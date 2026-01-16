On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, NantWorks and ImmunityBio bridged borders to accelerate Immunotherapy 2.0 in San Francisco. In conjunction with the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, this historic summit united leaders from the United States and Saudi Arabia with a singular mission: to transform cancer and infectious disease treatment while fortifying global health security.

Under the distinguished co-chairmanship of Her Royal Highness Dr. Haya bint Khaled Al Saud, His Excellency Dr. Bandar Alknawy, and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the event gathered the brightest minds in government, AI, finance, and biomanufacturing.

Moving beyond dialogue, the summit focused on actionable strategies: modernizing AI-enabled manufacturing, aligning regulatory pathways, and accelerating the global deployment of next-generation therapies. This inaugural gathering marked a new era in international medical cooperation, turning shared strategy into execution to deliver life-saving realities for patients worldwide.

