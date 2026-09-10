The Hidden Costs of Multi-State Telehealth Credentialing

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The Post-Waiver Reality for Independent Practices

Independent physicians expanded their virtual patient panels during the pandemic using emergency federal waivers. Those waivers expired in 49 states, forcing clinicians to secure permanent out-of-state medical licenses to maintain their existing patient relationships [1].

This transition requires small practices to navigate a fragmented regulatory landscape for multi-state telehealth credentialing. Practicing without proper state licensure carries severe penalties, including fines exceeding $10,000 [1].

The exposure extends beyond fines. Malpractice coverage in telehealth generally follows the patient’s location rather than the physician’s, so a policy that only lists a provider’s home state can leave care delivered into an unlicensed state uninsured, even when the provider carries active coverage and pays every premium on time [4].

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Quick Take & Core Data:

The Compounding Cost of Multi-State Telehealth Credentialing

The financial burden of out-of-state telehealth credentialing scales with every new jurisdiction. State medical board application fees range from $100 to $500 per state, and annual renewals add another $100 to $400 per jurisdiction [1]. Physicians must also pay for separate background checks and fingerprinting, and first-year costs for a multi-state practice often exceed $2,000 per provider once every jurisdiction is added up [1].

Prescribing controlled substances adds another layer of expense. Federal waivers that allowed single-registration prescribing ended in 2023 [1]. Clinicians now need a separate Drug Enforcement Administration registration for every state where they prescribe, and each state registration costs $731 for a three-year period [1].

Research Gap: The Compact Speeds Processing But Retains Fees

Prior analyses focused on the administrative delays of traditional state-by-state medical licensing, which can take 90 to 120 days [1]. The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact addresses this timeline issue. The compact centralizes the verification process and reduces average wait times to 19 days [3].

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The compact does not solve the cost problem for independent physicians. Applicants pay a non-refundable $700 application fee just to receive a letter of qualification, and they must still pay the individual licensing fees for every participating state they enter [3]. The program expedites the paperwork but leaves the financial barriers intact.

The compact also has a narrower reach than many independent practices assume. It applies only to physicians holding an MD or DO; nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other telehealth clinicians still apply state-by-state through separate arrangements, regardless of how their supervising physician is credentialed [1].

Managing Credentialing Wait Times and Revenue Loss

Traditional medical licensing creates substantial revenue gaps for independent clinics. Adding multi-state credentials extends the waiting period before a physician can bill for telehealth services. A primary care provider loses $8,000 to $10,000 during a single month of credentialing delays, while specialists can lose more than $20,000 [2].

Once credentialed, physicians face a second deadline. Health plans now require re-attestation every 120 days under new accreditation standards [2], and missing that cycle reopens the same revenue gap through claim denials.

Closing Thoughts

Independent physicians must weigh the revenue from out-of-state virtual patients against the ongoing costs of licensure. Maintaining a multi-state practice requires dedicated administrative tracking for renewals and compliance. Clinics that plan ahead for these compounding fees can sustain their remote patient panels without interrupting care.

References

[1]. Prospyr Medical. (2026, April 5). Temporary telehealth licensing rules by state. https://www.prospyrmed.com/blog/post/temporary-telehealth-licensing-rules-by-state

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[2]. MedSole RCM. (2026, March 3). Telemedicine credentialing 2026: Complete guide for providers. https://medsolercm.com/blog/telemedicine-credentialing-2026-guide

[3]. MDstaffers. (2026, April 17). IMLC requirements, costs & how to apply for physicians. https://mdstaffers.com/interstate-medical-licensure-compact-imlc-requirements-costs-apply/