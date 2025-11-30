The Times’ 2025 Gold Award: Dulan’s on Crenshaw
Greg Dulan, owner of soul food institution Dulan’s on Crenshaw, is the 2025 LA Times Gold Award honoree, a prize created by the paper’s late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold. Through his own Dulan’s on Crenshaw and two Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen spots started by his late father, Adolf, and now overseen by him and his brother Terry, the Dulan family has kept soul food in Los Angeles thriving. The Dulans’ father, Adolf, was known as “the king of soul food” in Los Angeles. During the 1980s, he opened Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch. After recent financial struggles, the community rallied around Dulan’s on Crenshaw, boosting revenue 40% and helping secure crucial investor support. Read the full story here.