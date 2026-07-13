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Specialized Care

Trial Data Show Liquid Embolic Lowers Re-Intervention Risk for Subdural Hematomas

Cross section of a human brain showing a subdural hematoma inside the skull.
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Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
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  • Chronic subdural hematomas frequently affect adults over 65, and recurrence rates remain high after traditional surgical drainage alone.
  • The FDA expanded the indication for TRUFILL n-BCA to treat symptomatic chronic subdural hematomas alongside standard surgical care.
  • Embolization targets the small, fragile blood vessels that feed the hematoma membrane, physically blocking further bleeding.
  • Trial results confirm the liquid embolic approach reduces the likelihood of hematoma re-accumulation or the need for a second surgery.
  • The procedure gives aging and medically complex patients a catheter-based option when surgical risk is high.

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Middle Meningeal Artery Embolization Lowers Hematoma Recurrence

Chronic subdural hematoma, a condition characterized by blood pooling between the brain and its outer membrane, disproportionately affects patients aged 65 and older. The traditional standard of care relies on open surgical evacuation, which carries recurrence rates between 10% and 30% [3].

A catheter-based procedure called middle meningeal artery embolization gives clinicians a minimally invasive option that targets the specific vascular supply feeding the hematoma. Clinical trial data show that using TRUFILL n-BCA, a liquid embolic agent that polymerizes to block blood flow, as an adjunct to surgery reduces the need for re-intervention.

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Quick Take & Core Data:

The Mechanics of Liquid Embolic Occlusion

The pathophysiology of chronic subdural hematomas involves ongoing inflammation and the formation of fragile new blood vessels. The middle meningeal artery supplies blood to these membranes. Standard surgical drainage removes the accumulated fluid but leaves the underlying vascular network intact. The endovascular treatment shuts down this supply line. TRUFILL n-BCA is an artificial embolization device composed of n-butyl cyanoacrylate, ethiodized oil, and tantalum powder. The compound travels through a microcatheter and polymerizes into a solid cast upon contact with blood, occluding the distal vessels.

The FDA approved the expanded indication for the system specifically for embolization of the middle meningeal artery in symptomatic subacute and chronic subdural hematoma cases as an adjunct to surgery [4]. The regulatory action adds a catheter-based option to a condition still treated mainly with open cranial surgery.

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Subdural hematoma from head injury make bleeding into the brain area very rapidly and compressing brain tissue.
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Clinical Outcomes From the MEMBRANE Trial

The efficacy data come from the MEMBRANE study, a prospective, multicenter, open-label randomized controlled trial of 376 patients across 30 sites in the United States and China [1]. Participants received either standard of care alone or standard of care combined with TRUFILL n-BCA embolization. The primary effectiveness endpoint measured residual or re-accumulation of the hematoma greater than 10 millimeters at six months, or the need for a surgical procedure on the hematoma within six months [1].

The investigators reported that the embolization group was significantly less likely to meet the composite failure endpoint, corresponding to a common odds ratio of 0.53. At 3 months, 85.3% of the embolization group achieved good functional outcomes compared with 77.0% of the control group, and embolization met the trial’s non-inferiority threshold on that measure [2]. The study authors concluded that adding embolization to standard care reduced recurrence and reoperation without a significant increase in adverse events.

Intervention Pathways for Geriatric Patients

Chronic subdural hematoma occurs most often in adults over 65, and its incidence is expected to rise as the population ages [3]. Older adults frequently require anticoagulation therapy for separate cardiovascular conditions, which further raises the risk of recurrent subdural bleeding. Repeat surgical drainage in medically complex patients carries high morbidity.

Endovascular embolization gives clinicians a way to stop the ongoing bleeding without additional open cranial exposure. The procedure uses transfemoral or transradial access points, allowing interventionalists to navigate to the dural arterial supply directly. Clinical adoption of the technique gives neurosurgeons a preventive measure to deploy immediately following initial hematoma evacuation.

Closing Thoughts

Middle meningeal artery embolization using n-butyl cyanoacrylate is a targeted mechanical treatment for a recurrent neurological condition. The clinical data show that occluding the vascular supply feeding the subdural membrane prevents fluid re-accumulation and lowers the rate of repeat surgeries. As the geriatric population grows, catheter-based interventions give clinicians a practical alternative for managing complex hematoma cases.

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References

[1]. Kellner, C. P., Rai, A. T., Shoirah, H., et al. (2026). Middle meningeal artery embolization with n-butyl cyanoacrylate in patients with chronic subdural hematoma: A randomized clinical trial. JAMA Neurology. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaneurol.2026.1542

[2]. Johnson & Johnson. (2026, June 19). Johnson & Johnson highlights positive results from MEMBRANE trial published in JAMA Neurology. https://www.jnj.com/media-center/press-releases/johnson-johnson-highlights-positive-results-from-membrane-trial-published-in-jama-neurology

[3]. Abdelsalam, A., Ramsay, I. A., Luther, E. M., et al. (2024). Middle meningeal artery embolization for chronic subdural hematoma using N-butyl cyanoacrylate with a D5W push technique: A multicentric North American study of 269 patients. Operative Neurosurgery, 28(6), 817–823. https://doi.org/10.1227/ons.0000000000001369

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[4]. [4]. Johnson & Johnson MedTech. (2025, December 18). Johnson & Johnson receives FDA approval for TRUFILL n-BCA Liquid Embolic System for the treatment of symptomatic chronic subdural hematoma [Press release]. PR Newswire. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-receives-fda-approval-for-trufill-nbca-liquid-embolic-system-for-the-treatment-of-symptomatic-chronic-subdural-hematoma-302645188.html

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Doctors & Scientists

Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

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