Why Clinicians Are Rethinking Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

It’s getting harder to tell parents “it’s just a mild childhood illness.” We used to think of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) as a predictable inconvenience. A few days of misery, some blisters, and done. But the playbook is changing. The disease is evolving, its epidemiology is shifting globally, and the potential for serious complications is forcing us (pediatricians, virologists, public health experts) to reassess. What we’re seeing now is increasingly driven by enteroviruses like Coxsackievirus A6, A10, and enterovirus 71 (EV71), and they just don’t follow the old rules.

Clinical Presentation and Transmission

We all know the classic presentation. Fever, a sore throat. Then the painful oral ulcers and the tell-tale vesicular or maculopapular eruptions on the hands and feet. Sometimes the buttocks. These symptoms are the hallmark in infants and children [1][2][4].

But the assumption that this is purely a daycare-level problem is wrong. We’re seeing it in adults. That 2013 case series on familial transmission was an eye-opener, showing Coxsackievirus A6 jumping from kids to immunocompetent adults [4]. It’s a reminder to keep HFMD on the differential, even when the patient is long past needing a permission slip.

Transmission is still the same messy business. Respiratory droplets, saliva, blister fluid, and feces. And patients are most contagious in that first week, though the virus can stick around long after the symptoms are gone [5].

So, Who’s at Risk and How Do You Prevent This?

Let’s talk risk factors. The biggest one? Being in child care. Children in childcare settings are especially prone to hand-foot-and-mouth disease due to frequent diaper changes and close contact.

It’s a common illness for children younger than 5. It just rips through child care centers and child care settings. Honestly, it’s a highly contagious viral infection, and these places are the perfect storm of close contact. HFMD can spread quickly at schools and day care centers.

The mouth disease spread is... efficient. It’s in the saliva, the blister fluid, and (the big one) the poop. This coxsackie virus can live on surfaces for a while.

So, this infection spreads through direct contact with an infected person or their stuff. Think toys, doorknobs, or sharing eating utensils. And changing diapers is a major transmission point. The virus can stick around in the feces for weeks, long after the child’s symptoms are gone. Children can spread HFMD starting the day before the rash shows up.

How do you prevent hand, foot, and mouth?

There’s no magic bullet. It’s all about relentless good hygiene. You have to wash hands constantly. And teach children to wash their hands, too (good luck, right?). Especially after using the toilet or before eating. Preventive measures for HFMD include frequent handwashing and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

Sanitize everything. Wipe down counters and toys. And if a kid is sick with a fever or weeping blisters, they really need to stay home to avoid spreading it to other children. It is important to keep children home until their fever is resolved and mouth sores have healed.

Changing Epidemiology and Emerging Strains

Here’s the real problem. The strains we’re fighting aren’t the ones we’re used to.

Historically, we pointed the finger at Coxsackievirus A16 and EV71. Now, Coxsackievirus A6 (CVA6) and Coxsackievirus A10 (CVA10) are dominating the picture. And they are just nastier. They’re linked to more severe symptoms, presentations that don’t look “classic” (that atypical rash), and that worrying spread into adult populations [7][9][10][13].

This isn’t just a feeling; the data is backing it up. We’re seeing studies on the molecular evolution of CVA6 in Brazil [10] and the diversified global pathways for CVA10 [13]. These viruses are actively changing, which probably explains why our old patterns of recognition are starting to fail us.

Diagnosis and Detection

Diagnosis is still, for most of us, clinical. We see the rash, we see the ulcers, we make the call. But in a more complex world, “looks like” isn’t always good enough.

So, the lab-side tools are trying to catch up. A 2025 study, for instance, introduced a reverse transcription polymerase spiral reaction (RT-PSR) assay [12]. The pitch is that it’s a highly sensitive, visual way to spot CVA6 in throat samples. It sounds accessible. But will it be? Or will it be another tool that’s too slow or expensive for frontline use where we actually need it?

That remains to be seen.

(Kseniia Molchanova)

Complications and Public Health Implications

The main reason we’re all paying more attention is this: the complications. For years, the biggest risk was dehydration because the oral ulcers made it too painful for kids to drink.

But with CVA6 and EV71 in the mix, the stakes are higher. We’re talking neurological complications. Encephalitis, meningitis [8]. Even rare fatalities. This isn’t just a clinical headache; it’s a public health problem. When you see surveillance reports like the one from India’s 2022 outbreak [9], you realize how quickly this can escalate. It’s moved from a “manage at home” illness to something that has global health agencies on high alert.

Managing Symptoms and When to Call the Doctor

So, your kid has it. What’s the plan?

First, just to be clear, this is NOT hoof and mouth disease. That’s a totally separate thing that affects animals. Humans don’t get it.

Now, for the bad news. There is no specific treatment or cure. For most children, it’s just a crummy week with mild symptoms. The whole game is just symptom relief.

The fever and general misery are one thing. But the real kicker is the signs in the mouth and on the skin. You’ll see a skin rash, often tiny bumps that can turn into blisters. You might see it on their legs or even their nose.

But the mouth sores are the main enemy. These painful sores can be on the tongue and all inside the mouth, and they cause a lot of mouth pain.

The big danger here isn’t the virus itself. It’s dehydration. Kids with mouth pain just stop eating and drinking.

Your only job is to relieve symptoms and prevent dehydration.

For pain: Acetaminophen or ibuprofen. (Never aspirin for kids).

Acetaminophen or ibuprofen. (Never aspirin for kids). For liquids: This is critical. Get enough liquids in them. Cold water, milk, or whatever they’ll take.

This is critical. Get enough liquids in them. Cold water, milk, or whatever they’ll take. For food: Think soft foods. Yogurt, applesauce, mashed potatoes. And ice pops are a lifesaver. They numb the mouth and hydrate at the same time. Avoid anything salty, spicy, or acidic (like orange juice). That’ll sting. You can take over-the-counter medications to relieve fever and pain caused by mouth sores.

So, when do you call your child’s healthcare provider? Call them if the fever lasts for more than three days, or if your kid seems to be getting worse.

But the real red flag is dehydration. If you see no wet diapers for 4-6 hours, no tears when crying, or a very dry mouth, you need to call. Also, while it’s super rare, this virus is linked to viral meningitis. If your child has a sudden severe headache, a stiff neck, or seems really confused, don’t wait. That’s a serious “get help now” situation.

Treatment and Vaccine Development

And when a parent asks what we can do, our answer is still frustratingly basic. There is no specific antiviral treatment. Our management is purely supportive. Hydration, fever control, and pain relief for those awful oral lesions [2][5].

That’s it.

So, all eyes are on vaccine development. There’s some progress. A 2023 study on a bivalent vaccine for EV71 and CVA16 showed promise, sure [6].

But that’s the problem. A bivalent vaccine. We’re already in a world dominated by CVA6 and CVA10. We’re developing a vaccine for the enemy we used to fight. The consensus is clear: we need multivalent vaccines [3][8]. We’re playing catch-up, and the virus is moving fast.

Closing Thoughts

So, where does that leave us?

The bottom line is that this isn’t your pediatrician’s HFMD anymore. It’s just not. The playbook we all learned is getting outdated, fast.

We’re stuck in this weird in-between phase. We know the new strains like CVA6 are out there and causing more trouble. We see it. (We’re seeing it in older children and adults now, which used to be rare). But we’re still stuck with the same old advice. “Keep them hydrated.” “Tylenol for the fever.”

It feels completely inadequate when you’re looking at a kid with a really severe case.

And the vaccine development... it’s just not keeping pace. We’re fighting today’s war with yesterday’s weapons.

At the end of the day, we just have to be more suspicious. A “mild” case might not be so mild. We have to push for better surveillance and, frankly, hope the vaccine scientists can finally catch up. Because what most people are doing now isn’t really cutting it.

