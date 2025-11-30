Advertisement
Food

The Times’ 2025 Gold Award: Dulan’s on Crenshaw

Mark Potts.
Laurie Ochoa staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Mark E. Potts and Laurie Ochoa
Greg Dulan, owner of soul food institution Dulan’s on Crenshaw, is the 2025 LA Times Gold Award honoree, a prize created by the paper’s late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold. Through his own Dulan’s on Crenshaw and two Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen spots started by his late father, Adolf, and now overseen by him and his brother Terry, the Dulan family has kept soul food in Los Angeles thriving. The Dulans’ father, Adolf, was known as “the king of soul food” in Los Angeles. During the 1980s, he opened Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch. After recent financial struggles, the community rallied around Dulan’s on Crenshaw, boosting revenue 40% and helping secure crucial investor support. Read the full story here.
Food
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement