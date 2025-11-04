Rethinking Toxoplasmosis: Practical Management in Pregnancy and Immunocompromised Patients

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The clinical disconnect with Toxoplasma gondii is a source of constant frustration. For most of the population, it’s a non-issue. Mild symptoms, if any. But for the two specific groups we manage (pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals) it represents a potential catastrophe. This organism, Toxoplasma gondii, forces us to confront severe complications like encephalitis, miscarriage, or devastating congenital defects. The stakes are incredibly high. This parasite can infect most warm-blooded animals, including humans, making its potential impact widespread.

And yet, the infection itself is often preventable. Highly preventable, in fact. This puts the burden squarely back on us as clinicians for patient education, sharp screening, and proper management.

What Is Toxoplasmosis and How Is It Contracted?

The parasite is ubiquitous. We all know the classic vector: handling cat litter. But that’s not the whole story, and focusing only on the cat feces misses the bigger picture.

We see transmission from soil contaminated with infected feces, sure. But just as often, it’s from eating undercooked or raw meat. It’s from unwashed fruits or vegetables. It can even be from contact with infected animals or contaminated water. It’s an environmental problem as much as a zoonotic one. Infections with Toxoplasma gondii are primarily spread through ingestion of oocysts present in contaminated food or water.

What Does an ‘Acute Toxoplasmosis’ Infection Actually Look Like?

This is the part that’s confusing for patients. For most people with healthy immune systems? Honestly, nothing.

The vast majority of people who get a Toxoplasma gondii infection won’t even know it. If they do develop symptoms, it’s usually just some mild, non-specific flu like symptoms. A little fatigue, maybe some swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches. It’s so generic that no one ever thinks “toxoplasmosis.” The acute phase of infection generally involves mild, flu-like symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, and fatigue.

But the parasite, which is an obligate intracellular parasite, doesn’t just die off. The immune response corners it, forcing it into a dormant state. It forms tissue cysts, often in the brain and muscles. This is the latent infection.

And that’s the real kicker. It’s a chronic infection, just sitting there, waiting. For a healthy person, it may never cause a problem again. But it’s there.

The Other ‘Risk Factors’: Ocular Toxoplasmosis and Weakened Immune Systems

The real problem is when that latent toxoplasmosis “wakes up.” Or when a new active infection hits someone who can’t mount a proper immune response. This is where we see severe disease.

We talk a lot about pregnancy, but we also have to be watching for ocular toxoplasmosis. This is when the parasite causes inflammation and scarring in the retina. It can happen from a congenital infection (passed at birth) that reactivates years later, or from a new one. It can lead to blurred vision, floaters, and in the worst cases, blindness. And it can even happen in people with healthy immune systems, though it’s much more aggressive in those without. Congenital toxoplasmosis can lead to eye infections, which may cause blindness, and neurological issues in infants.

And then there’s the other big risk factor: our patients with weakened immune systems.

For someone with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), this isn’t a mild infection. It’s a life-threatening opportunistic infection. The latent tissue cysts in the brain can reactivate, leading to cerebral toxoplasmosis. This is an emergency. It causes headaches, seizures, confusion, and can be fatal. It’s a major concern for anyone with a compromised immune system, whether it’s from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), chemotherapy, or an infected organ transplant.

Prevention Strategies

This is where the real work happens. This is 90% of the battle.

For Pregnant Women

We have to be direct with our pregnant patients. The precautions are not complex, but they require consistency. Avoiding the cat litter box is the obvious one. If they must change it, we tell them gloves and meticulous hand washing are non-negotiable [1].

But we have to push past that. We must counsel them to cook all meat thoroughly. No “medium rare” for nine months. An internal temperature of 160°F (71°C) or higher. All fruits and vegetables must be washed. Gardening? Wear gloves, especially if there are stray cats in the area. And we should be advising them to keep their own cats indoors. It just reduces the exposure risk from infected prey. Also, they need to avoid untreated drinking water from lakes or rivers. Cooking meat thoroughly can help reduce the risk of toxoplasmosis infection.

Simple, practical steps.

For Immunocompromised Individuals

For our immunocompromised patients, the situation is a bit different. The risk isn’t just new infection; it’s reactivation. So the preventative measures are stricter.

We advise them to avoid contact with young pets, especially those under 6 months, unless they have been tested. Staying away from calves, lambs, and farm environments is also critical. There are other vectors, too. We even need to counsel on avoiding oral-anal sexual practices that could lead to fecal exposure. It’s an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. And for their existing pets, veterinary screening for cats is key, along with limiting all exposure to animal feces.

So, How Do We ‘Diagnose Toxoplasmosis’ Anyway?

This is a good place to pause, because diagnosing this thing is notoriously tricky.

The main tool we have is serology. We’re looking for gondii antibodies (IgG and IgM) in the blood. But as we all know (and as mentioned in the pitfalls section), the IgM test is a nightmare. So many false positives that cause total panic.

An IgG-positive, IgM-negative result is easy. That’s a latent infection. Old news.

But when that IgM comes back positive, we have to dig deeper. This is where we should be using avidity testing, as the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) guidelines suggest. A high avidity test result basically tells us the initial infection wasn’t recent, even if the IgM is still hanging around. It’s a massive help in calming down a terrified pregnant patient.

In really severe cases, like suspected cerebral toxoplasmosis affecting the central nervous system, we’re not just relying on blood. We might be looking for the parasite’s DNA via PCR in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or even doing a brain biopsy. But for most cases, it’s all about interpreting those antibodies correctly.

(Pepermpron)

Screening Recommendations

This is where things get messy.

Pregnant Women

Do we screen everyone? The consensus is no. Universal screening is not routinely recommended. It just generates too much noise. Too many false positives.

We generally offer serologic screening only when we see something. When TORCH abnormalities are detected on a prenatal ultrasound, that’s when we pull the trigger. And if we suspect a recent infection, we must confirm at a reference lab. We’ve all seen the panic caused by a high false-positive IgM rate [2]. It’s a massive problem. We have to be the ones to slow down and verify before causing undue stress.

Immunocompromised Individuals

Here, screening is more targeted. For our HIV-positive individuals, we screen for Toxoplasma IgG when their CD4+ counts fall below 100 cells/μL. That’s the danger zone.

For women who are both HIV-positive and have a past Toxoplasma infection (a positive IgG), we have to be extremely vigilant. The risk of reactivation is high, and we need to be screening and monitoring them closely.

Prophylaxis Recommendations

So, what do we do for those at high risk?

Primary Prophylaxis (HIV Patients with CD4 <100 cells/μL)

This is standard of care for toxoplasmosis in immunocompromised patients. The preferred regimen is TMP-SMZ (trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole) [3]. It’s effective and it’s a workhorse. If they can’t tolerate TMP-SMZ? We have alternatives. Atovaquone is an option. Or dapsone plus pyrimethamine. But TMP-SMZ is where we start.

Secondary Prophylaxis (Post-Toxoplasmic Encephalitis)

If a patient has already had toxoplasmic encephalitis, we are in a different ballpark. This is secondary prophylaxis. Maintenance.

The standard here is pyrimethamine + sulfadiazine + leucovorin. If they have a sulfa allergy, we pivot. Pyrimethamine + clindamycin. But we have to remember: that combination doesn’t protect against PCP. That’s a critical distinction. We’re managing multiple risks at once.

Treatment Options

For Pregnant Women

If we have a suspected acute infection during pregnancy, we move. We begin spiramycin immediately. It’s about reducing transplacental transmission.

But what if the damage is done? If fetal infection is confirmed (and we do that via amniotic PCR) then spiramycin isn’t enough. We have to switch. We move to the more aggressive regimen: pyrimethamine, sulfadiazine, and folinic acid [4]. This is a high-risk conversation, and it’s not one we have alone. We have to work closely with our maternal-fetal medicine and infectious disease colleagues.

It’s also worth noting that for a primary infection in an immunocompetent pregnant woman, treatment isn’t always necessary. It’s a judgment call.

For Immunocompromised Individuals

For active disease, the treatment mirrors the secondary prophylaxis, just at treatment doses. First-line is pyrimethamine + sulfadiazine + leucovorin. Again, for the sulfa-intolerant, it’s pyrimethamine + clindamycin.

Special Considerations

Children

In the pediatric HIV population, the TMP-SMZ we use for Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia (PCP) prophylaxis is also doing double duty. It prevents toxoplasmosis. That’s a win. But for children with a known history of toxoplasmosis, they need lifelong suppressive therapy.

Congenital Toxoplasmosis

This is the outcome we’re all trying to prevent. Infants born to mothers with active Toxoplasma infections must be evaluated. No question.

A note on diagnostics: we don’t perform amniocentesis for PCR testing before 18 weeks. It’s too early. And we also need to wait at least 4 weeks after the suspected maternal infection. Timing is everything.

Common Pitfalls

Where do we get this wrong?

First, the diagnostics. Those false positives with IgM testing. They lead to misdiagnosis and terrible anxiety for the patient. We have to be skeptical of a single lab value.

Second, we are underutilizing Toxoplasma avidity testing. It’s a valuable tool for helping us date the infection, which is often the most critical question we need to answer.

Third, delaying treatment in pregnancy. If we suspect infection, hesitation can increase the risk of fetal infection.

And finally, overtreating. We have to remember that immunocompetent individuals with a past infection (a positive IgG) usually do not require treatment. The parasite is latent. We leave it alone.

Closing Thoughts

So, that’s the rundown.

It’s a strange parasite, this T. gondii. It’s everywhere. In contaminated soil, in raw or undercooked meat (especially pork and lamb), and yes, in the infected cat feces from domestic cats who’ve been hunting. (Though, let’s be real, eating undercooked meat or not washing vegetables is a much more common way to get it).

The bottom line is... it’s an infection of context.

For the vast majority of warm-blooded animals and humans, it’s a non-event. The immune system handles it, and it becomes a latent infection for life. No clinically significant disease.

But for the two groups we worry about—our pregnant patients and anyone with a weakened immune system—the stakes are completely different. It can be a catastrophe. Birth defects, ocular disease, encephalitis.

At the end of the day, it’s about education. It’s not about getting rid of the cat. It’s about washing hands, cooking meat all the way through, and wearing gloves in the garden. And for us, it’s about knowing when to test, how to test (and how to interpret those tricky antibody tests), and when to pull the trigger on treatment.

It’s a manageable risk. We just have to be the ones who are paying attention.

