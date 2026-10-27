Fall Prevention for Older Adults: Practical Steps to Stay Steady

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A few questions at your next checkup and a few changes around the house can help you stay steady on your feet.

Falls are common among older adults, and they often go unmentioned. More than 1 in 4 older adults falls each year, but fewer than half tell their doctor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [1].

That silence matters. “Falling once doubles your chances of falling again,” the CDC says.

Falls send older adults to emergency departments about 4.5 million times a year [1]. Falls among adults 65 and older caused more than 43,000 deaths in 2024 [2].

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The CDC’s figures have a hopeful side too [1]. “Most falls are caused by a combination of risk factors,” the CDC says, and “many risk factors can be changed or modified to help prevent falls.”

The agency’s prevention advice includes talking with your doctor, keeping your legs strong, looking after your eyes and making your home safer [3]. None of it requires special equipment to get started.

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Why even a small fall deserves attention

A fall that leaves no bruise can still change how a person moves. Many people who fall, even if they aren’t injured, become afraid of falling, according to the CDC [1]. That fear can lead them to move less.

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Moving less carries its own risk. When a person is less active, they become weaker, and that raises the chance of falling, the CDC says. That is one reason the CDC’s advice includes staying active, in ways that are safe for you.

Start with a conversation

A fall is worth mentioning to your doctor even if you weren’t hurt, because it gives your doctor a chance to look for the cause.

The CDC suggests asking your doctor or health care provider to evaluate your risk for falling [3]. You can raise it at your next visit by simply saying you’d like to talk about your balance.

Bring your medicines into the conversation. Some medicines can make you dizzy or sleepy. The CDC suggests asking your doctor or pharmacist to review your medicines to see whether any might have that effect. Include both prescription and over-the-counter medicines. Never stop or change a medicine on your own. Ask first.

Ask about your bones, too. The CDC suggests asking about vitamin D supplements, and getting screened for osteoporosis and treated if needed. Osteoporosis is the condition that makes bones thinner and easier to break, so a fall is more likely to cause a fracture.

Hip fractures are a big part of the risk. Among adults 65 and older in 2019, falls caused 88% of emergency department visits and hospital stays for hip fractures, according to the CDC [1].

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Keep your legs strong and your balance sharp

The CDC recommends exercises that make your legs stronger and improve your balance. “Tai Chi is a good example of this kind of exercise,” the agency says. Tai chi is a slow, gentle form of exercise that comes from China.

Your doctor can tell you what kind of activity is safe for you. Ask where to begin if you haven’t been active for a while. Starting small is fine, as long as you keep at it.

Look after your eyes

Good vision helps you spot a curb, a step or a pet in your path.

The CDC advises having your eyes checked by an eye doctor at least once a year, and updating your glasses when you need to [3].

If you wear bifocals or progressive lenses, the CDC has one more tip. These lenses can sometimes make things seem closer or farther away than they really are. For walking and other outdoor activities, the agency says you may want a separate pair of glasses with only your distance prescription.

Make your home safer

Most of the changes that help are small, and many cost little or nothing. The CDC suggests these:

Get rid of things you could trip over, especially in the paths you walk every day.

especially in the paths you walk every day. Add grab bars inside and outside the tub or shower and next to the toilet.

inside and outside the tub or shower and next to the toilet. Put railings on both sides of the stairs, so there is always a rail within reach.

so there is always a rail within reach. Brighten your home by adding more lights or brighter light bulbs.

It can help to walk through your home slowly and look at it with fresh eyes. Pay attention to the routes you use most: bed to bathroom, kitchen to living room, front door to the street.

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If you rent, ask your landlord about grab bars and railings. Family members and friends can often help with smaller jobs, like moving furniture out of walkways or changing light bulbs.

What to do now

At your next doctor’s visit, ask your doctor to evaluate your risk for falling, as the CDC recommends. Bring a list of every prescription and over-the-counter medicine you take, and mention any fall from the past year, even a small one.

The CDC’s fall prevention pages, at cdc.gov/falls, have more tips for older adults and their families.

References

1. Facts About Older Adult Falls, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/falls/data-research/facts-stats/index.html

2. About Older Adult Fall Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/falls/about/index.html

3. Preventing Falls and Hip Fractures, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, https://www.cdc.gov/falls/prevention/index.html