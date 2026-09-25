Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Doctors & Scientists

Dr. John David Cleveland Named Division Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at CHLA

Dr. John David Cleveland named Division Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at CHLA
Dr. John David Cleveland
(Walter Urie)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has appointed John David Cleveland, MD, as Division Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Co-Director of the Heart Institute. He succeeds his mentor and world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Vaughn Starnes, MD.

In this role, Dr. Cleveland will lead CHLA’s nationally ranked Heart Institute, the largest pediatric cardiac center in the Western United States, alongside Co-Director and Division Chief of Cardiology Paul Kantor, MBBCh, MSc, FRCPC. As Division Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, he will continue advancing the Division’s commitment to exceptional patient care, nation-leading surgical outcomes, research innovation and top-tier education. He also serves as an Associate Professor of Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

CHLA’s Heart Institute has been a leader in pediatric cardiac care for nearly 90 years and has achieved many firsts, including performing the first pediatric open-heart surgery on the West Coast. Today, the Heart Institute conducts more than 15,000 patient visits and performs more than 750 cardiothoracic surgeries on average annually, with outcomes that exceed national standards. More than half of CHLA’s neonatal heart surgeries are high-complexity cases, making CHLA one of the largest complex surgical programs for pediatric cardiac care in the country.

Advertisement

“As Children’s Hospital Los Angeles celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, we cannot overlook the central role the Heart Institute has played in CHLA’s legacy of advancing pediatric medicine,” said Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “Strong leadership is crucial as we look to CHLA’s next century of service, and we could not be more thrilled to have Dr. Cleveland leading the vanguard. I also want to thank Dr. Starnes for his leadership these past 34 years. Not only has he saved thousands of lives throughout his storied career, but also the role he’s played in training the next generation of cardiothoracic surgeons cannot be overstated.”

While stepping down from his Division Chief and Co-Director roles, Dr. Starnes will remain the H. Russell Smith Foundation Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery at CHLA and will continue serving as a cardiothoracic surgeon in the Heart Institute and Chair of the Department of Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Thanks to Dr. Starnes’ leadership, CHLA has one of the most experienced valve repair teams in the country. He developed the Starnes procedure to correct Ebstein’s anomaly and is known nationwide as one of the best pediatric heart surgeons for mitral valve repairs. He is also a world leader in the complex Ross procedure for aortic valve replacements. CHLA is one of the few pediatric centers in the country with extensive expertise in performing the Ross procedure in young patients, including neonates less than a month old.

“Not only is Dr. Cleveland one of the most gifted surgeons I’ve had the pleasure of mentoring, but he also possesses a relentless, trailblazing mindset that is needed to run a large surgical program like ours at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” said Dr. Starnes. “I’ve witnessed firsthand his commitment to improving clinical outcomes for children with complex congenital heart disease and pioneering the latest research and innovations in pursuit of advancing the standards of care. The future of cardiothoracic surgery at CHLA is in excellent hands.”

Advertisement

Dr. Cleveland most recently served as Associate Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery in CHLA’s Heart Institute and as Program Director of the Congenital Cardiac Surgery Fellowship. He is board certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and Congenital Cardiac Surgery. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing care for children with complex congenital heart disease. His clinical and academic work spans complex congenital heart surgery, heart transplantation, mechanical circulatory support, single ventricle disease and adult congenital heart disease.

Information for this article was sourced from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Doctors & ScientistsNEXT UP

Doctors & Scientists

Get the latest breakthroughs, expert insights and cutting-edge developments in medicine and science from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Doctors & Scientists

PANEL DISCUSSION 1 - Day 1 - Global Partnerships in Biotech.

Saudi Biotech Summit Reports SAR 5.5 Billion in New Deals

Pitch competition in progress at RGMBS 2026.

23 Biotech Companies Pitch for Funding at Saudi Arabia’s LSIF 2026

Mature couple calculating bills at home using laptop while calculating finances sitting on couch.
Paid Program

6 Ways to Manage Your Healthcare Costs

Cosmetic Surgeon Drawing Lines with Market for Future Facelift Operation.

What a Facelift Really Fixes (and What It Doesn’t)

Overhead top-down view of a researcher wearing a yellow lab gown, white gloves, and a green patterned cap.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Chief on Building a Biotech Hub From Scratch

Vector art of a digital clipboard with gears and medical icons on a white background, symbolizing AI clinic task automation.

The Hidden Costs of Multi-State Telehealth Credentialing

Vector art of a digital clipboard with gears and medical icons on a white background, symbolizing AI clinic task automation.

Athelas To Pioneer in Agentic Practice Management Spaces

Girl with full hair. Hair parted. Blond hair. Running hand through hair.

More Women Are Getting Hairline Procedures. Here’s What to Know

Gloved hand holding a medical vial containing BPC 157 peptide

A Doctor Who Uses Peptides Explains Why He’s Cautious About BPC-157

Patient shopping on phone for gray-market medicine; doctor has blank chart, glowing heart rate line.

Why Patients Left Approved Obesity Drugs for Gray-Market Retatrutide

Vector illustration of a figure gesturing toward a speech bubble reading "THERAPY SPEAK!" on a white background.

Therapy Speak and the Terms Clinicians Say Are Misused

The man looks down his pants. Close up. Isolated on grey background.

Penis Filler Is Going Mainstream. Here’s What Urologists Are Seeing.

Last chance deals

A fit woman in activewear executes an elbow-to-knee crunch with focus.

Deals & Coupons

Halara Promo Codes for September 2026

Crystal clear sea with beautiful sandy beach

Deals & Coupons

Iberostar Promo Code Deals for Your Next Getaway in 2026

Meal delivery kit with meat and vegetables

Deals & Coupons

Best Blue Apron Promo Codes and Coupons for September 2026

Hotels.com logo on a smartphone screen

Deals & Coupons

Unlock Premier Savings: Hotels.com Promo Codes for September 2026

Wilson tennis ball and racket

Deals & Coupons

Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for September 2026

Uber Eats app on the smartphone screen. Green background.

Deals & Coupons

The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Coupons: June 2026

Orange Nike logo on a wooden wall

Deals & Coupons

Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in September 2026

Macys Department store sign

Deals & Coupons

Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: September 2026

Happy family with luggage and backpacks coming to the wooded hotel

Deals & Coupons

The Best Vrbo Coupons for September 2026

Tripadvisor on phone in front of a map

Deals & Coupons

Tripadvisor Promo Code: The Best Deals in September 2026

Bed with new mattress in room

Deals & Coupons

Nectar Mattress Coupons: Best Deals for September 2026

Tax season with wooden alphabet blocks, calculator, pen on 1040 tax form background

Deals & Coupons

The Best TurboTax Discount Codes - September 2026

Advertisement
Advertisement