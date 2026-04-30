Recognizing Sepsis and Septic Shock: Symptoms & Emergency Care

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents:

Doctors & Scientists Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Overview of Sepsis and Septic Shock

Sepsis represents a life-threatening medical emergency. It occurs when an infection triggers an extreme, dysregulated response throughout the body, leading to tissue damage and organ dysfunction. Septic shock is a more severe progression of this condition. In septic shock, underlying cellular abnormalities and profound circulatory collapse significantly increase the risk of mortality [1]. Millions of adults are affected by these conditions globally each year. Current epidemiological data indicates adult mortality rates for septic shock can exceed 30 percent, underscoring the absolute necessity for rapid identification and intervention [2].

Clinical Manifestations and Initial Diagnostics

Recognizing the early signs of sepsis is the foundation of effective management. Typical vital sign abnormalities include persistent fever, tachycardia, and rapid breathing. However, clinical manifestations can vary widely. Elderly patients frequently present with atypical signs. In older populations, sudden lethargy or altered mental status may be the only initial indicators of a systemic infection.

Advertisement

Initial assessments must happen rapidly at the bedside to identify early organ dysfunction. Medical professionals look for signs such as decreased urine output, rapid changes in cognitive function, or sudden drops in blood pressure. Diagnostic testing should begin immediately. Obtaining a serum lactate level is critical because elevated lactate indicates cellular stress and inadequate tissue perfusion [3]. Whenever feasible, clinicians must draw two sets of blood cultures before administering antimicrobial therapy to identify the offending organism. Imaging studies are also ordered concurrently to locate the physical source of the infection.

(Rob3000)

Fluid Resuscitation and Hemodynamic Support

When sepsis induces low blood pressure, immediate fluid resuscitation is required. The standard of care involves the administration of balanced crystalloids. Crystalloids are intravenous solutions containing water and essential minerals that help restore blood volume. Medical teams must carefully reassess the patient’s hemodynamic status after each fluid bolus to prevent volume overload.

Advertisement

If fluid resuscitation fails to restore adequate blood pressure, the patient has progressed to septic shock. At this stage, the initiation of vasopressors is required. Vasopressors are medications that tightly constrict blood vessels to elevate blood pressure. The clinical target during this phase is to maintain a mean arterial pressure of at least 65 millimeters of mercury [4]. Maintaining this specific pressure threshold ensures that vital organs receive an adequate supply of oxygenated blood.

Antimicrobial Therapy and Stewardship

Antimicrobial administration is a highly time-sensitive intervention. Empiric therapy must begin promptly. Empiric therapy refers to the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics that target the most likely bacterial suspects before exact laboratory results are known. Clinicians consult a local antibiogram to select the most appropriate agents based on regional resistance patterns [5]. When the exact source of infection is unclear, the selected antibiotics must provide robust coverage against common gram-negative pathogens.

Special populations require careful modification of this empiric approach. Immunocompromised patients often need extended coverage. Furthermore, a patient’s prior antibiotic exposure history strongly influences the choice of new agents. Clinicians must also evaluate the need for empiric antifungal therapy if specific risk factors for fungal infections are present.

Once blood culture results identify the specific pathogen, antimicrobial stewardship protocols take effect. This involves narrowing the antibiotic therapy to target the specific organism, which prevents the development of broader antibiotic resistance. A formal stewardship review should occur between 48 and 72 hours after initial treatment [6]. The final duration of therapy is strictly determined by the type and severity of the underlying infection.

Source Control and ICU Supportive Care

Medications alone cannot cure sepsis if an isolated pocket of infection remains within the body. Source control involves identifying and physically removing the infectious material. This process may require the surgical drainage of abscesses or the debridement of infected tissue. Medical teams coordinate early with surgical staff to perform source control within 6 to 12 hours of diagnosis whenever feasible [7].

Unstable patients require continuous supportive care in the Intensive Care Unit. Patients experiencing respiratory failure may need mechanical ventilation. In these cases, lung-protective ventilation strategies are applied to prevent further damage to the pulmonary tissues. Sepsis also induces metabolic stress. Managing blood sugar levels through strict insulin protocols helps maintain physiological stability. Clinicians continuously monitor renal function and will initiate renal replacement therapy if acute kidney injury progresses to failure.

Advertisement

Navigating Special Populations

Sepsis management must be tailored to the specific primary organ involved, whether the origin is bacterial meningitis, severe pneumonia, or an intra-abdominal rupture. Pregnant patients and pediatric cases represent highly specialized situations. Physiological changes during pregnancy alter vital sign baselines, requiring modified diagnostic thresholds. Pediatric sepsis protocols rely on weight-based dosing and specific age-adjusted vital sign parameters.

Recovery and Quality Improvement Protocols

Effective triage dictates that unstable patients move immediately to intensive care, while improving patients transfer to step-down units. Once a patient stabilizes for discharge, the medical focus shifts to long-term recovery. Many survivors experience Post-Sepsis Syndrome. This syndrome encompasses a variety of long-term physical, cognitive, and emotional deficits. Hospitals must screen for Post-Sepsis Syndrome at discharge and refer affected individuals to appropriate rehabilitation services [8]. A primary care follow-up appointment should be scheduled within seven days of leaving the hospital to ensure continuous monitoring.

Institutional quality improvement relies heavily on standardized bundles. The Sepsis Campaign Guidelines outline specific interventions, known as the Hour-1 bundle, which must be completed within the first hour of recognition. Hospitals align their local protocols with these recommendations and audit bundle compliance regularly to identify areas for systemic improvement [9]. Administrators track the time-to-antibiotics metric for all sepsis cases to ensure rapid response times. Medical institutions also provide ongoing education for clinical staff and monitor emerging clinical trials to integrate promising adjunctive therapies into future care models.

References

[1] Singer, M., Deutschman, C. S., Seymour, C. W., Shankar-Hari, M., Annane, D., Bauer, M., Bellomo, R., Bernard, G. R., Chiche, J. D., Coopersmith, C. M., Hotchkiss, R. S., Levy, M. M., Marshall, J. C., Martin, G. S., Opal, S. M., Rubenfeld, G. D., van der Poll, T., Vincent, J. L., & Angus, D. C. (2016). The third international consensus definitions for sepsis and septic shock (Sepsis-3). JAMA, 315(8), 801–810. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2016.0287

Advertisement

[2] Evans, L., Rhodes, A., Alhazzani, W., Antonelli, M., Coopersmith, C. M., French, C., Machado, F. R., Mcintyre, L., Ostermann, M., Prescott, H. C., Schorr, C., Simpson, S., Wiersinga, W. J., Alshamsi, F., Angus, D. C., Arabi, Y., Azevedo, L., Beale, R., Beilman, G., ... Levy, M. (2021). Surviving sepsis campaign: International guidelines for management of sepsis and septic shock 2021. Intensive Care Medicine, 47(11), 1181–1247. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00134-021-06506-y

[3] Dellinger, R. P., Levy, M. M., Rhodes, A., Annane, D., Gerlach, H., Opal, S. M., Sevransky, J. E., Sprung, C. L., Douglas, I. S., Jaeschke, R., Osborn, T. M., Nunnally, M. E., Townsend, S. R., Reinhart, K., Kleinpell, R. M., Angus, D. C., Howell, M. D., Bion, J. V., Schünemann, H. J., & Surviving Sepsis Campaign Guidelines Committee including the Pediatric Subgroup. (2013). Surviving sepsis campaign: International guidelines for management of severe sepsis and septic shock: 2012. Critical Care Medicine, 41(2), 580–637. https://doi.org/10.1097/CCM.0b013e31827e83af

[4] Lamontagne, F., Meade, M. O., Hébert, P. C., Asfar, P., Lauzier, F., Seely, A. J., Day, A. G., Meade, A. R., Guay, J., Goligher, E. C., Gallagher, P. J., Møller, M. H., Abchir, M., Rigal, J. C., Turgeon, A. F., McIntyre, L. A., & Harvey, D. P. (2016). Higher versus lower blood pressure targets for vasopressor therapy in shock: A multicentre pilot randomized controlled trial. Intensive Care Medicine, 42(4), 542–550. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00134-016-4237-3

Advertisement

[5] Rhodes, A., Evans, L. E., Alhazzani, W., Levy, M. M., Antonelli, M., Ferrer, R., Kumar, A., Sevransky, J. E., Sprung, C. L., Nunnally, M. E., Rochwerg, B., Rubenfeld, G. D., Angus, D. C., Annane, D., Beale, R. J., Bellinghan, G. J., Bernard, G. R., Chiche, J. D., Coopersmith, C. M., ... Dellinger, R. P. (2017). Surviving sepsis campaign: International guidelines for management of sepsis and septic shock: 2016. Intensive Care Medicine, 43(3), 304–377. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00134-017-4683-6

[6] Barlam, T. F., Cosgrove, S. E., Abbo, L. M., MacDougall, C., Schuetz, A. N., Septimus, E. J., Srinivasan, A., Dellit, T. H., Falck-Ytter, Y. T., Fishman, N. O., Fishman, C. W., Jenkins, T. C., Lipsett, P. A., Malani, P. N., Maragakis, L. L., Romagnoli, M., Trivedi, K. K., & Trivedi, V. (2016). Implementing an antibiotic stewardship program: Guidelines by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. Clinical Infectious Diseases, 62(10), e51–e77. https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciw118

[7] Marshall, J. C., & al Naqbi, A. (2009). Principles of source control in the management of sepsis. Critical Care Clinics, 25(4), 753–768. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ccc.2009.08.001

Advertisement

[8 Prescott, H. C., & Angus, D. C. (2018). Enhancing recovery from sepsis: A review. JAMA, 319(1), 62–75. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2017.17687