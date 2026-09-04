Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Specialized Care

Therapy Speak and the Terms Clinicians Say Are Misused

Vector illustration of a figure gesturing toward a speech bubble reading "THERAPY SPEAK!" on a white background.
(AI-Generated via Google Gemini)
Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • “Therapy speak” is the use of clinical psychology vocabulary in everyday conversation, and psychologists describe it as both a sign of falling stigma and a source of confusion.
  • Clinicians surveyed by the American Psychological Association named triggering, trauma, obsessive-compulsive disorder, self-care, imposter phenomenon, bipolar, and gaslighting as the terms most often misused.
  • A 2026 study found that about a quarter of participants defined narcissistic personality disorder in a way that included ordinary, non-pathological behavior.
  • A narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis requires at least five of nine criteria, a pattern lasting years, and significant impairment in work or relationships.
  • No laboratory or imaging test diagnoses a personality disorder, so assessment rests on clinical interview and history.

Table of Contents

Doctors & Scientists

Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

What Therapy Speak Means

“Therapy speak” is the use of clinical psychology vocabulary in ordinary conversation. Psychological terms now surface in reality television, popular music and short-form video, used accurately or otherwise [9].

Quick Take & Core Data:

  • 414 participants were asked to define narcissistic personality disorder in a 2026 study, and about 25% endorsed definitions that included ordinary behavior.
  • 376 mental health professionals mapped the diagnostic criteria in a 2025 network analysis.
  • 5 of 9 criteria must be present for a categorical diagnosis.
  • 52% of the 100 most popular ADHD videos on TikTok were rated misleading by clinician coders.
  • 28 experiments pooled in a meta-analysis found biological explanations cut blame (g = -0.324) and raised pessimism (g = 0.263).

Researchers have a name for the wider pattern. Concept creep describes the gradual expansion of harm-related terms such as trauma, bullying and prejudice, so that they take in milder cases than they once did [6].

Jessi Gold, a psychiatrist and chief wellness officer for the University of Tennessee System, told the American Psychological Association that the pattern is old but accelerating [9]. People once said “schizophrenic” to mean changing your mind, she noted, and “OCD” to mean attentive to detail.

Advertisement

The Terms Clinicians Say Are Misused Most

The APA asked practicing clinicians which terms they see mangled most often. The seven they named were triggering, trauma, obsessive-compulsive disorder, self-care, imposter phenomenon, bipolar and gaslighting [10].

Sarah Bishop, a clinical psychologist in Birmingham, England, drew the line at intent. Gaslighting describes deliberate deception meant to cause harm, and stretching it to cover an ordinary disagreement, she said, “dilutes their meaning and hinders our understanding of the issue [10].”

The drift runs in more than one direction. Erin Parks, a clinical psychologist in Carlsbad, California, told the APA that popular usage treats a trigger as something another person should remove, while eating disorder treatment teaches patients to recognize one and work through it [10].

Advertisement

Misuse also changes what a conversation can do. Parks described a disagreement between friends that ends the moment one of them relabels the other’s viewpoint as gaslighting, because there is no longer anything to discuss [9].

The Case That Wider Vocabulary Helps

Most psychologists treat the spread as a net gain [9]. A 2022 survey of 601 adults found that people with stronger health literacy reported lower mental health stigma and less reluctance to seek care, though the study was cross-sectional and shows association rather than cause [7].

Naming an experience changes what a person does about it. Parks pointed the APA to abuse as the clearest case, since people who lacked the word were likelier to blame themselves and slower to look for help [9].

The benefit carries a measured cost. A meta-analysis of 28 experiments found that biological explanations of mental illness reduced blame toward the person, at a pooled effect of g = -0.324, while raising pessimism about recovery at g = 0.263 [8].

Where the Definitions Drift

A 2026 study asked 414 participants what narcissistic personality disorder covers. About a quarter endorsed definitions that took in ordinary, non-pathological behavior, and the broader a person’s definition, the more often they reported encountering narcissists in daily life [4].

That sample was drawn mostly from students at a single Swiss university and the design was vignette-based. The finding describes a pattern rather than measuring its size in any general population.

Advertisement

Social media rewards the looser version. Clinicians who coded the 100 most popular ADHD videos on TikTok rated 52% of them misleading, and most of those came from people who were not health care providers [11].

One finding cuts against the obvious story, and it comes from the same research group that defined concept creep. A corpus study of academic and general-language text from 1970 to 2018 predicted that “anxiety” and “depression” would soften as they spread, then found the reverse: both words grew more clinically framed over time, not less [12].

What a Clinical Threshold Requires

Narcissistic personality disorder makes a useful test case, because it is a term the APA’s clinicians raised without prompting. The diagnosis calls for a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, a need for admiration and a lack of empathy, and a clinician must find at least five of nine criteria [3].

The pattern has to persist for years and cause real functional impairment at work or in relationships. A person can be arrogant, self-important or difficult without meeting the definition [3].

A 2025 network analysis asked 376 mental health professionals to map how the criteria relate to one another [1]. The need for admiration emerged as the most central criterion, and antagonism as the central trait domain.

That study mapped clinicians’ judgments rather than patient records, so it describes how professionals understand the diagnosis. The current manual also offers a dimensional model, which rates impairment across identity, self-direction, empathy and intimacy so severity can be recorded instead of a yes or no [2].

Advertisement

What an Assessment Involves

No blood test or scan diagnoses a personality disorder [13]. A psychiatrist or psychologist asks about a patient’s history and their dealings with family and friends, then rules out conditions that produce similar effects [13].

A label supplied in advance is what makes that harder. Taisha Caldwell-Harvey, a clinical psychologist in Martinez, California, described to the APA what happens when a patient opens by calling a boss a narcissist [9].

“I need so much more information about what’s going on, but they feel like they’ve told me the person is a narcissist, so there’s nothing more to know.”

Closing Thoughts

The distance between everyday usage and clinical definition is not a failure of public interest. Wider vocabulary has lowered stigma and helped people ask for care [7].

Two researchers writing in 2025 compressed the trade-off into a single sentence [5]. “People have become better at recognizing the presence of mental illness but may have become worse at recognizing its absence.”

That asymmetry is the practical problem in a consulting room. A patient who arrives with the diagnosis already chosen has narrowed the conversation before it opens, and the work of an assessment is to widen it again.

Advertisement

References

[1]. Gori, A., & Topino, E. (2025). DSM-5-TR criteria and domains for narcissistic personality disorder: Evidence from network analysis based on the mental health professionals’ perspective. Clinical Psychology & Psychotherapy, 32(6), e70179. https://doi.org/10.1002/cpp.70179

[2]. Weinberg, I., & Ronningstam, E. (2022). Narcissistic personality disorder: Progress in understanding and treatment. Focus, 20(4), 368-377. https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.focus.20220052

[3]. Mitra, P., Torrico, T. J., & Fluyau, D. (2026). Narcissistic personality disorder. In StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32310461/

[4]. Hengartner, M. P., Eymir, A., & Haslam, N. (2026). Expanded definitions of psychopathology: Exploring concept creep in narcissistic personality disorder. Acta Psychologica, 264, 106604. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actpsy.2026.106604

[5]. Haslam, N., & Tse, J. S. (2025). Public awareness of mental illness: Mental health literacy or concept creep? Australasian Psychiatry, 33(1), 18-20. https://doi.org/10.1177/10398562241292202

[6]. Haslam, N., Vylomova, E., Zyphur, M., & Kashima, Y. (2021). The cultural dynamics of concept creep. American Psychologist, 76(6), 1013-1026. https://doi.org/10.1037/amp0000847

Advertisement

[7]. Fleary, S. A., Joseph, P. L., Gonçalves, C., Somogie, J., & Angeles, J. (2022). The relationship between health literacy and mental health attitudes and beliefs. Health Literacy Research and Practice, 6(4), e270-e279. https://doi.org/10.3928/24748307-20221018-01

[8]. Kvaale, E. P., Haslam, N., & Gottdiener, W. H. (2013). The “side effects” of medicalization: A meta-analytic review of how biogenetic explanations affect stigma. Clinical Psychology Review, 33(6), 782-794. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cpr.2013.06.002

[9]. Medaris, A. (2024, September 1). How to harness the power of therapy-speak. Monitor on Psychology, 55(6), 18. https://www.apa.org/monitor/2024/09/therapy-speak

[10]. Medaris, A. (2024, September 1). Seven of the most frequently misused psychological terms. Monitor on Psychology, 55(6), 21. https://www.apa.org/monitor/2024/09/therapy-misspeak

[11]. Yeung, A., Ng, E., & Abi-Jaoude, E. (2022). TikTok and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: A cross-sectional study of social media content quality. The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, 67(12), 899-906. https://doi.org/10.1177/07067437221082854

[12]. Xiao, Y., Baes, N., Vylomova, E., & Haslam, N. (2023). Have the concepts of “anxiety” and “depression” been normalized or pathologized? A corpus study of historical semantic change. PLOS ONE, 18(6), e0288027. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0288027

Advertisement

[13]. Cleveland Clinic. (2023, August 3). Narcissistic personality disorder. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9742-narcissistic-personality-disorder

More from Doctors & Scientists

The man looks down his pants. Close up. Isolated on grey background.

Penis Filler Is Going Mainstream. Here’s What Urologists Are Seeing.

Dr. Daniel Przybysz - Portrait Photo.

Thoracic Oncology Innovations: Dr. Daniel Przybysz on AI, Global Trials, and Targeted Radiotherapy

Integrated data streams empower clinicians with real-time insights for coordinated, high-quality patient care.

How Clinical Intelligence Eliminates Health Plan Friction

Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS) 2026 logo.

Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2026 to Convene World Leaders in Biotechnology, AI, and Healthcare Innovation

Visualizing the protective link between regular coffee consumption and improved liver metabolic health.

Cedars-Sinai Study Links Daily Coffee to Reduced Liver Scarring

New CA rules empower pharmacists, mandate safe staffing, and authorize tech vaccinations.

Mandatory Staffing Regulations Restructure Retail Immunizations

Advanced imaging detects early cone cell loss in myopia treatment.

Retinal Imaging Links Red-Light Myopia Therapy to Foveal Cone Loss

3d rendered illustration of human sperm

Trying to Conceive? This Sperm Test Could Uncover a Hidden Fertility Factor

Illustration of an FDA official inspecting infant formula production and identifying contaminants.

FDA Presses Formula Makers After Two Botulism Outbreaks

Vector art of a geometric human profile with a shield blocking an AI sensor from neural pathways.

California Bill Would Bar AI Tools From Reading Workers’ Brain Data

The lip lift offers permanent structural change instead of a temporary fix.

As ‘Filler Fatigue’ Grows, Lip Lifts Are Having a Moment

Peptide Therapy

Peptides Promised a Shortcut. The Research Is Starting to Back It Up.

Specialized CareMedicine

Doctors & Scientists

Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

More from Doctors & Scientists

The man looks down his pants. Close up. Isolated on grey background.

Penis Filler Is Going Mainstream. Here’s What Urologists Are Seeing.

Dr. Daniel Przybysz - Portrait Photo.

Thoracic Oncology Innovations: Dr. Daniel Przybysz on AI, Global Trials, and Targeted Radiotherapy

Integrated data streams empower clinicians with real-time insights for coordinated, high-quality patient care.

How Clinical Intelligence Eliminates Health Plan Friction

Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS) 2026 logo.

Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2026 to Convene World Leaders in Biotechnology, AI, and Healthcare Innovation

Visualizing the protective link between regular coffee consumption and improved liver metabolic health.

Cedars-Sinai Study Links Daily Coffee to Reduced Liver Scarring

New CA rules empower pharmacists, mandate safe staffing, and authorize tech vaccinations.

Mandatory Staffing Regulations Restructure Retail Immunizations

Advanced imaging detects early cone cell loss in myopia treatment.

Retinal Imaging Links Red-Light Myopia Therapy to Foveal Cone Loss

3d rendered illustration of human sperm

Trying to Conceive? This Sperm Test Could Uncover a Hidden Fertility Factor

Illustration of an FDA official inspecting infant formula production and identifying contaminants.

FDA Presses Formula Makers After Two Botulism Outbreaks

Vector art of a geometric human profile with a shield blocking an AI sensor from neural pathways.

California Bill Would Bar AI Tools From Reading Workers’ Brain Data

The lip lift offers permanent structural change instead of a temporary fix.

As ‘Filler Fatigue’ Grows, Lip Lifts Are Having a Moment

Peptide Therapy

Peptides Promised a Shortcut. The Research Is Starting to Back It Up.

Last chance deals

A fit woman in activewear executes an elbow-to-knee crunch with focus.

Deals & Coupons

Halara Promo Codes for September 2026

Crystal clear sea with beautiful sandy beach

Deals & Coupons

Iberostar Promo Code Deals for Your Next Getaway in 2026

Meal delivery kit with meat and vegetables

Deals & Coupons

Best Blue Apron Promo Codes and Coupons for September 2026

Hotels.com logo on a smartphone screen

Deals & Coupons

Unlock Premier Savings: Hotels.com Promo Codes for September 2026

Wilson tennis ball and racket

Deals & Coupons

Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for September 2026

Uber Eats app on the smartphone screen. Green background.

Deals & Coupons

The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Coupons: June 2026

Orange Nike logo on a wooden wall

Deals & Coupons

Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in September 2026

Macys Department store sign

Deals & Coupons

Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: September 2026

Happy family with luggage and backpacks coming to the wooded hotel

Deals & Coupons

The Best Vrbo Coupons for September 2026

Tripadvisor on phone in front of a map

Deals & Coupons

Tripadvisor Promo Code: The Best Deals in September 2026

Bed with new mattress in room

Deals & Coupons

Nectar Mattress Coupons: Best Deals for September 2026

Tax season with wooden alphabet blocks, calculator, pen on 1040 tax form background

Deals & Coupons

The Best TurboTax Discount Codes - September 2026

Advertisement
Advertisement