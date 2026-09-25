Dr. John David Cleveland named Division Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at CHLA

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has appointed John David Cleveland, MD, as Division Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Co-Director of the Heart Institute. He succeeds his mentor and world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Vaughn Starnes, MD.

In this role, Dr. Cleveland will lead CHLA’s nationally ranked Heart Institute, the largest pediatric cardiac center in the Western United States, alongside Co-Director and Division Chief of Cardiology Paul Kantor, MBBCh, MSc, FRCPC. As Division Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, he will continue advancing the Division’s commitment to exceptional patient care, nation-leading surgical outcomes, research innovation and top-tier education. He also serves as an Associate Professor of Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

CHLA’s Heart Institute has been a leader in pediatric cardiac care for nearly 90 years and has achieved many firsts, including performing the first pediatric open-heart surgery on the West Coast. Today, the Heart Institute conducts more than 15,000 patient visits and performs more than 750 cardiothoracic surgeries on average annually, with outcomes that exceed national standards. More than half of CHLA’s neonatal heart surgeries are high-complexity cases, making CHLA one of the largest complex surgical programs for pediatric cardiac care in the country.

Advertisement

“As Children’s Hospital Los Angeles celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, we cannot overlook the central role the Heart Institute has played in CHLA’s legacy of advancing pediatric medicine,” said Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “Strong leadership is crucial as we look to CHLA’s next century of service, and we could not be more thrilled to have Dr. Cleveland leading the vanguard. I also want to thank Dr. Starnes for his leadership these past 34 years. Not only has he saved thousands of lives throughout his storied career, but also the role he’s played in training the next generation of cardiothoracic surgeons cannot be overstated.”

While stepping down from his Division Chief and Co-Director roles, Dr. Starnes will remain the H. Russell Smith Foundation Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery at CHLA and will continue serving as a cardiothoracic surgeon in the Heart Institute and Chair of the Department of Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Thanks to Dr. Starnes’ leadership, CHLA has one of the most experienced valve repair teams in the country. He developed the Starnes procedure to correct Ebstein’s anomaly and is known nationwide as one of the best pediatric heart surgeons for mitral valve repairs. He is also a world leader in the complex Ross procedure for aortic valve replacements. CHLA is one of the few pediatric centers in the country with extensive expertise in performing the Ross procedure in young patients, including neonates less than a month old.

“Not only is Dr. Cleveland one of the most gifted surgeons I’ve had the pleasure of mentoring, but he also possesses a relentless, trailblazing mindset that is needed to run a large surgical program like ours at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” said Dr. Starnes. “I’ve witnessed firsthand his commitment to improving clinical outcomes for children with complex congenital heart disease and pioneering the latest research and innovations in pursuit of advancing the standards of care. The future of cardiothoracic surgery at CHLA is in excellent hands.”

Advertisement

Dr. Cleveland most recently served as Associate Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery in CHLA’s Heart Institute and as Program Director of the Congenital Cardiac Surgery Fellowship. He is board certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and Congenital Cardiac Surgery. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing care for children with complex congenital heart disease. His clinical and academic work spans complex congenital heart surgery, heart transplantation, mechanical circulatory support, single ventricle disease and adult congenital heart disease.

Information for this article was sourced from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

