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Specialized Care

Recognizing the Warning Signs of a Retinal Tear and Detachment

Illustration Depiction of a Retinal detachment, non-labeled.
(Alila Medical Media)
Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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  • Posterior vitreous detachment initiates the formation of most retinal tears.
  • Retinal lattice degeneration occurs in 6% to 8% of the general population.
  • Photocoagulation and cryopexy achieve a 93% to 95% anatomical success rate at 1 week.
  • Age over 45 significantly increases the risk of vitreous detachment.
  • Sudden flashes of light indicate physical mechanical traction on the retina.

Table of Contents

A retinal tear is a localized break in the neurosensory layer of the eye. This opening allows fluid from the vitreous cavity to leak underneath the retina.

Retinal detachment occurs when this fluid buildup physically separates the retina from the underlying pigmented cells. Medical professionals recommend immediate evaluation for suspected tears to prevent full detachment.

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Causes and Posterior Vitreous Detachment

The primary mechanism for a retinal tear is a posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) [1]. The vitreous humor changes from a gel phase to a water phase over time [1].

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This collapse causes the vitreous to pull away from the inner surface of the retina. In areas where the vitreous adheres tightly to the retina, this pulling force creates a tear.

Acute eye trauma also causes retinal tears by generating sudden mechanical force. Lattice degeneration, a condition involving focal retinal tissue breakdown, increases the risk of tear formation [2].

The margins of lattice lesions have firm vitreoretinal adhesions. Traction on these thin areas often produces tears.

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Symptoms: Flashes of Light, Peripheral Vision Changes, Dark Shadow, Sudden Loss

Photopsia manifests as brief flashes of light in the peripheral vision. These flashes occur because mechanical traction stimulates the photoreceptor cells.

Patients often report a sudden increase in floaters. Floaters appear as dark spots or cobwebs moving across the visual field.

These spots represent aggregated collagen fibers or blood cells in the vitreous. A dark shadow or curtain symptom indicates fluid accumulation beneath the retina.

Sudden loss of vision requires urgent medical intervention. The presence of blurred or distorted vision near the tear indicates macular involvement or localized fluid spread.

Retinal Detachment Eye Vision Problem, Eye Disease for Educational Medical Poster
(Yumagema)

Diagnosis and Eye Health Exams

Ophthalmologists perform a dilated fundus examination to diagnose retinal tears. Dilating drops widen the pupil to allow direct visualization of the peripheral retina.

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Optical coherence tomography (OCT) provides cross-sectional images of the retinal layers. Doctors use OCT to identify subtle traction or fluid accumulation.

Ophthalmic ultrasound evaluates the retina when dense cataracts or vitreous hemorrhage limit the visual view. Photographic documentation records the lesion status for future monitoring.

Risk Factors and Family History

Age over 45 increases the risk of posterior vitreous detachment and subsequent tears [3]. High myopia elongates the eyeball, which stretches and thins the peripheral retina.

Prior eye surgery or trauma alters the internal eye anatomy. These events increase the likelihood of vitreous traction.

Diabetes and proliferative retinal diseases cause abnormal blood vessel growth and fibrotic scar tissue. A positive family history of retinal detachments indicates a genetic predisposition to structural eye changes.

Preventive Measures for Eye Health

Regular dilated retinal exams detect asymptomatic tears and lattice degeneration early. Early detection prevents progression to full retinal separation.

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Protective eyewear during sports or occupational activities prevents blunt trauma. Proper control of systemic diseases maintains vascular health in the eye.

Treatment Options: Laser Surgery and Repair for Retinal Detachments

In-office laser surgery, called photocoagulation, seals retinal tears. The laser creates small burns around the tear margin to form adhesive scar tissue.

Cryopexy is an alternative sealing method. This procedure uses a freezing probe on the outer eye wall to generate an adhesive scar.

Clinical trials show laser photocoagulation and cryotherapy achieve anatomical success rates of 93% to 95% at 1 week [4]. Vitrectomy treats full retinal detachments by removing the vitreous gel to relieve traction on the retina.

Scleral buckle surgery involves placing a silicone band around the outside of the eye. The band pushes the eye wall inward against the detached retina [4].

Surgeons use intravitreal gas or silicone oil to hold the retina in place during the healing process. Patients must discuss surgeon-specific success rates and surgical risks prior to the procedure.

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Aftercare and Post-Operative Expectations

Visual recovery takes several weeks to months. Patients must maintain a strict face-down position when the surgeon uses a gas bubble.

This positioning keeps the bubble pressed against the repair site. Travel restrictions apply, meaning patients cannot fly with a gas bubble in the eye because altitude changes cause the bubble to expand.

The care plan includes a prescribed eye drop medication regimen. It also establishes a strict schedule of follow-up visits.

When to Seek Emergency Care

Patients must seek immediate care if a curtain-like shadow appears in the visual field. Sudden loss of vision warrants an emergency evaluation.

Showers of new floaters require urgent assessment. Persistent new flashes of light indicate ongoing retinal traction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Retinal Tears Heal Spontaneously?

Retinal tears rarely seal themselves. Most tears require medical intervention to prevent fluid leakage and detachment.

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What Is The Risk Of Retinal Detachment In The Contralateral Eye?

Patients with a history of retinal detachment face an increased risk of developing a detachment in the contralateral eye. Prophylactic examinations identify early changes in the second eye.

How Do Retinal Flashes Differ From Migraine Auras?

Retinal flashes are brief, sudden, and often triggered by eye movement. Migraine auras present as shimmering, expanding visual distortions that last 15 to 30 minutes.

What Is The Typical Recovery Time After Retinal Tear Repair?

Recovery from laser retinopexy or cryopexy takes 1 to 2 weeks. Full visual stabilization occurs after several months.

References

[1] Ramovecchi, P., Salati, C., & Zeppieri, M. (2021). Spontaneous posterior vitreous detachment: A glance at the current literature. World Journal of Experimental Medicine, 11(3), 30-36. https://doi.org/10.5493/wjem.v11.i3.30

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[2] Wilkinson, C. (2001). Interventions for asymptomatic retinal breaks and lattice degeneration for preventing retinal detachment. The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.cd003170

[3] Bond-Taylor, M. O., Jakobsson, G., & Zetterberg, M. (2017). Posterior vitreous detachment - prevalence of and risk factors for retinal tears. Clinical Ophthalmology, Volume 11, 1689-1695. https://doi.org/10.2147/opth.s143898

[4] Lira, R. P. C. (2010). Cryotherapy vs Laser Photocoagulation in Scleral Buckle Surgery. Archives of Ophthalmology, 128(12), 1519. https://doi.org/10.1001/archophthalmol.2010.271

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Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

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