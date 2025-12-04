How Traditional Chinese Medicine Helps You Heal From the Inside Out with Elix Founder Lulu Ge

Elix founder Lulu Ge joins Melissa for a conversation on the benefits of Traditional Chinese Medicine and its ability to steady hormones, ease digestion, improve sleep and soften daily stress. Through personal stories and cultural wisdom, Lulu shows how an ancient approach can feel surprisingly modern, intuitive, accessible and genuinely supportive for women looking for real relief. Listen now for a grounded, benefit-rich take on feeling well from within.