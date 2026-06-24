Why Human Judgment Is the Real Differentiator: Salesforce’s Lashonda Anderson

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Lashonda Anderson, Chief Customer Commercial Officer for Salesforce Industries, sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to discuss how brands earn and maintain customer trust in the age of AI.



She explains why customer expectations are shifting toward hyper-personalization – and why trust now hinges on how brands use the data customers share. From removing friction to reimagining the customer journey at every iteration, Lashonda makes the case that trust is built through accountability, governance, and a journey that’s owned not just by marketing or sales, but by everyone. She also shares why human judgment, not AI alone, is the greatest differentiator of our time.



A key takeaway: customers aren’t asking for more AI – they’re asking for more value. The brands that win will use AI to automate low-value tasks, free people to think strategically, and turn data into insight, all while keeping human judgment at the center of an always-on, evergreen customer experience.