these evolving needs. And precise medication management does more than just stabilize mood. It actively mitigates severe anxiety alongside debilitating depression. Sleep disturbances lessen. Physical discomfort becomes manageable.

The more advanced stages introduce entirely new physical risks. Maintaining a safe environment takes precedence over convenience. Care coordinators routinely evaluate living spaces to spot hazards and promote overall safety.

Advertisement

This proactive approach often keeps individuals living in their own homes for much longer. Yet declining physical ability will eventually compromise everyday activities. Caregivers must then provide increasing assistance. Basic needs like eating require constant supervision. Routine personal care demands profound patience.

Navigating the logistical hurdles of the advanced stages requires external support systems. Securing reliable transportation becomes an immediate necessity for frequent medical appointments. To ease this burden, various advocacy organizations offer concrete guidance on accessing state-funded programs. Families must also grasp the nuances of local state laws.

These specific legal frameworks dictate the proper structuring of guardianships or financial directives. Burnout remains a constant threat. So, securing respite services provides primary caregivers with essential time to rest. Regular contact with specialized advocates for patients guarantees that families never face these complex medical systems alone.

RELATED: Observing ‘Organizational Insights: Healthcare Perspective’ by Dr. Bandar Alknawy

Psychological Symptoms and Behavioral Management

Behavioral shifts often present the most significant hurdles in caregiving. Individuals may display agitation or confusion due to underlying sensory overload. Nonpharmacologic interventions remain the preferred initial approach before considering medication adjustments [2].

Many care partners arrive with a fix-it mindset, instinctively reacting to difficult behaviors as problems demanding an immediate solution, Jameson observes. However, the most critical non-medical tool remains the strategic pause. Care partners benefit from waiting 10 to 30 seconds before responding.

Advertisement

This window of time allows the person living with dementia the necessary space to process information. It simultaneously gives the caregiver a moment to regulate emotional energy. Through in-person role-playing workshops, participants realize behavior functions as a form of communication. Pausing transforms a cycle of frustration into a genuine connection.

Emergency de-escalation relies heavily on this principle. Pausing and redirecting proves far more effective than correcting the individual.

(Dmitry)

Daily Living Support and Practical Home Care

Adapting the physical environment reduces friction during daily routines. Installing grab bars in bathrooms and applying non-slip flooring prevent dangerous falls. Simplified schedules for meals and medication administration minimize cognitive fatigue.

Assisting with personal hygiene often triggers resistance. Caregivers must approach these tasks strategically [3].

Jameson highlights bathing resistance as a concrete example of transforming theory into strategy. Rather than simply noting sensory overload, the curriculum provides a strategy rooted in dignity. Care partners learn to model behavior. Actions include touching the water first before bathing or holding out a towel before wrapping it around the individual.

Advertisement

Language pivots simultaneously with modeled behavior. Caregivers shift from issuing direct commands to extending low-pressure invitations. Suggesting a quick freshening up for lunch transforms the task into a shared activity rather than a confrontation.

This collaborative method extends to all aspects of home care.

While program participants range from family members to paid professionals, the Dementia Horizons program maintains a universal focus on a person-centered approach, Jameson adds. The training rests on the core belief that prioritizing collaborative action over dictatorial assistance works best, regardless of medical background. This universal skill set ensures both community members and clinicians respect the individual’s remaining autonomy.

Navigating the medical system also requires organized advocacy. Caregivers should prepare written questions before appointments and maintain consolidated medical records. Scheduling regular care coordination meetings ensures primary care providers and specialists remain aligned on treatment goals.

Support for Loved Ones and Caregiver Self-Care

The emotional toll of caregiving necessitates robust support systems. Local caregiver support groups and respite care options provide essential relief. The Dementia Society of America actively trains community leaders to facilitate this necessary emotional support.

Within the Train the Trainer initiative, the search extends beyond clinical expertise to find empathetic detectives, Jameson explains. These facilitators possess the necessary emotional intelligence to support the ambiguous loss families experience when caring for individuals throughout the diagnosis process. Maintaining the intimacy of in-person, small-group dynamics during organizational scaling requires every local facilitator to utilize the exact same evidence-based curriculum. This standardization ensures the dynamic of trust remains intact regardless of the location.

End of Life Care and Legal Planning

Long-term care involves complex legal and medical decisions [4]. Families must complete advance directives early in the disease progression. Appointing a healthcare power of attorney guarantees the individual’s medical preferences dictate future care. Understanding the distinction between palliative care for symptom management and hospice care for end-of-life support allows families to access appropriate resources. Bereavement counseling provides necessary closure for relatives following these transitions.

Advertisement

RELATED: How Early Palliative Care Enhances a Patient’s Quality of Life

Community Resources and Long-Term Care Options

As care needs escalate, families must evaluate external support networks. Comparing in-home care providers against assisted living facilities helps determine the most appropriate long-term environment. Public benefit programs and specific veteran resources offer financial assistance for these services. Adult day programs provide vital social engagement while offering primary caregivers a temporary break.

The demand for comprehensive education continues to grow.

Following the recent launch, rapid enrollment demonstrates significant program momentum, Jameson shares. Increased participation ensures more care partners receive the tools, knowledge, confidence, and resilience needed for effective support. As workshops expand, future educational programs will explore the step-by-step, day-to-day essentials of comprehensive care.

Closing Thoughts

Effective caregiving demands continuous adaptation. Medical frameworks provide the necessary structure for symptom management. Meanwhile, empathetic communication transforms daily routines into moments of connection. Communities thrive when education bridges the gap between clinical reality and home life. And prioritizing dignity ensures the individual remains at the center of all decisions. Society must continue elevating these care standards.

You can find out more information about Dementia Society of America here

References

[1] McKhann, G. M., Knopman, D. S., Chertkow, H., Hyman, B. T., Jack, C. R., Jr, Kawas, C. H., Klunk, W. E., Koroshetz, W. J., Manly, J. J., Mayeux, R., Mohs, R. C., Morris, J. C., Rossor, M. N., Scheltens, P., Carrillo, M. C., Thies, B., Weintraub, S., & Phelps, C. H. (2011). The diagnosis of dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease: recommendations from the National Institute on Aging-Alzheimer’s Association workgroups on diagnostic guidelines for Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s & dementia : the journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, 7(3), 263–269. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jalz.2011.03.005

Advertisement

[2] Eggenberger, E., Heimerl, K., & Bennett, M. I. (2013). Communication skills training in dementia care: a systematic review of effectiveness, training content, and didactic methods in different care settings. International psychogeriatrics, 25(3), 345–358. https://doi.org/10.1017/S1041610212001664

[3] Sloane, P. D., Hoeffer, B., Mitchell, C. M., McKenzie, D. A., Barrick, A. L., Rader, J., Stewart, B. J., Talerico, K. A., Rasin, J. H., Zink, R. C., & Koch, G. G. (2004). Effect of person-centered showering and the towel bath on bathing-associated aggression, agitation, and discomfort in nursing home residents with dementia: a randomized, controlled trial. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 52(11), 1795–1804. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1532-5415.2004.52501.x

[4] Silveira, M. J., Kim, S. Y., & Langa, K. M. (2010). Advance directives and outcomes of surrogate decision making before death. The New England journal of medicine, 362(13), 1211–1218. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMsa0907901