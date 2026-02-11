Dismantling Common Orthopedic Surgery Myths

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

Musculoskeletal health is surrounded by persistent folklore. Many patients navigate a maze of misinformation regarding joint pain, surgical risks, and recovery timelines. These misconceptions can delay necessary treatment or lead individuals to avoid activity due to fear of injury. Modern orthopedic medicine, however, prioritizes preservation and movement over aggressive intervention and stagnation. By addressing these orthopedic myths, the medical community aims to foster better outcomes and long-term well being.

The “Surgery First” Fallacy

A prevailing fear among patients is that an MRI showing damage inevitably leads to the operating room. This “surgery-first” assumption ignores the nuances of clinical diagnosis. Imaging serves as a map, but it does not dictate the journey. Many orthopedic surgeons agree that orthopedic conditions require a comprehensive evaluation beyond static images.

Dr. Jason Snibbe, a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, emphasizes that clinical symptoms take precedence over imaging results. “We don’t operate on your MRI, we operate on how you feel,” Dr. Snibbe states. “Surgery is always the last resort.”

Unless an injury presents an immediate structural crisis, such as a fracture or acute tendon tear, the standard of care involves exhausting conservative treatment options [1]. A systematic review of current literature supports this approach. The goal is to restore function without invasive measures. Dr. Snibbe outlines several non-surgical avenues that are explored first:

Regenerative medicine : Biologics like Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and bone marrow injections utilize the body’s own healing factors.

: Biologics like Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and bone marrow injections utilize the body’s own healing factors. Viscosupplementation: Hyaluronic acid injections can lubricate joints to reduce friction.

Hyaluronic acid injections can lubricate joints to reduce friction. Medication: Anti-inflammatory drugs help manage the acute phase of inflammation.

Anti-inflammatory drugs help manage the acute phase of inflammation. Strengthening: Building muscle mass around the joint stabilizes the injury and offloads stress.

Building muscle mass around the joint stabilizes the injury and offloads stress. Lifestyle modifications: Adjusting daily habits to reduce strain on the musculoskeletal system.

The Danger of Deconditioning

Historically, “rest” was the prescription for orthopedic issues. Current medical consensus argues the opposite: prolonged immobility is detrimental to recovery. The concept of bedrest is now widely regarded as a pathway to atrophy rather than healing [2]. Physical therapy protocols now emphasize early movement to counteract muscle weakness.

“Bedrest is never a good option because the body can become deconditioned,” Dr. Snibbe explains. “The loss of muscle mass can be very difficult to rebuild.”

This philosophy applies to both conservative recovery and post-surgical rehabilitation. The body requires mechanical stress to maintain bone density and muscle viability. Following an injury or procedure, Dr. Snibbe notes, “I always encourage my patient to mobilize immediately to increase muscle mass and prevent muscle loss. It also increases blood flow to the joints and the muscles.” Resuming normal activities as safely and quickly as possible prevents musculoskeletal problems from compounding.

Understanding Trauma and Structural Repair

While conservative care is preferred, acute trauma often necessitates immediate intervention. Myths persist regarding fractures and ligament damage, particularly concerning the severity of symptoms versus the actual injury. For instance, a loud popping sound at the moment of injury often signals torn ligaments or connective tissues, prompting the need for urgent evaluation.

Diagnosis typically begins with an x-ray, but complex orthopedic injuries may require advanced imaging to visualize soft tissue. When bones are displaced, surgeons may employ a technique known as open reduction and internal fixation. This process involves realigning the bone fragments and securing them with hardware to ensure proper healing.

Open fractures, where the bone breaks the skin, present a heightened risk of infection and require emergency orthopedic care. However, advancements in surgical techniques have improved the prognosis for these severe injuries. Early intervention is critical in these scenarios to preserve limb function and prevent long-term disability.

(Dr. Jason Snibbe)

Robotic Precision and Minimally Invasive Techniques

Technological advancements have dismantled the myth that surgery requires weeks of confinement. The evolution of minimally invasive procedures and robotic assistance has fundamentally altered recovery trajectories. New techniques allow surgeons to address pathology with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues.

Robotic surgery does not imply an automated procedure; rather, it provides the surgeon with enhanced visualization and dexterity. This allows for the preservation of soft tissue. “Minimally invasive techniques and robotic surgery have advanced operations to allow patients immediate weight-bearing and increased mobility from day one,” Dr. Snibbe says.

By avoiding damage to the soft tissues and not cutting into the muscle, the stabilizing muscles can function immediately without significant pain. This precision has long-term implications for the implant’s lifespan and the patient’s comfort. “Robotic surgery ensures precision placement of the implants, which allows improved range of motion and stability of a joint,” Dr. Snibbe adds. “Robotic surgery allows a surgeon to have a level of accuracy that cannot be achieved by a surgeon working alone.”

This level of accuracy is particularly beneficial in knee replacement surgery. Whether performing a partial or total knee arthroplasty, the robot assists in balancing the joint perfectly. Knee arthroplasty outcomes rely heavily on this alignment to ensure the longevity of the prosthesis.

The Scope of Sub-Specialties: From Sports to Spine

Orthopedics is a vast field, covering everything from sports medicine to spine surgery. Sports injuries differ vastly from degenerative conditions, often requiring specialized care strategies. Physicians in this field focus on returning athletes to peak performance by repairing damage to the shoulder, ankle, or knee.

Foot and ankle specialists address complex mechanics that affect the entire kinetic chain. Issues here can refer pain upwards, affecting the knees and hips. Conversely, spine surgery is often viewed with trepidation, yet modern minimally invasive approaches have significantly reduced recovery times for spinal decompression and fusion.

Orthopedics as a discipline has moved away from a one-size-fits-all approach. Many surgeons now specialize deeply in specific anatomical regions, ensuring that patients receive expert care tailored to their unique anatomy and demands.

The Realities of Joint Replacement

A common misconception regarding joint replacement surgery is that undergoing two replacements simultaneously, known as bilateral surgery, is impossible or excessively dangerous. While it is a rigorous undertaking, it is a viable option for specific candidates.

Selection criteria for bilateral surgical procedures are strict. Patients must possess adequate cardiovascular health, core strength, and lower extremity strength to handle the physiological demand. Dr. Snibbe, having performed bilateral surgeries for over 20 years, highlights a distinction between hips and knees.

“Bilateral hip or knee replacements should be performed on the right patient,” Dr. Snibbe advises. He notes that bilateral hips often allow for a quick recovery, with patients returning to normal function within 6 to 8 weeks. Conversely, “bilateral knees take longer and tend to be more painful.” However, for patients with significant deformity in both legs, correcting both simultaneously can be “life changing” as it resolves the alignment issues in a single surgical event [3].

In some cases, previous implants may wear out or fail, necessitating revision surgery. This complex procedure requires high-level expertise to restore joint function and alleviate pain. Maintaining joint health through low-impact activity can prolong the life of these implants.

(Dr. Jason Snibbe)

Navigating Pain and Exercise

Patients frequently fear that exercise will aggravate an existing condition. While high-impact activities might need modification, total cessation of movement is rarely the answer. The key lies in distinguishing between “good” discomfort associated with strengthening and “bad” pain signaling injury.

“People should maintain their strength and mobility of their joints over the course of their life,” Dr. Snibbe asserts. While severe arthritis or chronic conditions may limit tolerance for certain movements, maintenance is crucial. He recommends avoiding exercises that cause sharp pain or “night pain after a workout.”

Instead, the focus should shift to high-repetition, low-weight resistance training to reduce pain. “It is also helpful to sometimes just use body weight when squatting and lunging if weighted exercise is painful,” Dr. Snibbe suggests. This approach builds the necessary muscular scaffolding to support the bone and joint structure without overloading it.

Orthopedic care extends into the home environment, where footwear choices often go overlooked. The myth that soft, flat slippers provide adequate care for the feet is misleading. Dr. Snibbe warns that unsupportive footwear can lead to issues. “It is always recommended that people wear supportive, comfortable shoes,” he notes.

For individuals working from home, wearing supportive tennis shoes indoors is advised to maintain foot structure and encourage movement. Sedentary behavior poses a greater risk than footwear alone. Dr. Snibbe recommends setting a timer to walk every two hours. “It is important to walk around to increase circulation in your legs and activate your muscles,” he explains. “If you sit all day, you can develop a lot of stiffness and atrophy of muscle.”

Finally, patients must be vigilant regarding “invisible” injuries. The absence of a visible deformity does not confirm the absence of a fracture or tear. “A leg or arm does not have to have a visible deformity to have an injury,” Dr. Snibbe warns. Tendon ruptures or cartilage damage often present as pain without external distortion. Early intervention prevents minor injuries from compounding into complex pathologies.

Closing Thoughts

Dispelling orthopedic myths is essential for empowering patients to take charge of their musculoskeletal health. From the “rest is best” fallacy to misconceptions about joint surgery, misinformation acts as a barrier to effective care. Modern orthopaedic surgeons utilize advanced technology and evidence-based protocols to minimize downtime and maximize function.

Whether managing sports injuries or undergoing complex surgical procedures, the focus remains on restoring quality of life through movement. By partnering with qualified professionals and rejecting outdated folklore, patients can ensure their path to recovery is built on facts rather than fear.

References

