Uterine Fibroids: Why Is the Most Common Tumor Still Such a Puzzle?

Here’s the thing about uterine fibroids that’s so maddening. For a condition that’s arguably one of the most common on the planet, our answers for it have historically been terrible. Just awful. We’re talking about benign tumors—knots of muscle and fibrous tissue in the uterine wall—that show up in most women [1]. By menopause, up to 70% of white women have them. For Black women, it’s over 80% [3] [11]. That’s not a bug; it’s a feature of female biology for a huge portion of the population.

And yet, the experience is a total lottery.

Some women have them and feel nothing. Zero. But for others, they completely hijack their lives. The bleeding can be relentless, leading to iron-deficiency anemia that leaves you exhausted [2]. The pelvic pain and pressure can feel like a constant, dull weight. A fibroid pressing on the bladder means you’re always looking for a bathroom. Pressing on the bowel means constipation [7]. And for women trying to start a family, they can be a disaster, contributing to infertility or miscarriage [4].

So you have this incredibly common thing, a single cell in the uterine wall that goes rogue and starts cloning itself [5]. We know what fuels it. The body’s own hormones, estrogen and progesterone, act like gasoline on a fire [6]. We even know some of the genetic typos, like in the MED12 gene, that kick things off [5]. It’s a perfect storm of genes, hormones, and other factors like age. But knowing the cause and knowing what to do about it are two very different things.

Advertisement

(Ekaterina Siubarova)

For years, the clinical playbook was frustratingly simple. If the symptoms weren’t too bad, you’d be told to “watch and wait.” If they were wrecking your life, the solution was often a hysterectomy [7]. Remove the whole uterus. Problem solved. A definitive answer, sure, but a massive, irreversible one. It’s a sledgehammer approach.

That’s finally changing. The goal now is to preserve the uterus if possible.

First, you need a good map. A basic ultrasound is step one, but an MRI is the real GPS. It shows exactly where every fibroid is, how big it is, and what it’s pushing against [10]. That map is everything because it opens the door to smarter, more targeted treatments. Instead of the sledgehammer, we can now use a scalpel. A myomectomy, for instance, is surgery to remove just the fibroids. It works, but it’s still surgery.

Advertisement

A less invasive option that’s become a go-to is uterine artery embolization (UAE). It’s clever. A radiologist goes in through a tiny puncture and blocks the specific arteries feeding the fibroids. Starved of their blood supply, the fibroids shrink and die [8].

A recent, more sophisticated study using genetic data—a method called Mendelian randomization—blew that idea out of the water. It found no causal link. None [9]. This is incredibly important. It means we don’t have to put women through needless worry or extra testing. It’s a perfect example of how rigorous science helps us practice better, less alarmist medicine.

That’s the future. Using better tools to get rid of the guesswork. Artificial intelligence isn’t just hype here. Researchers are training AI models to read MRIs and predict which fibroids are likely to grow or cause symptoms [10]. Imagine that. Being able to tell a woman not just that she has fibroids, but that these specific ones are the troublemakers we need to watch.

The real progress isn’t some single miracle cure. It’s about having more options on the table. It’s about having smarter diagnostics to help choose the right option for the right person. And it’s about finally giving this incredibly common condition the serious, nuanced attention it has always deserved.

Advertisement

References

[1] Stewart, E. A., Laughlin-Tommaso, S. K., Catherino, W. H., Lalitkumar, S., Gupta, D., & Vollenhoven, B. (2016). Uterine fibroids. Nature reviews. Disease primers, 2, 16043. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrdp.2016.43

[2] Ahmad, A., Kumar, M., Bhoi, N. R., Badruddeen, Akhtar, J., Khan, M. I., Ajmal, M., & Ahmad, M. (2023). Diagnosis and management of uterine fibroids: current trends and future strategies. Journal of basic and clinical physiology and pharmacology, 34(3), 291–310. https://doi.org/10.1515/jbcpp-2022-0219

[3] Giuliani, E., As-Sanie, S., & Marsh, E. E. (2020). Epidemiology and management of uterine fibroids. International journal of gynaecology and obstetrics: the official organ of the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, 149(1), 3–9. https://doi.org/10.1002/ijgo.13102

Advertisement

[4] Cook, H., Ezzati, M., Segars, J. H., & McCarthy, K. (2010). The impact of uterine leiomyomas on reproductive outcomes. Minerva ginecologica, 62(3), 225–236. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20595947/

[5] Bulun, S. E., Yin, P., Wei, J., Zuberi, A., Iizuka, T., Suzuki, T., Saini, P., Goad, J., Parker, J. B., Adli, M., Boyer, T., Chakravarti, D., & Rajkovic, A. (2025). UTERINE FIBROIDS. Physiological reviews, 105(4), 1947–1988. https://doi.org/10.1152/physrev.00010.2024

[6] Yang, Q., Ciebiera, M., Bariani, M. V., Ali, M., Elkafas, H., Boyer, T. G., & Al-Hendy, A. (2022). Comprehensive Review of Uterine Fibroids: Developmental Origin, Pathogenesis, and Treatment. Endocrine reviews, 43(4), 678–719. https://doi.org/10.1210/endrev/bnab039

Advertisement

[7] De La Cruz, M. S., & Buchanan, E. M. (2017). Uterine Fibroids: Diagnosis and Treatment. American family physician, 95(2), 100–107. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28084714/

[8] Mashal, R., Patel, N., Pitrola, B., Sewell, T., Al-Kufaishi, A., Taheri, S., & Hamady, M. (2025). Is uterine artery embolisation a safe and effective modality to treat submucosal fibroids?. CVIR endovascular, 8(1), 49. https://doi.org/10.1186/s42155-025-00546-x

[9] Yao, M., Zhao, S., Zhang, D., Cui, Y., Wang, Y., & Jiang, L. (2025). Causal association between uterine fibroids and cardiovascular disease: A Mendelian randomization study. Medicine, 104(22), e42627. https://doi.org/10.1097/MD.0000000000042627

Advertisement

[10] Tinelli, A., Morciano, A., Sparic, R., Hatirnaz, S., Malgieri, L. E., Malvasi, A., D’Amato, A., Baldini, G. M., & Pecorella, G. (2025). Artificial Intelligence and Uterine Fibroids: A Useful Combination for Diagnosis and Treatment. Journal of clinical medicine, 14(10), 3454. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm14103454

[11] Lethaby, A., & Vollenhoven, B. (2015). Fibroids (uterine myomatosis, leiomyomas). BMJ clinical evidence, 2015, 0814. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26032466/

[12] Pavone, D., Clemenza, S., Sorbi, F., Fambrini, M., & Petraglia, F. (2018). Epidemiology and Risk Factors of Uterine Fibroids. Best practice & research. Clinical obstetrics & gynaecology, 46, 3–11. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bpobgyn.2017.09.004